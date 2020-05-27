menu

KFF Provides Resources On Global Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

May 27, 2020

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of May 27, 2020 (5/27).
Data on country government actions in response to COVID-19 have been added to the tracker.

KFF: Sweden’s Coronavirus Strategy Should Not Be the World’s — But Aspects of It Are Worthy of Consideration (Michaud, 5/26).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.

