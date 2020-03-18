menu

State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus


Published: Mar 18, 2020

In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in China. With the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus, growing rapidly in the United States and around the world, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Controlling the spread of the virus requires aggressive action from states and the federal government to ensure access to testing for those who need it and treatment for those who contract the disease.

To date, states have taken a number of actions aimed at reducing existing barriers to testing and treatment for those affected. These specific policy actions are compiled below, along with data on current cases and deaths as well as additional state-level data on health coverage and provider capacity within each state, important factors that may play a role in how effectively states respond to this outbreak. These data will be updated regularly and new information will be added in response to the evolving situation.

[Visit our special coronavirus topic page for all our resources.]

 

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

 

 

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

 

State COVID-19 Policy Actions

 

States are taking a number of steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including actions related to health care coverage and access. As of March 16, 2020, all states had declared some type of emergency related to coronavirus, with most taking the form of a State of Emergency or a Public Health Emergency. Such emergency declarations allow governors to exercise emergency powers that may include activating state emergency personnel and funds, supporting the needs of local governments, protecting consumers against price gouging, and adjusting regulations to maximize access to health care.

In addition to issuing emergency declarations, many states have implemented changes to increase access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as continued management of other health conditions. A number of states are requiring state-certified insurance carriers to waive patient cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and/or treatment, while others have encouraged insurers to do so, and many insurers have done so on their own. Typically, the waiving of cost sharing applies not only to the actual laboratory test, but also to the required visit to obtain the test, whether it is in a doctors’ offices, urgent care clinic, emergency department, or, more rarely, hospital units. Some states apply this waiver of cost sharing only to in-network services, while others require insurers to cover out-of-network COVID-19 services if in-network providers are not available. A smaller number of states have already indicated that they are requiring insurers to cover a COVID-19 vaccination with no cost-sharing if and when one becomes available. Despite these actions, potential patients may face barriers to diagnosis due to test shortages and/or failure to meet formal criteria required for testing.

States have also announced other actions to expand coverage and ensure health care access and limit coronavirus exposure. These actions include extending special enrollment periods in state-based health insurance marketplaces, facilitating early prescription drug refills, and relaxing prior authorization and utilization review processes.  States can also request approval for Section 1135 waivers that permit them to to waive or modify certain Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and HIPAA requirements during a national emergency. Finally, absent federal requirements for paid sick leave, a number of states have enacted mandatory sick leave policies, while others are proposing to adopt these policies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

 

State COVID-19 Policy Actions

 

 

Additional State-level Data

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus

 

Medicaid Expansion Status and Health Insurance Coverage

 

Private Insurance Deductibles and Self-Insured Plans

 

Health Care Provider Capacity

 

Influenza and Pneumonia Deaths and Vaccinations

This tool was developed by Jennifer Tolbert, Cornelia Hall, Kendal Orgera, Natalie Singer, and Salem Mengistu.

State COVID-19 Policy Actions Sources

For sources and more information on sick leave policies see: Kaiser Family Foundation, Paid Family and Sick Leave in the U.S., January 2020 and National Partnership of Women & Families, Paid Sick Days – State and District Statutes, October 2019.

ALABAMA

3/13 Public Health Emergency: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/03/state-of-emergency-coronavirus-covid-19/

ALASKA

3/3 Early Rx Refill: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-03.pdf; https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-04.pdf

3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-04.pdf

3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/COVID-19-Disaster-Packet.pdf

ARIZONA

3/11 Emergency Declaration / Public Health Emergency: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/declaraton_0.pdf; https://azgovernor.gov/governor/video/governor-doug-ducey-declares-public-health-emergency-covid-19

3/11 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/eo_2020-07.pdf

3/17 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.azahcccs.gov/Resources/Downloads/1115Waiver/AZ_RequestForCOVID_19_EmergencyAuthorities_03172020.pdf

ARKANSAS

3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/executiveOrders/EO_20-03._.pdf

CALIFORNIA

3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): http://www.insurance.ca.gov/0250-insurers/0300-insurers/0200-bulletins/bulletin-notices-commiss-opinion/upload/COVID-19-Screening-and-Testing.pdf

3/11 Emergency Declaration: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/3.4.20-Coronavirus-SOE-Proclamation.pdf

3/16 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/Documents/COVID-19/CA-1135-Waiver-COVID-19-031620.pdf

Marketplace SEP: https://www.coveredca.com/news/pdfs/Special_Enrollment_Period_for_State_Subsidy_or_Penalty_Fact_Sheet.pdf

COLORADO

3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Early Rx Refill: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_9Z6CVhzAxNNxUWBKeAfVHgfr3mXQB_T/view

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.colorado.gov/governor/news/gov-polis-provides-update-states-response-covid-19

Paid Sick Leave: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, 7 CCR 1103-10 (2020), Colorado Health Emergency Leave with Pay (“Colorado HELP”) Rules.

CONNECTICUT

3/10 Civil Preparedness Emergency / Public Health Emergency: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/News/20200310-declaration-of-civil-preparedness-and-public-health-emergency.pdf?la=en; https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/03-2020/Governor-Lamont-Coronavirus-Update-March-10-2020-3PM

3/17 Marketplace SEP: https://learn.accesshealthct.com/ 

DELAWARE

3/9 Early Rx Refill: https://news.delaware.gov/files/2020/03/Domestic-and-Foreign-Insurers-Bulletin-No.-115-Coverage-for-COVID-19-Coronavirus.pdf

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/State-of-Emergency_03122020.pdf

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

3/11 Emergency Declaration / Public Health Emergency: https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/MO.DeclarationofPublicEmergency03.11.20.pdf; https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/MO.DeclarationofPublicHealthEmergency03.11.20.pdf

3/12: Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://dchealthlink.com/coronavirus

Marketplace SEP: https://dchealthlink.com/individuals/life-changes

FLORIDA

3/1 Public Health Emergency: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-51.pdf; http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/_documents/declaration-of-public-health-emergency-covid-19-3.1.20.pdf

3/9 Emergency Declaration: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-52.pdf

3/10 Early Rx Refill: https://www.floir.com/siteDocuments/OIR-20-02M.pdf

3/16 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/downloads/fl-section-1135-appvl.pdf

GEORGIA

3/14 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders-0/2020-executive-orders

HAWAII

3/4 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2003020-GOV-Emergency-Proclamation_COVID-19.pdf

IDAHO

3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://doi.idaho.gov/DisplayPDF?Id=7708&url=

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2020/03/covid-19-declaration.pdf

ILLINOIS

3/9 Disaster Proclamation: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21220

3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://jg-tc.com/coronavirus-tests-will-be-free-under-largest-illinois-health-insurers/article_adcf7012-f1c9-59ae-b6b0-7ab34a7add17.html; https://insurance.illinois.gov/cb/2020/CB2020-02.pdf

INDIANA

3/6 Public Health Emergency: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-announces-first-coronavirus-case-declares-public-health-emergency/

3/2020 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.in.gov/idoi/

IOWA

3/9 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency: https://idph.iowa.gov/News/ArtMID/646/ArticleID/158298/Gov-Reynolds-signs-Disaster-Proclamation-Following-Additional-COVID-19-Cases-in-Iowa-3920

3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.kcrg.com/content/news/Gov-Reynolds-insurance-companies-in-Iowa-to-waive-costs-related-to-coronavirus-testing-568668691.html

KANSAS

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.kansas.gov/governor-issues-emergency-declaration-for-covid-19/

3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://insurance.ks.gov/documents/department/news-releases/COVID-19-Mar2020.pdf

KENTUCKY

3/6 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200306_Executive-Order_2020-215.pdf

3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200309_Executive-Order_2020-220.pdf

Paid Sick Leave: Kentucky Senate, Senate Bill 282, March 2020.

LOUISIANA

3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2400

MAINE

3/12 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=INS-Bulletins&id=2220066&v=boi-template2017

3/15 Proclamation of Civil Emergency: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/Proclamation%20of%20State%20of%20Civil%20Emergency%20To%20Further%20Protect%20Public%20Health.pdf

MARYLAND

3/5 Emergency Declaration; Catastrophic Health Emergency: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Proclamation-COVID-19.pdf

3/6, 3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Early Rx Refill: https://insurance.maryland.gov/Insurer/Documents/bulletins/Bulletin-20-05-Covid-19.pdf; https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/Documents/COVID-19.1_Telehealth%20Guidance_Neall.pdf; https://insurance.maryland.gov/Insurer/Documents/bulletins/20-06-Covid-19-FollowUp.pdf

3/13 Marketplace SEP: https://www.marylandhbe.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Coronavirus-Press-Release.pdf 

MASSACHUSETTS

3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing & Treatment), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth: https://www.mass.gov/doc/bulletin-2020-02-addressing-covid-19-coronavirus-testing-and-treatment-issued-362020/download

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.mass.gov/executive-orders/no-591-declaration-of-a-state-of-emergency-to-respond-to-covid-19

3/11 Marketplace SEP: https://www.mahealthconnector.org/massachusetts-health-connector-offers-extended-enrollment-for-uninsured-individuals-to-ease-coronavirus-fears

MICHIGAN

3/8 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.wxyz.com/news/national/coronavirus/governor-whitmer-insurance-companies-announce-cost-for-testing-for-coronavirus-will-be-fully-covered

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90640-521365–,00.html

MINNESOTA

3/13 Peacetime Emergency: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-01_tcm1055-422957.pdf

MISSISSIPPI

3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.mid.ms.gov/newsroom/pressreleases/2020/Pressrel030920.pdf

3/14 Emergency Declaration: https://twitter.com/tatereeves/status/1238892775552225281/photo/2

MISSOURI

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Library/Reference/Orders/2020/20-02.pdf

MONTANA

3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://csimt.gov/news/montana-health-insurers-waiving-fees-for-coronavirus-testing/

3/12 Emergency Declaration: http://governor.mt.gov/Portals/16/docs/2020EOs/EO-02-2020_COVID-19%20Emergency%20Declaration.pdf?ver=2020-03-13-103433-047

NEBRASKA

3/2020 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://doi.nebraska.gov/sites/doi.nebraska.gov/files/doc/ConsumerAlertCoronavirus-WhatDoesMyInsuranceCover.pdf

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.dropbox.com/s/64xel8oha2gw22h/2020%20State%20of%20Emergency%20-%20Coronavirus%20.pdf?dl=0

NEVADA

3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine: http://gov.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/govnewnvgov/Content/News/Press/2020/2020-03-05.DOI%20Emergency%20Regulations%20re%20COVID-19.pdf

3/13 Emergency Declaration: http://gov.nv.gov/News/Press/2020/Governor_Sisolak_Declares_State_of_Emergency_in_Response_to_COVID-19/

3/17 Marketplace SEP:  https://d1q4hslcl8rmbx.cloudfront.net/assets/uploads/2020/03/SSHIX-ECSEP-Press-Release-FINAL-3.17.20.pdf

NEW HAMPSHIRE

3/10 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/press-2020/documents/health-care-coronovirus-order.pdf

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/orders-2020/documents/2020-04.pdf

NEW JERSEY

3/9 Emergency Declaration, Public Health Emergency: https://nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-103.pdf

NEW MEXICO

3/11 Public Health Emergency, Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing & Treatment): http://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Executive-Order-2020-004.pdf

3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing & Treatment): https://www.osi.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Governor-Press-Release.pdf; https://www.osi.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TPA-letter_20200313.pdf

NEW YORK

3/3, 3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine: https://www.dfs.ny.gov/industry_guidance/circular_letters/cl2020_03; https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-new-directive-requiring-new-york-insurers-waive-cost-sharing; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/re62_57_text.pdf; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/reports_and_publications/press_releases/pr202003131; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/re62_57_text.pdf

3/7 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/EO_202.pdf

3/16 Marketplace SEP: https://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/news/press-release-ny-state-health-and-new-york-state-department-financial-services-announce-special

3/17 Paid Sick Leave: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-three-way-agreement-legislature-paid-sick-leave-bill-provide-immediate

Paid Sick Leave: NC 34 Staff, Binghamton Homepage, Cuomo proposes paid sick leave for those in quarantine, March 2020.

NORTH CAROLINA

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO116-SOE-COVID-19.pdf

3/17 Section 1135 Waiver: https://files.nc.gov/ncdma/covid-19/NCMedicaid-COVID19-CMS-1135-Flexibilities-20200317.pdf

NORTH DAKOTA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/EO%202020-03.pdf

OHIO

3/9 Emergency Declaration: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OHOOD/2020/03/09/file_attachments/1396418/Executive%202020-01D.pdf

OKLAHOMA

3/15 Emergency Declaration: http://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/1913.pdf

OREGON

3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine: https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=36097; https://dfr.oregon.gov/insure/health/understand/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

3/8 Emergency Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AcKOePvhmBpuNuaBQq7yZ37E2Sog4tUe/view

PENNSYLVANIA

3/6 Disaster Proclamation: https://www.scribd.com/document/450457202/2020-3-6-COVID19-Digital-Proclamation-pdf#from_embed

3/9 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-medicaid-and-chip-recipients-covid-19-testing-and-treatment-resources-are-covered/; https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-states-major-health-insurers-are-covering-covid-19-testing-resources-available-related-to-covid-19-and-insurance-coverage/

3/10 Waive Prior Auth: https://www.insurance.pa.gov/Regulations/Laws%20Regulations/Documents/COVID-19%20Bulletin%20Final_3.10.20.pdf

RHODE ISLAND

3/9 Emergency Declaration: http://www.governor.ri.gov/documents/orders/Executive-Order-20-02.pdf

3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: http://www.ohic.ri.gov/documents/2020/March/Insurance%20Coverage%20Instructions%20During%20COVID-19%20State%20of%20Emergency%20FINAL.pdf

Marketplace SEP: https://healthsourceri.com/

SOUTH CAROLINA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/2020-03-13%20FILED%20Executive%20Order%20No.%202020-08%20-%20State%20of%20Emergency%20Due%20to%20Coronavirus%20(COVID-19).pdf

SOUTH DAKOTA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://sdsos.gov/general-information/executive-actions/executive-orders/search/Document.aspx?CabId=523E2A2A&DocGuid=20200313-1733-2030-3098-ee919d6dfa7d

TENNESSEE

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee14.pdf

TEXAS

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/DISASTER_covid19_disaster_proclamation_IMAGE_03-13-2020.pdf

UTAH

3/6 Emergency Declaration: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/governor-issues-executive-order-declaring-a-state-of-emergency-in-preparation-for-cases-of-novel-coronavirus-in-utah/

Paid Sick Leave: Utah House, House Bill 69, March 2020.

VERMONT

3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/regbul/dfr-insurance-bulletin-209-covid19-testing.pdf

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/EO%2001-20%20Declaration%20of%20State%20of%20Emergency%20in%20Response%20to%20COVID-19%20and%20National%20Guard%20Call-Out.pdf

VIRGINIA

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/eo/EO-51-Declaration-of-a-State-of-Emergency-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf

WASHINGTON

2/29 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/20-05%20Coronavirus%20%28final%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

3/5 Early Rx Refill, Waive Prior Auth: https://www.insurance.wa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/emergency-order-number-20-01.pdf ; https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/20-06%20Coronavirus%20%28tmp%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

3/5 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Testing): https://www.insurance.wa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/emergency-order-number-20-01.pdf

3/10 Marketplace SEP: https://www.wahbexchange.org/washington-healthplanfinder-announces-special-enrollment-period-in-response-to-growing-coronavirus-outbreak

3/15 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.hca.wa.gov/assets/WA-1135-waiver-request.pdf

WEST VIRGINIA

3/4 Preparedness Proclamation: https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/SKM_C45820030417010.pdf

3/13 Early Rx Refill: https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/20-05_Prescription_Refill_Bulletin.pdf?ver=2020-03-14-144759-5; https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/WestVirginiaInsuranceBulletinNo.2020-01.pdf?ver=2020-03-09-163536-04390

WISCONSIN

3/12 Public Health Emergency: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/EO/EO072-DeclaringHealthEmergencyCOVID-19.pdf

WYOMING

3/13 Emergency Declaration, Public Health Emergency: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19mX3feCje2NKRrKi_GPiKvwcckGVoVBh/view

