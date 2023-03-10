Global Health Funding in the FY 2024 President’s Budget Request

President Biden released the FY 2024 President’s Budget Request on March 9, 2023. The request includes discretionary funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Funding provided to the State Department and USAID through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totals $10.9 billion, an increase of $367 million above the FY 2023 enacted level. Most of the increase is for global health security (GHS). Funding also increased for family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH), Gavi, and the Health Reserve Fund, but is lower for bilateral HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria. The FY 2024 request also includes new dedicated funding for the Global Health Worker Initiative. Funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), maternal and child health (MCH), nutrition, vulnerable children, and neglected tropical diseases remained flat. See the table below for additional detail on global health funding in the FY 2024 request (downloadable tables here). See the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.

Table: KFF Analysis of Global Health Funding in the FY24 President’s Budget Request Department / Agency / Area FY23 Omnibus

(millions) FY24 Request

(millions) Difference:

FY24 Request – FY23 Omnibus State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) – Global Healthi HIV/AIDSii – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $4,725.0 $4,700.0 -$25.0

(-0.5%) State Department $4,395.0 $4,370.0 -$25.0

(-0.6%) USAID $330.0 $330.0 $0.0

(0%) of which Microbicides $45.0 $45.0 $0.0

(0%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified – Global Fund $2,000.0 $2,000.0 $0.0

(0%) Tuberculosisii – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $394.5 $358.5 -$36.0

(-9%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified – Malaria $795.0 $780.0 -$15.0

(-2%) Maternal & Child Health (MCH)ii – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $910.0 $910.0 $0.0

(0%) of which Gavi $290.0 $300.0 $10.0

(3%) of which Polio $85.0 Not specified – United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $142.0 $145.0 $3.0

(2%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified – of which Polio Not specified Not specified – Nutritionii – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $160.0 $160.0 $0.0

(0%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified Not specified – Family Planning & Reproductive Health (FP/RH)iii $607.5 – – Bilateral FP/RHiii $575.0 Not specified – Global Health Programs (GHP) accountiii $524.0 $600.0 $76.1

(14%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) accountiii $51.1 Not specified – United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)iv $32.5 $57.5 $25.0

(77%) Vulnerable Children $30.0 $30.0 $0.0

(0%) Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) $114.5 $114.5 $0.0

(0%) Global Health Securityii – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $900.0 $1,245.0 $345.0

(38%) State Departmentv – $500.0 $500.0

(N/A) USAID $900.0 $745.0 -$155.0

(-17%) of which bilateral Not specified $435.0 – of which multilateral Not specified $220.0 – of which for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) $100.0 Not specified – of which Emergency Reserve Fund iv $90.0 – Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $2.0 – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified Not specified – Emergency Reserve Fund vi vi – Health Reserve Fundvii $8.0 $10.0 $2.0

(25%) Global Health Worker Initiative Not specified $20.0 – SFOPs Total (GHP account only) $10,561.0 $10,928.0 $367.0

(3%) Labor, Health & Human Services (LHHS) Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) – Total Global Health $692.8 $765.0 $72.2

(10%) Global HIV/AIDS

$128.9 Not yet known – Global Tuberculosis $11.7 Not yet known – Global Immunization $230.0 Not yet known – Polio $180.0 Not yet known – Other Global Vaccines/Measles $50.0 Not yet known – Parasitic Diseases $29.0 Not yet known – Global Public Health Protection $293.2 Not yet known – Global Disease Detection and Emergency Response Not specified Not yet known – of which Global Health Security (GHS) Not specified Not yet known – Global Public Health Capacity Development Not specified Not yet known – National Institutes of Health (NIH) – Total Global Health – – – HIV/AIDS Not specified Not yet known – Malaria Not specified Not yet known – Fogarty International Center (FIC) $95.2 $95.0 -$0.2

(-0.2%) LHHS Total – – –