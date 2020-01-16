More News In Global Health

menu

Jan 16, 2020

AFP: Pakistan says Facebook to help in fight against polio (1/16).

AP: U.N. report lays out agonies faced by Syrian children amid war (Keaten, 1/16).

BBC News: HIV infections among gay and bi men fall by 73% in U.K. (Haigh, 1/16).

Borgen Magazine: Measles Outbreak in the DRC: Treatment and Prevention (Turner, 1/15).

International Centre for Investigative Reporting: Malaria: Global health communities celebrate 2 billion mosquito nets delivered worldwide (Akinremi, 1/16).

McGill Reporter: Meeting the global health challenge of worms that cause disease (Usher, 1/15).

SciDev.Net: Hundreds dead as Yemen flu outbreak spreads (Aldaghbashy, 1/15).

Science Times: Deforestation Can Lead to Wider Malaria Transmissions, Says Scientists (1/15).

U.N. News: Sudan: Lives of traumatized, displaced women in West Darfur under threat (1/15).

U.N. News: Philippines volcano: U.N. stands ready with support, as thousands told to flee (1/15).

