menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

U.S. Global Health Budget Figures


Published: Apr 04, 2023

  1. U.S. Global Health Funding as a Share of the Federal Budget, FY 2023
  2. U.S. is the Largest Donor of International Health Assistance
  3. Top 10 Donor Governments by Health Assistance as a Percentage of Total Assistance
  4. U.S. Funding for Global Health, FY 2006 – Present
    1. U.S. Funding for Global Health, FY 2006 – FY 2023
    2. U.S. Funding for Global Health, FY 2006 – FY 2024 Request
  5. U.S. Funding for Global Health, Request vs. Enacted Levels, FY 2013 – FY 2023
  6. U.S. Global Health Funding (in millions), By Sector
    1. U.S. Global Health Funding (in millions), By Sector, FY 2023
    2. U.S. Global Health Funding (in millions), By Sector, FY 2024 Request
  7. U.S. Global Health Funding Percent Change by Sector, FY 2024 Request Compared to FY 2023 Enacted
  8. Multilateral and Bilateral Share of U.S. Funding for Global Health, Request vs Enacted Levels, FY 2013 – FY 2023

1. U.S. Global Health Funding as a Share of the Federal Budget, FY 2023


(Back to top)

2. U.S. is the Largest Donor of International Health Assistance

(Back to top)

3. Top 10 Donor Governments by Health Assistance as a Percentage of Total Assistance

(Back to top)

4. U.S. Funding for Global Health, FY 2006 – Present

a. U.S. Funding for Global Health, FY 2006 – FY 2023


b. U.S. Funding for Global Health, FY 2006 – FY 2024 Request

(Back to top)

5. U.S. Funding for Global Health, Request vs. Enacted Levels, FY 2013 – FY 2023

(Back to top)

6. U.S. Global Health Funding (in millions), By Sector

a. U.S. Global Health Funding (in millions), By Sector, FY 2023


b. U.S. Global Health Funding (in millions), By Sector, FY 2024 Request

(Back to top)

7. U.S. Global Health Funding Percent Change by Sector, FY 2024 Request Compared to FY 2023 Enacted

(Back to top)

8. Multilateral and Bilateral Share of U.S. Funding for Global Health, Request vs Enacted Levels, FY 2013 – FY 2023

(Back to top)

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.