The FY 2023 Omnibus appropriations bill and accompanying reports, released by Congress on December 20, 2022, and yet to be finalized, includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Institutes of Health (NIH).[i] Funding provided to the State Department and USAID through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totals $10.6 billion, an increase of $731 million above the FY 2022 enacted level and $15 million below the FY 2023 request. The bill provides higher levels of funding for almost all program areas compared to the FY 2022 enacted level, with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) and global health security receiving the largest increases; funding for bilateral HIV and family planning and reproductive health (FPRH) remained flat. Funding for global health provided to the CDC totals $693 million, an increase of $46 million compared to the FY22 enacted level, but $55 million below the FY23 request. Funding for the Fogarty International Center (FIC) at the NIH totaled $95 million, $8 million above the FY22 enacted level and essentially flat compared to the FY23 request. See the table below for additional detail on global health funding in the FY 2023 omnibus (downloadable table here). See the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations, including Senate and House amounts, for global health programs.

Table: KFF Analysis of Global Health Funding in the FY23 Omnibus Department / Agency / Area FY22

Finali

(millions) FY23 Request (millions) FY23 Omnibusi

(millions) Difference:

FY23 Omnibus – FY22 Final Difference:

FY23 Omnibus – FY23 Request State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) – Global Health HIV/AIDSii – $4,700.0 – – – State Department $4,390.0 $4,370.0 $4,395.0 $5

(0.1%) $25

(0.6%) USAID $330.0 $330.0 $330.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) of which Microbicides $45.0 $45.0 $45.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) ESF Account Not specified $0.5 Not specified – – Global Fund $1,560.0 $2,000.0 $2,000.0 $440

(28.2%) $0

(0%) Tuberculosisii – $352.0 – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $371.1 $350.0 $394.5 $23.5

(6.3%) $44.5

(12.7%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $2.0 Not specified – – Malaria $775.0 $780.0 $795.0 $20

(2.6%) $15

(1.9%) Maternal & Child Health (MCH)ii – $1,044.0 – – – GHP account $890.0 $879.5 $910.0 $20

(2.2%) $30.5

(3.5%) of which Gavi $290.0 $290.0 $290.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) of which Polio $75.0 Not specified $85.0 $10

(13.3%) – UNICEFiii $139.0 $135.5 $142.0 $3

(2.2%) $6.5

(4.8%) ESF account Not specified $29.0 Not specified – – of which Polio Not specified $0.0 Not specified – – Nutritionii – $161.0 – – – GHP account $155.0 $150.0 $160.0 $5

(3.2%) $10

(6.7%) ESF account Not specified $10.3 Not specified – – AEECA account Not specified $0.8 Not specified – – Family Planning & Reproductive Health (FP/RH)iv $607.5 $653.0 $607.5 $0

(0%) $-45.5

(-7%) Bilateral FP/RHiv $575.0 $597.0 $575.0 $0

(0%) $-22

(-3.7%) GHP accountiv $524.0 $572.0 $524.0 $0

(0%) $-48.1

(-8.4%) ESF accountiv $51.1 $25.0 $51.1 $0

(0%) $26.1

(104.2%) UNFPAv $32.5 $56.0 $32.5 $0

(0%) $-23.5

(-42%) Vulnerable Children $27.5 $25.0 $30.0 $2.5

(9.1%) $5

(20%) Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) $107.5 $114.5 $114.5 $7

(6.5%) $0

(0%) Global Health Securityii – $1,003.8 – – – USAID GHP accountvi $700.0 $745.0 $900.0 $200

(28.6%) $155

(20.8%) of which for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – – $100.0 – – State GHP accountvii Not specified $250.0 Not specified – – ESF account Not specified $6.0 Not specified – – AEECA account Not specified $2.8 Not specified – – Emergency Reserve Fund viii ix x – – Health Resilience Fundxi – $10.0 – – – Health Reserve Fundxii – – $8.0 – – SFOPs Total (GHP account only)xiii $9,830.0 $10,576.0 $10,561.0 $731

(7.4%) $-15

(-0.1%) Labor Health & Human Services (Labor HHS) Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) – Total Global Health $646.8 $747.8 $692.8 $46

(7.1%) $-55

(-7.4%) Global HIV/AIDS $128.9 $128.4 $128.9 $0

(0%) $0.5

(0.4%) Global Tuberculosis $9.7 $9.2 $11.7 $2

(20.6%) $2.5

(27.1%) Global Immunization $228.0 $226.0 $230.0 $2

(0.9%) $4

(1.8%) Polio $178.0 $176.0 $180.0 $2

(1.1%) $4

(2.3%) Other Global Vaccines/Measles $50.0 $50.0 $50.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) Parasitic Diseases $27.0 $31.0 $29.0 $2

(7.4%) $-2

(-6.5%) Global Public Health Protection $253.2 $353.2 $239.2 $-14

(-5.5%) $-114

(-32.3%) Global Disease Detection and Emergency Response Not specified Not specified Not specified – – of which Global Health Security (GHS) Not specified Not specified Not specified – – Global Public Health Capacity Development Not specified Not specified Not specified – – National Institutes of Health (NIH) – Total Global Health $954.0 – – – – HIV/AIDS $628.1 $614.8 Not specified – – Malaria $239.0 Not specified Not specified – – Fogarty International Center (FIC) $86.9 $95.8 $95.2 $8.3

(9.5%) $-0.6

(-0.7%) Labor HHS Total $1,600.8 Not yet known Not yet known – –