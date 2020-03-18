State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus
Published: Mar 18, 2020
In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in China. With the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus, growing rapidly in the United States and around the world, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Controlling the spread of the virus requires aggressive action from states and the federal government to ensure access to testing for those who need it and treatment for those who contract the disease.
To date, states have taken a number of actions aimed at reducing existing barriers to testing and treatment for those affected. These specific policy actions are compiled below, along with data on current cases and deaths as well as additional state-level data on health coverage and provider capacity within each state, important factors that may play a role in how effectively states respond to this outbreak. These data will be updated regularly and new information will be added in response to the evolving situation.
[Visit our special coronavirus topic page for all our resources.]
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
State COVID-19 Policy Actions
States are taking a number of steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including actions related to health care coverage and access. As of March 16, 2020, all states had declared some type of emergency related to coronavirus, with most taking the form of a State of Emergency or a Public Health Emergency. Such emergency declarations allow governors to exercise emergency powers that may include activating state emergency personnel and funds, supporting the needs of local governments, protecting consumers against price gouging, and adjusting regulations to maximize access to health care.
In addition to issuing emergency declarations, many states have implemented changes to increase access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as continued management of other health conditions. A number of states are requiring state-certified insurance carriers to waive patient cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and/or treatment, while others have encouraged insurers to do so, and many insurers have done so on their own. Typically, the waiving of cost sharing applies not only to the actual laboratory test, but also to the required visit to obtain the test, whether it is in a doctors’ offices, urgent care clinic, emergency department, or, more rarely, hospital units. Some states apply this waiver of cost sharing only to in-network services, while others require insurers to cover out-of-network COVID-19 services if in-network providers are not available. A smaller number of states have already indicated that they are requiring insurers to cover a COVID-19 vaccination with no cost-sharing if and when one becomes available. Despite these actions, potential patients may face barriers to diagnosis due to test shortages and/or failure to meet formal criteria required for testing.
States have also announced other actions to expand coverage and ensure health care access and limit coronavirus exposure. These actions include extending special enrollment periods in state-based health insurance marketplaces, facilitating early prescription drug refills, and relaxing prior authorization and utilization review processes. States can also request approval for Section 1135 waivers that permit them to to waive or modify certain Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and HIPAA requirements during a national emergency. Finally, absent federal requirements for paid sick leave, a number of states have enacted mandatory sick leave policies, while others are proposing to adopt these policies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
State COVID-19 Policy Actions
Influenza and Pneumonia Deaths and Vaccinations
This tool was developed by Jennifer Tolbert, Cornelia Hall, Kendal Orgera, Natalie Singer, and Salem Mengistu.
State COVID-19 Policy Actions Sources
For sources and more information on sick leave policies see: Kaiser Family Foundation, Paid Family and Sick Leave in the U.S., January 2020 and National Partnership of Women & Families, Paid Sick Days – State and District Statutes, October 2019.
ALABAMA
3/13 Public Health Emergency: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/03/state-of-emergency-coronavirus-covid-19/
ALASKA
3/3 Early Rx Refill: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-03.pdf; https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-04.pdf
3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-04.pdf
3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/COVID-19-Disaster-Packet.pdf
ARIZONA
3/11 Emergency Declaration / Public Health Emergency: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/declaraton_0.pdf; https://azgovernor.gov/governor/video/governor-doug-ducey-declares-public-health-emergency-covid-19
3/11 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/eo_2020-07.pdf
3/17 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.azahcccs.gov/Resources/Downloads/1115Waiver/AZ_RequestForCOVID_19_EmergencyAuthorities_03172020.pdf
ARKANSAS
3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/executiveOrders/EO_20-03._.pdf
CALIFORNIA
3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): http://www.insurance.ca.gov/0250-insurers/0300-insurers/0200-bulletins/bulletin-notices-commiss-opinion/upload/COVID-19-Screening-and-Testing.pdf
3/11 Emergency Declaration: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/3.4.20-Coronavirus-SOE-Proclamation.pdf
3/16 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/Documents/COVID-19/CA-1135-Waiver-COVID-19-031620.pdf
Marketplace SEP: https://www.coveredca.com/news/pdfs/Special_Enrollment_Period_for_State_Subsidy_or_Penalty_Fact_Sheet.pdf
COLORADO
3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Early Rx Refill: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_9Z6CVhzAxNNxUWBKeAfVHgfr3mXQB_T/view
3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.colorado.gov/governor/news/gov-polis-provides-update-states-response-covid-19
Paid Sick Leave: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, 7 CCR 1103-10 (2020), Colorado Health Emergency Leave with Pay (“Colorado HELP”) Rules.
CONNECTICUT
3/10 Civil Preparedness Emergency / Public Health Emergency: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/News/20200310-declaration-of-civil-preparedness-and-public-health-emergency.pdf?la=en; https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/03-2020/Governor-Lamont-Coronavirus-Update-March-10-2020-3PM
3/17 Marketplace SEP: https://learn.accesshealthct.com/
DELAWARE
3/9 Early Rx Refill: https://news.delaware.gov/files/2020/03/Domestic-and-Foreign-Insurers-Bulletin-No.-115-Coverage-for-COVID-19-Coronavirus.pdf
3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/State-of-Emergency_03122020.pdf
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
3/11 Emergency Declaration / Public Health Emergency: https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/MO.DeclarationofPublicEmergency03.11.20.pdf; https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/MO.DeclarationofPublicHealthEmergency03.11.20.pdf
3/12: Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://dchealthlink.com/coronavirus
Marketplace SEP: https://dchealthlink.com/individuals/life-changes
FLORIDA
3/1 Public Health Emergency: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-51.pdf; http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/_documents/declaration-of-public-health-emergency-covid-19-3.1.20.pdf
3/9 Emergency Declaration: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-52.pdf
3/10 Early Rx Refill: https://www.floir.com/siteDocuments/OIR-20-02M.pdf
3/16 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/downloads/fl-section-1135-appvl.pdf
GEORGIA
3/14 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders-0/2020-executive-orders
HAWAII
3/4 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2003020-GOV-Emergency-Proclamation_COVID-19.pdf
IDAHO
3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://doi.idaho.gov/DisplayPDF?Id=7708&url=
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2020/03/covid-19-declaration.pdf
ILLINOIS
3/9 Disaster Proclamation: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21220
3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://jg-tc.com/coronavirus-tests-will-be-free-under-largest-illinois-health-insurers/article_adcf7012-f1c9-59ae-b6b0-7ab34a7add17.html; https://insurance.illinois.gov/cb/2020/CB2020-02.pdf
INDIANA
3/6 Public Health Emergency: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-announces-first-coronavirus-case-declares-public-health-emergency/
3/2020 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.in.gov/idoi/
IOWA
3/9 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency: https://idph.iowa.gov/News/ArtMID/646/ArticleID/158298/Gov-Reynolds-signs-Disaster-Proclamation-Following-Additional-COVID-19-Cases-in-Iowa-3920
3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.kcrg.com/content/news/Gov-Reynolds-insurance-companies-in-Iowa-to-waive-costs-related-to-coronavirus-testing-568668691.html
KANSAS
3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.kansas.gov/governor-issues-emergency-declaration-for-covid-19/
3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://insurance.ks.gov/documents/department/news-releases/COVID-19-Mar2020.pdf
KENTUCKY
3/6 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200306_Executive-Order_2020-215.pdf
3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200309_Executive-Order_2020-220.pdf
Paid Sick Leave: Kentucky Senate, Senate Bill 282, March 2020.
LOUISIANA
3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2400
MAINE
3/12 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=INS-Bulletins&id=2220066&v=boi-template2017
3/15 Proclamation of Civil Emergency: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/Proclamation%20of%20State%20of%20Civil%20Emergency%20To%20Further%20Protect%20Public%20Health.pdf
MARYLAND
3/5 Emergency Declaration; Catastrophic Health Emergency: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Proclamation-COVID-19.pdf
3/6, 3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Early Rx Refill: https://insurance.maryland.gov/Insurer/Documents/bulletins/Bulletin-20-05-Covid-19.pdf; https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/Documents/COVID-19.1_Telehealth%20Guidance_Neall.pdf; https://insurance.maryland.gov/Insurer/Documents/bulletins/20-06-Covid-19-FollowUp.pdf
3/13 Marketplace SEP: https://www.marylandhbe.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Coronavirus-Press-Release.pdf
MASSACHUSETTS
3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing & Treatment), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth: https://www.mass.gov/doc/bulletin-2020-02-addressing-covid-19-coronavirus-testing-and-treatment-issued-362020/download
3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.mass.gov/executive-orders/no-591-declaration-of-a-state-of-emergency-to-respond-to-covid-19
3/11 Marketplace SEP: https://www.mahealthconnector.org/massachusetts-health-connector-offers-extended-enrollment-for-uninsured-individuals-to-ease-coronavirus-fears
MICHIGAN
3/8 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.wxyz.com/news/national/coronavirus/governor-whitmer-insurance-companies-announce-cost-for-testing-for-coronavirus-will-be-fully-covered
3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90640-521365–,00.html
MINNESOTA
3/13 Peacetime Emergency: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-01_tcm1055-422957.pdf
MISSISSIPPI
3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.mid.ms.gov/newsroom/pressreleases/2020/Pressrel030920.pdf
3/14 Emergency Declaration: https://twitter.com/tatereeves/status/1238892775552225281/photo/2
MISSOURI
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Library/Reference/Orders/2020/20-02.pdf
MONTANA
3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://csimt.gov/news/montana-health-insurers-waiving-fees-for-coronavirus-testing/
3/12 Emergency Declaration: http://governor.mt.gov/Portals/16/docs/2020EOs/EO-02-2020_COVID-19%20Emergency%20Declaration.pdf?ver=2020-03-13-103433-047
NEBRASKA
3/2020 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://doi.nebraska.gov/sites/doi.nebraska.gov/files/doc/ConsumerAlertCoronavirus-WhatDoesMyInsuranceCover.pdf
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.dropbox.com/s/64xel8oha2gw22h/2020%20State%20of%20Emergency%20-%20Coronavirus%20.pdf?dl=0
NEVADA
3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine: http://gov.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/govnewnvgov/Content/News/Press/2020/2020-03-05.DOI%20Emergency%20Regulations%20re%20COVID-19.pdf
3/13 Emergency Declaration: http://gov.nv.gov/News/Press/2020/Governor_Sisolak_Declares_State_of_Emergency_in_Response_to_COVID-19/
3/17 Marketplace SEP: https://d1q4hslcl8rmbx.cloudfront.net/assets/uploads/2020/03/SSHIX-ECSEP-Press-Release-FINAL-3.17.20.pdf
NEW HAMPSHIRE
3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/press-2020/documents/health-care-coronovirus-order.pdf
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/orders-2020/documents/2020-04.pdf
NEW JERSEY
3/9 Emergency Declaration, Public Health Emergency: https://nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-103.pdf
NEW MEXICO
3/11 Public Health Emergency, Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing & Treatment): http://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Executive-Order-2020-004.pdf
3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing & Treatment): https://www.osi.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Governor-Press-Release.pdf; https://www.osi.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TPA-letter_20200313.pdf
NEW YORK
3/3, 3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine: https://www.dfs.ny.gov/industry_guidance/circular_letters/cl2020_03; https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-new-directive-requiring-new-york-insurers-waive-cost-sharing; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/re62_57_text.pdf; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/reports_and_publications/press_releases/pr202003131; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/re62_57_text.pdf
3/7 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/EO_202.pdf
3/16 Marketplace SEP: https://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/news/press-release-ny-state-health-and-new-york-state-department-financial-services-announce-special
3/17 Paid Sick Leave: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-three-way-agreement-legislature-paid-sick-leave-bill-provide-immediate
Paid Sick Leave: NC 34 Staff, Binghamton Homepage, Cuomo proposes paid sick leave for those in quarantine, March 2020.
NORTH CAROLINA
3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO116-SOE-COVID-19.pdf
3/17 Section 1135 Waiver: https://files.nc.gov/ncdma/covid-19/NCMedicaid-COVID19-CMS-1135-Flexibilities-20200317.pdf
NORTH DAKOTA
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/EO%202020-03.pdf
OHIO
3/9 Emergency Declaration: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OHOOD/2020/03/09/file_attachments/1396418/Executive%202020-01D.pdf
OKLAHOMA
3/15 Emergency Declaration: http://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/1913.pdf
OREGON
3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine: https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=36097; https://dfr.oregon.gov/insure/health/understand/Pages/coronavirus.aspx
3/8 Emergency Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AcKOePvhmBpuNuaBQq7yZ37E2Sog4tUe/view
PENNSYLVANIA
3/6 Disaster Proclamation: https://www.scribd.com/document/450457202/2020-3-6-COVID19-Digital-Proclamation-pdf#from_embed
3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-medicaid-and-chip-recipients-covid-19-testing-and-treatment-resources-are-covered/; https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-states-major-health-insurers-are-covering-covid-19-testing-resources-available-related-to-covid-19-and-insurance-coverage/
3/10 Waive Prior Auth: https://www.insurance.pa.gov/Regulations/Laws%20Regulations/Documents/COVID-19%20Bulletin%20Final_3.10.20.pdf
RHODE ISLAND
3/9 Emergency Declaration: http://www.governor.ri.gov/documents/orders/Executive-Order-20-02.pdf
3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: http://www.ohic.ri.gov/documents/2020/March/Insurance%20Coverage%20Instructions%20During%20COVID-19%20State%20of%20Emergency%20FINAL.pdf
Marketplace SEP: https://healthsourceri.com/
SOUTH CAROLINA
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/2020-03-13%20FILED%20Executive%20Order%20No.%202020-08%20-%20State%20of%20Emergency%20Due%20to%20Coronavirus%20(COVID-19).pdf
SOUTH DAKOTA
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://sdsos.gov/general-information/executive-actions/executive-orders/search/Document.aspx?CabId=523E2A2A&DocGuid=20200313-1733-2030-3098-ee919d6dfa7d
TENNESSEE
3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee14.pdf
TEXAS
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/DISASTER_covid19_disaster_proclamation_IMAGE_03-13-2020.pdf
UTAH
3/6 Emergency Declaration: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/governor-issues-executive-order-declaring-a-state-of-emergency-in-preparation-for-cases-of-novel-coronavirus-in-utah/
Paid Sick Leave: Utah House, House Bill 69, March 2020.
VERMONT
3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/regbul/dfr-insurance-bulletin-209-covid19-testing.pdf
3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/EO%2001-20%20Declaration%20of%20State%20of%20Emergency%20in%20Response%20to%20COVID-19%20and%20National%20Guard%20Call-Out.pdf
VIRGINIA
3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/eo/EO-51-Declaration-of-a-State-of-Emergency-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf
WASHINGTON
2/29 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/20-05%20Coronavirus%20%28final%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
3/5 Early Rx Refill, Waive Prior Auth: https://www.insurance.wa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/emergency-order-number-20-01.pdf ; https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/20-06%20Coronavirus%20%28tmp%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.insurance.wa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/emergency-order-number-20-01.pdf
3/10 Marketplace SEP: https://www.wahbexchange.org/washington-healthplanfinder-announces-special-enrollment-period-in-response-to-growing-coronavirus-outbreak
3/15 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.hca.wa.gov/assets/WA-1135-waiver-request.pdf
WEST VIRGINIA
3/4 Preparedness Proclamation: https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/SKM_C45820030417010.pdf
3/13 Early Rx Refill: https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/20-05_Prescription_Refill_Bulletin.pdf?ver=2020-03-14-144759-5; https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/WestVirginiaInsuranceBulletinNo.2020-01.pdf?ver=2020-03-09-163536-04390
WISCONSIN
3/12 Public Health Emergency: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/EO/EO072-DeclaringHealthEmergencyCOVID-19.pdf
WYOMING
3/13 Emergency Declaration, Public Health Emergency: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19mX3feCje2NKRrKi_GPiKvwcckGVoVBh/view