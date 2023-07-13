House Appropriations Committee Approves the FY 2024 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill

The House Committee on Appropriations released its FY 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) appropriations bill on June 22, 2023 and accompanying report on July 11, 2023. The SFOPs bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Funding for these programs, through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totaled $10 billion, a decrease of $542 million (-5%) below the FY 2023 enacted level and $909 million (-8%) below President Biden’s FY 2024 request. All of the decrease is due to reduced funding in the bill for both family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) and global health security (GHS); all other global health areas either remained flat or increased compared to the FY 2023 enacted levels and the President’s FY 2024 Request.

Policy provisions in the bill include the Helms amendment (see the KFF fact sheet here) and the expanded Mexico City Policy that was put in place by President Trump and rescinded by President Biden (see the KFF explainer here). Also, as part of the Manager’s Amendment adopted on July 12, 2023 by the full House Committee on Appropriations, the bill reauthorizes PEPFAR for one year (see the KFF brief here). See the table below (downloadable version here) for additional detail. See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.

Table: KFF Analysis of Global Health Funding in the FY24 House State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs)

Appropriations Bill Department / Agency / Area FY23 Omnibus

(millions) FY24 Request

(millions) FY24

Housei

(millions) Difference:

FY24 House – FY23 Omnibus Difference:

FY24 House – FY24 Request HIV/AIDSiii – $4,700.0 – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $4,725.0 $4,700.0 $4,725.0 $0

(0%) $25

(0.5%) State Department $4,395.0 $4,370.0 $4,395.0 $0

(0%) $25

(0.6%) USAID $330.0 $330.0 $330.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) of which Microbicides $45.0 $45.0 Not specified – – Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $0.0 Not specified – – Global Fund $2,000.0 $2,000.0 $2,000.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) Tuberculosisiii – $358.5 – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $394.5 $358.5 $394.5 $0

(0%) $36

(10%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $0.0 Not specified – – Malaria $795.0 $780.0 $800.0 $5

(0.6%) $20

(2.6%) Maternal & Child Health (MCH)iii – $1,082.5 – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $910.0 $910.0 $910.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) of which Gavi $290.0 $300.0 $300.0 $10

(3.4%) $0

(0%) of which Polio $85.0 $85.0 $85.0 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $142.0 $145.0 Not specified – – Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $27.0 Not specified – – of which Polio Not specified $0.0 Not specified – – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified $0.5 Not specified – – Nutritioniii – $164.8 – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $160.0 $160.0 $172.5 $12.5

(7.8%) $12.5

(7.8%) Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $4.0 Not specified – – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified $0.8 Not specified – – Family Planning & Reproductive Health (FP/RH)iii, iv, v $607.5 $677.2 $461.0 $-146.5

(-24.1%) $-216.2

(-31.9%) Bilateral FP/RHiv, v $575.0 $619.7 $461.0 $-114

(-19.8%) $-158.7

(-25.6%) Global Health Programs (GHP) accountiv $524.0 $600.0 Not specified – – Economic Support Fund (ESF) accountiv $51.1 $19.3 Not specified – – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) accountvi Not specified $0.4 Not specified – – United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)vii $32.5 $57.5 $0.0 $-32.5

(-100%) $-57.5

(-100%) Vulnerable Children $30.0 $30.0 $32.5 $2.5

(8.3%) $2.5

(8.3%) Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) $114.5 $114.5 $114.5 $0

(0%) $0

(0%) Global Health Securityiii, v – $1,260.3 – – – Global Health Programs (GHP) account $900.0 $1,245.0 Not specified – – State Departmentviii – $500.0 Not specified – – of which Pandemic Fund – $500.0 Not specified – – USAID $900.0 $745.0 Not specified – – of which bilateral Not specified $435.0 Not specified – – of which multilateral Not specified $220.0 Not specified – – of which the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)ix $100.0 Not specified $100.0 $0

(0%) – of which Emergency Reserve Fund x $90.0 x – – Economic Support Fund (ESF) account Not specified $13.3 Not specified – – Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia (AEECA) account Not specified $2.0 Not specified – – Emergency Reserve Fund x x x – – Health Reserve Fundxi $8.0 $10.0 Not specified – – Global Health Worker Initiative Not specified $20.0 Not specified – – SFOPs Total (GHP account only) $10,561.0 $10,928.0 $10,018.7 $-542.2

(-5.1%) $-909.3

(-8.3%)