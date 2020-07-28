Blogs, Releases Address Impact Of COVID-19 On AIDS, TB, Malaria, Food Security Responses, Other Issues Related To Pandemic

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: The Fatal Consequences of COVID-19 on AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Roopa Darwar, contributor to Friends of the Global Fight (7/27).

PAHO: PAHO Director featured in new COVID-19 Exemplars in Global Health program (7/27).

UNAIDS: Virtual meeting on the impact of the COVID-19 on HIV programs in the ECOWAS region (7/27).

UNICEF: An additional 6.7 million children under 5 could suffer from wasting this year due to COVID-19 (7/27).

World Economic Forum: Bill Gates: How HIV/AIDS prepared us to tackle COVID-19

Harry Kretchmer, senior writer with Formative Content (7/27).