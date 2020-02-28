More News In Global Health

menu

Feb 28, 2020

ABC National Radio: Bill Gates aims to reduce health inequity and child malnutrition (Williams, 2/29).

AFP: World Bank to attack poverty in conflict zones (2/27).

Becker’s Hospital Review: NIH launches $1M challenge for digital treatments of sickle cell, malaria & anemia (Park, 2/17).

New Humanitarian: How Mexico and Central America’s femicide epidemic drives and complicates the migrant crisis (Westbrook, 2/27).

NPR: Scotland Poised To Become 1st Country To Make Period Products Free (Wamsley, 2/27).

Reuters Health: Raising awareness may help prevent rabies deaths (Joseph, 2/27).

U.N. News: Cross-border aid delivery in northwest Syria ‘absolutely essential,’ Security Council hears (2/27).

Vox: AI just found a new type of antibiotics. It may save your life one day (Samuel, 2/27).

