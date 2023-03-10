menu

Global Health Funding in the FY 2024 President’s Budget Request

Mar 10, 2023

President Biden released the FY 2024 President’s Budget Request on March 9, 2023. The request includes discretionary funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Funding provided to the State Department and USAID through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totals $10.9 billion, an increase of $367 million above the FY 2023 enacted level. Most of the increase is for global health security (GHS). Funding also increased for family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH), Gavi, and the Health Reserve Fund, but is lower for bilateral HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria. The FY 2024 request also includes new dedicated funding for the Global Health Worker Initiative. Funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), maternal and child health (MCH), nutrition, vulnerable children, and neglected tropical diseases remained flat. See the table below for additional detail on global health funding in the FY 2024 request (downloadable tables here). See the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.

Table: KFF Analysis of Global Health Funding in the FY24 President’s Budget Request
Department / Agency / Area FY23 Omnibus
(millions)		 FY24 Request
(millions)		 Difference:
FY24 Request – FY23 Omnibus
State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) – Global Healthi
HIV/AIDSii
Global Health Programs (GHP) account $4,725.0 $4,700.0 -$25.0
(-0.5%)
State Department $4,395.0 $4,370.0 -$25.0
(-0.6%)
USAID $330.0 $330.0 $0.0
(0%)
of which Microbicides $45.0 $45.0 $0.0
(0%)
Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified
Global Fund $2,000.0 $2,000.0 $0.0
(0%)
Tuberculosisii
Global Health Programs (GHP) account $394.5 $358.5 -$36.0
(-9%)
Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified
Malaria $795.0 $780.0 -$15.0
(-2%)
Maternal & Child Health (MCH)ii
Global Health Programs (GHP) account $910.0 $910.0 $0.0
(0%)
of which Gavi $290.0 $300.0 $10.0
(3%)
of which Polio $85.0 Not specified
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $142.0 $145.0 $3.0
(2%)
Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified
of which Polio Not specified Not specified
Nutritionii
Global Health Programs (GHP) account $160.0 $160.0 $0.0
(0%)
Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified Not specified
Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified Not specified
Family Planning & Reproductive Health (FP/RH)iii $607.5
Bilateral FP/RHiii $575.0 Not specified
Global Health Programs (GHP) accountiii $524.0 $600.0 $76.1
(14%)
Economic Support Fund (ESF) accountiii $51.1 Not specified
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)iv $32.5 $57.5 $25.0
(77%)
Vulnerable Children $30.0 $30.0 $0.0
(0%)
Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) $114.5 $114.5 $0.0
(0%)
Global Health Securityii
Global Health Programs (GHP) account $900.0 $1,245.0 $345.0
(38%)
State Departmentv $500.0 $500.0
(N/A)
USAID $900.0 $745.0 -$155.0
(-17%)
of which bilateral Not specified $435.0
of which multilateral Not specified $220.0
of which for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) $100.0 Not specified
of which Emergency Reserve Fund iv $90.0
Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $2.0
Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified Not specified
Emergency Reserve Fund vi vi
Health Reserve Fundvii $8.0 $10.0 $2.0
(25%)
Global Health Worker Initiative Not specified $20.0
SFOPs Total (GHP account only) $10,561.0 $10,928.0 $367.0
(3%)
Labor, Health & Human Services (LHHS)
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) – Total Global Health $692.8 $765.0 $72.2
(10%)
Global HIV/AIDS
 $128.9 Not yet known
Global Tuberculosis $11.7 Not yet known
Global Immunization $230.0 Not yet known
Polio $180.0 Not yet known
Other Global Vaccines/Measles $50.0 Not yet known
Parasitic Diseases $29.0 Not yet known
Global Public Health Protection $293.2 Not yet known
Global Disease Detection and Emergency Response Not specified Not yet known
of which Global Health Security (GHS) Not specified Not yet known
Global Public Health Capacity Development Not specified Not yet known
National Institutes of Health (NIH) – Total Global Health
HIV/AIDS Not specified Not yet known
Malaria Not specified Not yet known
Fogarty International Center (FIC) $95.2 $95.0 -$0.2
(-0.2%)
LHHS Total
Notes:
i – Unless otherwise specified, funding amounts listed under the “State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) – Global Health” heading are provided through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account.
ii – Some HIV, tuberculosis, MCH, nutrition, family planning and reproductive health, and global health security funding is provided under the ESF and AEECA accounts, which is not earmarked by Congress in the annual appropriations bills and is determined at the agency level.
iii – The FY23 Omnibus bills states that “not less than $575,000,000 should be made available for family planning/reproductive health.”
iv – The FY23 Omnibus bills state that if this funding is not provided to UNFPA it “shall be transferred to the ‘Global Health Programs’ account and shall be made available for family planning, maternal, and reproductive health activities.”
v – The FY23 Omnibus bill states that “up to $90,000,000 of the funds made available under the heading ‘Global Health Programs’ may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund.” The FY24 Request includes funding for the Emergency Reserve Fund under Global Health Security.
vi – The FY24 Request states that this amount is for the Pandemic Fund to “strengthen global health security and pandemic preparedness and help make the world safer from infectious disease threats.”
vii – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY23 Omnibus states that these funds are “to support cross-cutting health activities, including health service delivery, the health workforce, health information systems, access to essential medicines, health systems financing, and governance, in challenging environments and countries in crisis.” The FY24 Request states that these funds are to “support cross-cutting global health activities in challenging environments or countries emerging from crisis. It will provide flexible, no year funding to ensure basic health services are accessible to those most in need and to build more resilient health services and systems. Activities will focus on six key areas: support for health service delivery, the global health workforce, health information systems, access to essential medicines, health systems financing, and governance.”

