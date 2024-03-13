Global Health Funding in the FY 2025 President’s Budget Request

President Biden released his FY 2025 Budget Request on March 11, 2024. Since FY 2024 appropriations have not been finalized yet, comparisons here are made to the FY 2023 enacted level. The budget request includes discretionary funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).[i] Highlights include:

Total funding would decline: Funding provided to the State Department and USAID through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totals $9.8 billion in FY 2025, a decrease of $733 million below the FY 2023 enacted level.

Funding provided to the and through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totals $9.8 billion in FY 2025, a decrease of $733 million below the FY 2023 enacted level. The entire decline is due to a decreased contribution to the Global Fund (but, there are specific technical reasons for the decrease): Funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) totals $1.2 billion, a decrease of more than $800 million compared to FY 2023 ($2 billion). This decrease is due to a funding match requirement that limits the amount the U.S. can contribute, which is a cap of 33% of total contributions from other donors; the FY 2025 Global Fund amount is expected to support the third tranche of U.S. funding as part of its three-year pledge of $4.8 billion toward the Global Fund’s seventh replenishment.

All other areas would remain flat: Funding for bilateral HIV, TB, malaria, nutrition, vulnerable children, neglected tropical diseases, global health security, and the Health Reserve Fund are the same as the FY 2023 amount.

See the table below for additional detail. See the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.