More News In Global Health

Apr 10, 2020

BBC: Yemen: World Food Programme to cut aid by half in Houthi-controlled areas (4/10).

Devex: NGOs lay off, furlough staff as financial crisis bites (Worley, 4/9).

Devex: Watch: Former OFDA chief gives Trump administration a ‘D’ on its COVID-19 response (Kumar, 4/10).

The Guardian: Tanzania to ease education ban on pregnant girls — but not in classrooms (McCool, 4/10).

Quartz: How the military secured a coronavirus drug that has yet to win FDA approval (MacLellan, 4/9).

STAT: It’s difficult to grasp the projected deaths from Covid-19. Here’s how they compare to other causes of death (Begley/Empinado, 4/9).

STAT: Social distancing is controlling Covid-19; now scientists need to figure out which measures are most effective (Begley, 4/9).

