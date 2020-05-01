This Week in Coronavirus: April 24 to April 30
KFF May 01, 2020
Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:
Global Cases and Deaths: This week, total cases worldwide passed 3 million – with approximately 549,000 new cases added between April 23 and April 30. There were approximately 40,000 new confirmed deaths worldwide between April 23 and April 30.
U.S. Cases and Deaths: There have been over 1 million cases in the U.S. There were approximately 200,000 new cases and 13,000 deaths in the United States between April 23 and April 30.
U.S. Tests: There have been approximately 6 million total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States — with over 1.5 million added since last Thursday. 17% of the total tests were positive. There were 19 tests with results per 1,000 people. Our new dashboard highlights the variability by state.
Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity.
States Easing Social Distancing Measures: 14 states – Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin – have eased some social distancing measures since Thursday, 4/23 Our tracker is updated daily as the quickly changing state responses go into effect. More will go into effect today.
Statewide Actions to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 (includes Washington D.C.):
- Stay At Home Order: 36 statewide orders, 3 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, expired orders in 5 states, no action in 6 states
- Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: 14 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 6 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 29 states
- Non-Essential Business Closures: 24 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, 14 to close certain non-essential businesses, open with reduced capacity in 3 states, no action in 6 states
- Large Gatherings Ban: All gatherings prohibited in 15 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 25 states, gatherings of 20+ people in 1 state, other actions in 4 states, expired bans in 3 states, no action in 3 states
- State-Mandated School Closures: Closed in 11 states, closed for school year in 33 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states
- Bar/Restaurant Limits: Closed except takeout/delivery in 44 states, limited on-site service in 5 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state
- Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 14 states, cancelled in 1 state, no postponement in 36 states
- Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all states and D.C.
State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states
- Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states
- States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states
- Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states
- Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 11 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 35 states
- Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states
- Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states
Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19: 1 state has an approved waiver
- Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 51 states have approved waivers
- Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 37 states have approved waivers
- Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs): 23 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA
- Other State-Reported Medicaid Administrative Actions: 51 states report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19
