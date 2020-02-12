menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

Feb 12, 2020

Devex: Funding gaps could lead to locust devastation in East Africa (Jerving, 2/11).
The Guardian: A humanitarian crisis looms in Africa unless we act fast to stop the desert locust (Dongyu/Lowcock, 2/12).

Devex: U.K. jeopardizing development gains in Ghana with rapid reduction of aid, watchdog warns (Worley, 2/12).

Financial Times: Africa’s silent killer: fake drugs (Yehia, 2/11).

The Guardian: ‘It’s a pain you will never overcome’: crisis in Venezuela as babies die of malnutrition (Phillips/Rangel, 2/12).

Livemint: U.N. will not be able to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 (Singh, 2/12).

U.N. News: ‘Don’t forget Madagascar’s children’, U.N. appeals for long-term help as emergency worsens (2/11).

UPI: U.N.: 40 percent of North Koreans need humanitarian aid (Maresca, 2/12).

Washington Post: Africa shouldn’t need to beg for climate aid: Bank president (Meseret/Anna, 2/11).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.