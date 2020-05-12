Global Funding Across U.S. COVID-19 Supplemental Funding Bills

The U.S. thus far has enacted four emergency supplemental funding bills to address the COVID-19 pandemic:

the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (L. 116-123) enacted on March 6;

the Families First Supplemental Appropriations Act (L. 116-127) enacted on March 18;

the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (L. 116-136) enacted on March 27; and

the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (L.116-139) enacted on April 24.

While most of the funding in these bills has been for the domestic response, approximately $3.2 billion has been appropriated for global efforts, provided in two of the four bills – the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental and the CARES Act. This includes funding to support the operations of U.S. agencies in other countries, including for repatriation of U.S. personnel, and funding provided directly to affected countries and international efforts. This data note tracks appropriations designated for international efforts in the emergency bills. It will be updated as needed.

Table 1 provides a list of the agencies and funding amounts specified for international efforts across each bill. Table 2 provides more details on this funding, including the expenditure period and a description of specific activities.

Table 1: Global Funding In Coronavirus Supplemental Bills – Summary Table Agency/Department/Account Supplemental #1: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-123) Supplemental #2: Families First Supplemental Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-127) Supplemental #3: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (P.L. 116-136) Supplemental #4: Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (P.L.116-139) Total Funding Across All Bills Total Funding Total Funding Total Funding Total Funding USAID $986,000,000 – $363,000,000 – $1,349,000,000 Office of Inspector General $1,000,000 – – – $1,000,000 Operating Expenses – – $95,000,000 – $95,000,000 Global Health Programs $435,000,000 – – – $435,000,000 of which Emergency Reserve Fund $200,000,000 – – – $200,000,000 International Disaster Assistance $300,000,000 – $258,000,000 – $558,000,000 Economic Support Fund $250,000,000 – – – $250,000,000 Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia – – $10,000,000 – $10,000,000 Department of State $264,000,000 – $678,000,000 – $942,000,000 Diplomatic & Consular Programs $264,000,000 – $324,000,000 – $588,000,000 Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Services – – $4,000,000 – $4,000,000 Migration and Refugee Assistance – – $350,000,000 – $350,000,000 Peace Corps – – $88,000,000 – $88,000,000 Millennium Challenge Corporation – – $2,000,000 – $2,000,000 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention $300,000,000 – $500,000,000 – $800,000,000 Total Coronavirus Funding for the International Response $1,550,000,000 – $1,631,000,000 – $3,181,000,000 NOTES: The second and fourth supplemental bills do not include funding for international COVID-19 efforts.

SOURCES: KFF analysis of the “Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020” (P.L. 116-123); House Appropriations H.R. 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 Title-By-Title Summary; Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (P.L. 116-136) and Senate Appropriations Committee summary materials.