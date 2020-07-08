Blogs, Releases Address U.S. Aid Transparency, Call To Accelerate Antibiotic Development, Other Global Health Issues

Brookings Institution’s “Future Development”: The next transparency challenge for U.S. aid agencies: Moving from publication to engagement

George Ingram, senior fellow for Global Economy and Development at Brookings, and Sally Paxton, U.S. representative for Publish What You Fund (7/7).

Health Affairs: Increases In Women’s Political Representation Associated With Reductions In Child Mortality In Brazil

Philipp Hessel, associate professor in the Alberto Lleras Camargo School of Government, University of the Andes, and colleagues (July 2020).

Malaria No More: Malaria No More Applauds the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative on 15 Years of Transformative Impact (6/30).

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders: MSF responds to UNAIDS 2020 global report warning the world will miss its targets (7/6).

Pew Charitable Trusts: WHO and Pew Call for Acceleration of Antibiotic Development

Wes Kim, senior officer for the Antibiotic Resistance Project at Pew (7/7).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS welcomes decision by Gabon to decriminalize same-sex sexual relations (7/7).