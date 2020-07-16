More News In Global Health

AP: Chinese executives get ‘pre-test’ injections in vaccine race (McNeil et al., 7/16).

Devex: New report outlines ways businesses and governments can ‘flip that green switch’ (Cheney, 7/16).

HealthDay News: Lockdown Led to Less Sex, Lower Use of HIV-Preventing Drugs: Survey (Preidt, 7/14).

IPS: IPS Webinar: Gender Equality Crucial in ‘Building Back Better’ Post-COVID-19 (7/15).

NPR: Doctors Without Borders Responds To Charges Of ‘Racism’ From Its Staff (Aizenman, 7/15).

Scientific American: Second Coronavirus Strain May Be More Infectious — but Some Scientists Are Skeptical (Kwon, 7/16).

U.N. News: Our ‘new normal’ requires human contact, U.N. chief tells youth webinar on mental health (7/15).

U.N. News: Concerns and hopes of Yemenis at heart of U.N. plans for better future (7/15).

Vox: The White House claimed Trump is pro-LGBTQ. His policies show he isn’t (Burns, 7/15).

Xinhua: Cambodia sees 70 pct drop in malaria cases in H1, 2020 (7/15).