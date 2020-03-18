State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus

In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in China. With the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus, growing rapidly in the United States and around the world, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Controlling the spread of the virus requires aggressive action from states and the federal government to ensure access to testing for those who need it and treatment for those who contract the disease.

To date, states have taken a number of actions aimed at reducing existing barriers to testing and treatment for those affected. These specific policy actions are compiled below, along with data on current cases and deaths as well as additional state-level data on health coverage and provider capacity within each state, important factors that may play a role in how effectively states respond to this outbreak. These data will be updated regularly and new information will be added in response to the evolving situation.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

State COVID-19 Policy Actions

States are taking a number of steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including actions related to health care coverage and access. As of March 16, 2020, all states had declared some type of emergency related to coronavirus, with most taking the form of a State of Emergency or a Public Health Emergency. Such emergency declarations allow governors to exercise emergency powers that may include activating state emergency personnel and funds, supporting the needs of local governments, protecting consumers against price gouging, and adjusting regulations to maximize access to health care. In addition to issuing emergency declarations, many states have implemented changes to increase access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as continued management of other health conditions. A number of states are requiring state-certified insurance carriers to waive patient cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and/or treatment, while others have encouraged insurers to do so, and many insurers have done so on their own. Typically, the waiving of cost sharing applies not only to the actual laboratory test, but also to the required visit to obtain the test, whether it is in a doctors’ offices, urgent care clinic, emergency department, or, more rarely, hospital units. Some states apply this waiver of cost sharing only to in-network services, while others require insurers to cover out-of-network COVID-19 services if in-network providers are not available. A smaller number of states have already indicated that they are requiring insurers to cover a COVID-19 vaccination with no cost-sharing if and when one becomes available. Despite these actions, potential patients may face barriers to diagnosis due to test shortages and/or failure to meet formal criteria required for testing. States have also announced other actions to expand coverage and ensure health care access and limit coronavirus exposure. These actions include extending special enrollment periods in state-based health insurance marketplaces, facilitating early prescription drug refills, and relaxing prior authorization and utilization review processes. States can also request approval for Section 1135 waivers that permit them to to waive or modify certain Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and HIPAA requirements during a national emergency. Finally, absent federal requirements for paid sick leave, a number of states have enacted mandatory sick leave policies, while others are proposing to adopt these policies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.