Sweden’s Coronavirus Strategy Should Not Be the World’s — But Aspects of It Are Worthy of Consideration

Josh Michaud May 26, 2020

Sweden’s response to the novel coronavirus has been simultaneously praised and criticized by public health experts. In an article for Foreign Affairs, KFF’s Josh Michaud discusses the merits and risks associated with Sweden’s hands-off approach to the pandemic.

“While there is some debate about what the ‘Swedish model’ actually is, many would likely agree there are two primary differences between that country’s response and responses of other Western countries. One is that the Swedish government has taken a remarkably hands-off approach to managing the pandemic—an approach from which other countries could learn as they prepare for the long haul. The other characteristic that distinguishes Sweden’s response is its undeclared but widely acknowledged objective of achieving herd immunity. Here, other governments would do well to heed warning signs and be wary of following Sweden’s lead.”

