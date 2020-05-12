Global Funding Across U.S. COVID-19 Supplemental Funding Bills
The U.S. thus far has enacted four emergency supplemental funding bills to address the COVID-19 pandemic:
- the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (L. 116-123) enacted on March 6;
- the Families First Supplemental Appropriations Act (L. 116-127) enacted on March 18;
- the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (L. 116-136) enacted on March 27; and
- the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (L.116-139) enacted on April 24.
While most of the funding in these bills has been for the domestic response, approximately $3.2 billion has been appropriated for global efforts, provided in two of the four bills – the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental and the CARES Act. This includes funding to support the operations of U.S. agencies in other countries, including for repatriation of U.S. personnel, and funding provided directly to affected countries and international efforts. This data note tracks appropriations designated for international efforts in the emergency bills. It will be updated as needed.
Table 1 provides a list of the agencies and funding amounts specified for international efforts across each bill. Table 2 provides more details on this funding, including the expenditure period and a description of specific activities.
|Table 1: Global Funding In Coronavirus Supplemental Bills – Summary Table
|Agency/Department/Account
|Supplemental #1: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-123)
|Supplemental #2: Families First Supplemental Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-127)
|Supplemental #3: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (P.L. 116-136)
|Supplemental #4: Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (P.L.116-139)
|Total Funding Across All Bills
|Total Funding
|Total Funding
|Total Funding
|Total Funding
|USAID
|$986,000,000
|–
|$363,000,000
|–
|$1,349,000,000
|Office of Inspector General
|$1,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|$1,000,000
|Operating Expenses
|–
|–
|$95,000,000
|–
|$95,000,000
|Global Health Programs
|$435,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|$435,000,000
|of which Emergency Reserve Fund
|$200,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|$200,000,000
|International Disaster Assistance
|$300,000,000
|–
|$258,000,000
|–
|$558,000,000
|Economic Support Fund
|$250,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|$250,000,000
|Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia
|–
|–
|$10,000,000
|–
|$10,000,000
|Department of State
|$264,000,000
|–
|$678,000,000
|–
|$942,000,000
|Diplomatic & Consular Programs
|$264,000,000
|–
|$324,000,000
|–
|$588,000,000
|Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Services
|–
|–
|$4,000,000
|–
|$4,000,000
|Migration and Refugee Assistance
|–
|–
|$350,000,000
|–
|$350,000,000
|Peace Corps
|–
|–
|$88,000,000
|–
|$88,000,000
|Millennium Challenge Corporation
|–
|–
|$2,000,000
|–
|$2,000,000
|Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|$300,000,000
|–
|$500,000,000
|–
|$800,000,000
|Total Coronavirus Funding for the International Response
|$1,550,000,000
|–
|$1,631,000,000
|–
|$3,181,000,000
|NOTES: The second and fourth supplemental bills do not include funding for international COVID-19 efforts.
SOURCES: KFF analysis of the “Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020” (P.L. 116-123); House Appropriations H.R. 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 Title-By-Title Summary; Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (P.L. 116-136) and Senate Appropriations Committee summary materials.
|Table 2: Global Funding In Coronavirus Supplemental Bills – Detailed Table
|Agency/Department/Account
|Supplemental #1: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-123)
|Supplemental #2: Families First Supplemental Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-127)
|Supplemental #3: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (P.L. 116-136)
|Supplemental #4: Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (P.L.116-139)
|Total Funding Across All Bills
|Total Funding
|Expenditure Period
|Description
|Total Funding
|Expenditure Period
|Description
|Total Funding
|Expenditure Period
|Description
|Total Funding
|Expenditure Period
|Description
|USAID
|$986,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$363,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$1,349,000,000
|Office of Inspector General
|$1,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|Oversight activities
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$1,000,000
|Operating Expenses
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$95,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|For an additional amount for “Operating Expenses” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for operational needs of USAID, including support for evacuations and ordered departures of overseas staff, surge support, increased technical support for remote functions, and other needs.
|–
|–
|–
|$95,000,000
|Global Health Programs
|$435,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|“To prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus”
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$435,000,000
|of which Emergency Reserve Fund
|$200,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$200,000,000
|International Disaster Assistance
|$300,000,000
|To remain available until expended
|“To prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus”
|–
|–
|–
|$258,000,000
|To remain available until expended
|For an additional amount for “International Disaster Assistance” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for USAID to respond to the extraordinary needs in other countries that are underequipped to respond to the pandemic. The funding will prioritize populations affected by ongoing humanitarian crises, particularly displaced people, because of their heightened vulnerability, the elevated risk of severe outbreaks in camps and informal settlements, and anticipated disproportionate mortality in these populations.
|–
|–
|–
|$558,000,000
|Economic Support Fund
|$250,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|“To prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including to address related economic, security, and stabilization requirements”
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$250,000,000
|Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$10,000,000
|FY 2020-FY 2021
|Section 21004. For an additional amount for the FY 2020 appropriations amount to hire and employ individuals in the United States and overseas on a limited appointment basis from $100,000,000 to $110,000,000 under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020.
|–
|–
|–
|$10,000,000
|Department of State
|$264,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$678,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$942,000,000
|Diplomatic & Consular Programs
|$264,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|“To prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including for maintaining consular operations, reimbursement of evacuation expenses, and emergency preparedness”
|–
|–
|–
|$324,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|For an additional amount for “Diplomatic Programs” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including for necessary expenses to maintain consular operations and to provide for evacuation expenses and emergency preparedness.
|–
|–
|–
|$588,000,000
|Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Services
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$4,000,000
|To remain available until expended
|Section 21005. For an additional amount for the FY 2020 appropriations amount for “Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Services from $1,000,000 to $5,000,000 under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020.
|–
|–
|–
|$4,000,000
|Migration and Refugee Assistance
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$350,000,000
|To remain available until expended
|For an additional amount for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Department of State to contribute to pending appeals from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, International Committee of the Red Cross, and other partners to prepare for, and respond to, coronavirus among vulnerable refugee populations abroad.
|–
|–
|–
|$350,000,000
|Peace Corps
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$88,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|For an additional amount for “Peace Corps” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus to support evacuations of all overseas volunteers, relocation of U.S. direct hires on authorized or ordered departure, and certain benefits for returned volunteers, including health care.
|–
|–
|–
|$88,000,000
|Millennium Challenge Corporation
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$2,000,000
|To remain available until expended
|Section 21006. For an additional amount for “Millennium Challenge Corporation: increasing from $105,000,000 to $107,000,000 under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020, to increase the amount it can spend to cover additional costs due to staff evacuations.
|–
|–
|–
|$2,000,000
|Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|$300,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2022
|“Global disease detection and emergency response”
|–
|–
|–
|$500,000,000
|To remain available until September 30, 2024
|For global disease detection and emergency response
|–
|–
|–
|$800,000,000
|Total Coronavirus Funding for the International Response
|$1,550,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$1,631,000,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|$3,181,000,000
