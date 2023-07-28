Senate Appropriations Committee Approves FY 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bill

The Senate Committee on Appropriations approved the FY 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) appropriations bill and accompanying report on July 27, 2023. The Labor HHS appropriations bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and funding for global health research activities provided to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Total global health funding at CDC and NIH through the Labor HHS bill is not yet known, as funding for some programs at NIH is determined at the agency level rather than specified by Congress in annual appropriations bills. Funding for global health programs at CDC totals $693 million, flat compared to the FY 2023 enacted level, $72 million (9%) below the President’s FY24 request ($765 million), and $322 million (87%) above the House level ($371 million). See the table below (downloadable table here) for additional detail on global health funding. See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.

Table 1: KFF Analysis of Global Health Funding in the FY24 Senate Appropriations Bill Department / Agency / Area FY23

Omnibus

(millions) FY24 Request (millions) FY24 House i

(millions) FY24 Senate

(millions) Difference:

FY24 Senate – FY23 Omnibus Difference:

FY24 Senate – FY24 Request Difference:

FY24 Senate – FY24 House Labor Health & Human Services (Labor HHS) Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) – Total Global Health $692.8 $765.0 $370.8 $692.8 $0

(0%) $-72.2

(-9.4%) $322.1

(86.9%) Global HIV/AIDS $128.9 $128.9 Not specified $128.9 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) – Global Tuberculosis $11.7 $11.7 Not specified $11.7 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) – Global Immunization $230.0 $240.0 Not specified $230.0 $0

(0%) $-10

(-4.2%) – Polio $180.0 $180.0 Not specified $180.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) – Other Global Vaccines/Measles $50.0 $60.0 Not specified $50.0 $0

(0%) $-10

(-16.7%) – Parasitic Diseases $29.0 $31.0 Not specified $29.0 $0

(0%) $-2

(-6.5%) – Global Public Health Protection $293.2 $353.2 $100.0 $293.2 $0

(0%) $-60

(-17%) $193.2

(193.2%) Global Disease Detection and Emergency Response Not specified Not specified Not specified Not specified – – – of which Global Health Security (GHS) Not specified Not specified Not specified Not specified – – – Global Public Health Capacity Development Not specified Not specified Not specified Not specified – – – National Institutes of Health (NIH) – Total Global Health – – – – – – – HIV/AIDS Not specified Not specified Not specified Not specified – – – Malariaii $225.0 $225.0 Not specified Not specified – – – Fogarty International Center (FIC) $95.2 $95.0 $95.2 $95.2 $0

(0%) $0.2

(0.2%) $0

(0%) Labor HHS Total – – – – – – –