States are Shifting How They Cover Prescription Drugs in Response to COVID-19

Medicaid covers 70 million Americans, many with chronic conditions who may be at increased risk for COVID-19. Medicaid beneficiaries, particularly those with chronic conditions, will need access to medications even during social distancing and their ability to meet with providers to obtain refills may be hindered. States are updating policies to allow beneficiaries to access medications during this public health emergency. States can allow beneficiaries to have more of their medication on hand and reduce the barriers to receiving medication by eliminating cost sharing, changing administrative requirements and reducing the need for in-person contact by encouraging mail delivery or eliminating signatures.

States can use many of the tools traditionally used to manage prescription drug utilization to increase beneficiary access to medications during an emergency, like COVID-19. These tools include prior authorization (PA) requirements, use of preferred drug lists (PDLs), quantity limits and restrictions on refill frequency. States have flexibility in how they administer their programs and can make a number of changes without the need for approval from CMS. We are tracking state changes to the pharmacy benefit in response to COVID-19 on our SPA and Other Administrative Actions Tracker (Figure 1). We also just posted a comprehensive survey of how states administer the Medicaid pharmacy benefit, which can serve as benchmark going forward.