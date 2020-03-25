U.S. Senate To Vote On $2T Stimulus Package Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; House Resolution Condemns China’s Handling Of Outbreak

The Hill: Bipartisan resolution condemns China’s handling of coronavirus outbreak

“A group of House lawmakers led by Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) have offered a resolution condemning the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The bipartisan resolution, on which Moulton is currently the only Democratic signatory, accuses regional health and security authorities in China’s Hubei province and elsewhere in the country of tamping down on efforts by scientists to study the disease early on and publish information publicly about its effects…” (Bowden, 3/24).

The Hill: Democratic senator asks Pompeo to stop saying ‘Wuhan virus’

“Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is calling on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other State Department officials to stop using the term ‘Wuhan virus’ or ‘Chinese virus’ to refer to COVID-19. ‘I am obliged to point out that referring to this global pandemic by anything other than its appropriate, medical names is unhelpful at best, and at worst risks inflaming stereotypes, fear, and xenophobia in the face of a health crisis,’ Cardin wrote in a Tuesday letter…” (Bolton, 3/24).

Washington Post: Senate to vote Wednesday on $2 trillion coronavirus bill after landmark agreement with White House

“The Senate plans to vote Wednesday afternoon on a $2 trillion stimulus package that is designed to flood the U.S. economy with money in an effort to stabilize households and businesses that have been floored by the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the breakthrough on the Senate floor around 1:30 a.m., after a long day of talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials…” (Werner et al., 3/25).