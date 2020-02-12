More News In Global Health

Devex: Funding gaps could lead to locust devastation in East Africa (Jerving, 2/11).

The Guardian: A humanitarian crisis looms in Africa unless we act fast to stop the desert locust (Dongyu/Lowcock, 2/12).

Devex: U.K. jeopardizing development gains in Ghana with rapid reduction of aid, watchdog warns (Worley, 2/12).

Financial Times: Africa’s silent killer: fake drugs (Yehia, 2/11).

The Guardian: ‘It’s a pain you will never overcome’: crisis in Venezuela as babies die of malnutrition (Phillips/Rangel, 2/12).

Livemint: U.N. will not be able to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 (Singh, 2/12).

U.N. News: ‘Don’t forget Madagascar’s children’, U.N. appeals for long-term help as emergency worsens (2/11).

UPI: U.N.: 40 percent of North Koreans need humanitarian aid (Maresca, 2/12).

Washington Post: Africa shouldn’t need to beg for climate aid: Bank president (Meseret/Anna, 2/11).