China, U.S. Disagreements Delay Vote On U.N. Security Council Resolution Calling For Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19

The Telegraph: Calls for global ceasefire delayed by China and the U.S.

“China and the United States are delaying an international effort to end fighting in conflict zones around the world for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic as they jockey for dominance in a post-pandemic world. United Nations Secretary General António Gutteres called for a global ceasefire or ‘humanitarian pause’ to allow the world to concentrate on fighting the coronavirus pandemic in March. But a United Nations security council resolution drafted by France and Tunisia has been stuck in suspended animation due to what diplomatic sources described as a tussle between Washington and Beijing over dominance in the post-pandemic world…” (Oliphant, 5/6).