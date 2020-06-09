Schools Reopen In South Africa, Asia Amid Safety, Dropout Concerns; Backlash In Brazil After COVID-19 Data Withheld; Venezuela Receives Pandemic Aid From Iran; 60% Of U.S. Naval Carrier Soldiers Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

AFRICA

Reuters: Schools reopen in South Africa as parents worry about safeguards (Toyana, 6/8).

ASIA

Devex: Interactive: The multilaterals funding the COVID-19 response in Southeast Asia and Pacific (Buan/Sarmenta, 6/5).

New York Times: New Zealand Lifts Lockdown as It Declares Virus Eliminated, for Now (Cave, 6/8).

Reuters: U.N. expert says some are ‘starving’ in North Korea (Nebehay, 6/9).

Reuters: Pakistan cracks down on safety breaches, coronavirus cases top 100,000 (Peshimam, 6/8).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus and Social Distancing: Why This South Korean City Can’t Quit (Yoon, 6/8).

Wall Street Journal: It Took Decades to Get Asia’s Poor Into Schools. The Pandemic Is Driving Many to Drop Out (Solomon, 6/8).

EUROPE

Reuters: Moscow’s lockdown ends as coronavirus cases in Russia pass 485,000 (Tétrault-Farber et al., 6/9).

Wall Street Journal: Pandemic Upends Putin’s Plans to Raise Russia’s Dwindling Birthrate (Simmons, 6/8).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Concealing virus is latest Bolsonaro effort shore up base (Biller/Savarese, 6/9).

The Guardian: ‘Enormous disparities’: coronavirus death rates expose Brazil’s deep racial inequalities (Phillips, 6/9).

New York Times: Furious Backlash in Brazil After Ministry Withholds Coronavirus Data (Londoño et al, 6/8).

NPR: The Pandemic And Legal Abortion: What Happens When Access Is Limited? (Sarmiento, 6/8).

Reuters: Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid (Sequera et al., 6/8).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Yemen’s rebels crack down as COVID-19 and rumors spread (Michael, 6/9).

Reuters: Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears (El Yaakoubi/Rashad, 6/8).

NORTH AMERICA

Reuters: Exclusive: In Navy study, 60 percent of carrier volunteers have coronavirus antibodies (Ali/Stewart, 6/8).

Washington Post: 14 states and Puerto Rico hit highest seven-day average of new coronavirus infections (Bellware/Dupree, 6/8).