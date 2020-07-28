menu

Blog Posts, Releases Address U.K. Aid, AMR, Ethics In UHC, Women’s, Girls’ Health Care In Yemen

Jul 28, 2020

Center for Global Development: This Is the Perfect Moment to Redesign U.K. Aid Spend on Research
Euan Ritchie, research associate with CGD Europe, and Charles Kenny, director of technology and development and senior fellow with CGD (7/23).

Pew Charitable Trusts: The U.S. Is Not Prepared to Combat ‘Existential Threat’ of Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs
Kathy Talkington, director of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ health programs (7/27).

U.K. Government: U.K. and India join forces on new £8 million research (7/28).

UNFPA Yemen: European Union provides vital funding to sustain life-saving services for women and girls in Yemen (7/28).

World Bank Blogs: Ethics Play Key Role in Universal Health Care Push
Muhammad Ali Pate, global director of health, nutrition and population at the World Bank and director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF), and Elena Sterlin, senior manager for global health and education at IFC (7/27).

WHO: World Hepatitis Day: fast-tracking the elimination of hepatitis B among mothers and children (7/27).

