KFF Dashboard: Progress Toward Global Tuberculosis Targets in USAID TB Priority Countries

About this Dashboard

This dashboard monitors the status of USAID’s tuberculosis (TB) priority countries’ progress toward global TB targets. It includes data for 24 countries* in which USAID’s bilateral TB program currently carries out TB efforts. Data are from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2023. The data powering this dashboard are available for download here. KFF will continue to track country progress on these indicators and update the dashboard as new data become available.

Notes

* USAID TB priority countries include the following: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. USAID, Global Tuberculosis Countries webpage, accessed: https://www.usaid.gov/global-health/health-areas/tuberculosis/countries.

