This Week in Coronavirus: April 24 to April 30

Total cases in the U.S. surpassed 1 million this week. Since last Thursday, actions to ease social distancing requirements went into effect in 14 states: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Global Cases and Deaths: This week, total cases worldwide passed 3 million – with approximately 549,000 new cases added between April 23 and April 30. There were approximately 40,000 new confirmed deaths worldwide between April 23 and April 30.

U.S. Cases and Deaths: There have been over 1 million cases in the U.S. There were approximately 200,000 new cases and 13,000 deaths in the United States between April 23 and April 30.

U.S. Tests: There have been approximately 6 million total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States — with over 1.5 million added since last Thursday. 17% of the total tests were positive. There were 19 tests with results per 1,000 people. Our new dashboard highlights the variability by state.

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity.

States Easing Social Distancing Measures: 14 states – Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin – have eased some social distancing measures since Thursday, 4/23 Our tracker is updated daily as the quickly changing state responses go into effect. More will go into effect today.

Statewide Actions to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 (includes Washington D.C.):

Stay At Home Order: 36 statewide orders, 3 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, expired orders in 5 states, no action in 6 states

State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states

Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)

Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19 : 1 state has an approved waiver

