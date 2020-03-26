U.S. Reports More Than 200 Coronavirus Deaths On Wednesday; Senate Unanimously Approves $2T Stimulus Package

CNN: Wednesday has been deadliest day in reported coronavirus deaths in U.S.

“More than 200 deaths from Covid-19 were reported Wednesday in the United States — a new high for fatalities recorded in a single day. The dramatic spike brought the number of novel coronavirus deaths since the outbreak reached the United States in late January to at least 928. Sunday morning — less than four days ago — the nationwide total was 326 deaths, according to CNN data derived from state reports. … At the White House coronavirus task force news conference, President Donald Trump said: ‘The more aggressively we commit to social distancing … the more lives we can save’…” (McLaughlin et al., 3/26).

Fox News: Senate OKs $2T coronavirus stimulus package in unanimous vote; House sets Friday vote

“By a vote of 96-0, the Senate passed a massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus compromise package just before midnight Wednesday, ending days of deadlock and sending the bill to the House of Representatives — which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said will soon take up the historic measure to bring relief to individuals, small businesses, and larger corporations ‘with strong bipartisan support.’ The 880-page legislation is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history…” (Re, 3/25).

NPR: As The Coronavirus Crisis Heats Up, Why Isn’t America Hearing From The CDC?

“…The CDC normally takes the lead in outbreaks, ranging from the 2009 flu pandemic to Ebola to the lung injuries caused by vaping. Its recent absence from the national stage has led to fears that the agency’s objective, science-based approach is being ignored, especially as Trump signals that he hopes to relax restrictions on social gatherings by Easter to help revive the economy…” (Greenfieldboyce, 3/25).

