More News In Global Health

Devex: Here’s what the COVID-19 response looks like in refugee camps (Root, 4/3).

Devex: To tackle obesity, World Bank looks to lessons from Latin America (Welsh, 4/2).

Devex: Watch: Unacceptable — community health workers without COVID-19 protective gear (Kumar, 4/3).

Devex: Watch: Amref Health Africa CEO on COVID-19’s impact on NGO finances (Kumar, 4/3).

U.N. News: COVID-19 should not herald rollback in rights for people with autism: U.N. chief (4/2).

Xinhua: UNICEF commends China for its support to maternal, neonatal health services in Africa (4/3).