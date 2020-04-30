COVID-19 and Related State Data

In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in China and spread quickly around the world. The US has been particularly hard-hit by this pandemic, with cases and deaths due to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, reported in all states and the District of Columbia. This collection provides data on key topics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 Cases/Deaths and Adults at Higher Risk
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
COVID-19 Testing
Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus
State Health Policy Actions Related to COVID-19
Provider Capacity
Total Hospitals
Total Hospital Beds
Hospital Beds per 1,000 Population by Ownership Type
Hospital Emergency Room Visits per 1,000 Population by Ownership Type
Hospital Admissions per 1,000 Population by Ownership Type
ICU Beds
Community Health Center Delivery Sites and Patient Visits
Health Insurance Coverage
Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population
Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population, Multiple Sources of Coverage
Status of State Action on the Medicaid Expansion Decision
Uninsured Rates for the Nonelderly by Federal Poverty Level (FPL)
Distribution of the Nonelderly Uninsured by Federal Poverty Level (FPL)
Private Insurance Deductibles and Self-Insured Plans
Average Annual Deductible per Enrolled Employee in Employer-Based Health Insurance for Single and Family Coverage
Average Marketplace Deductible
Share of Private-Sector Enrollees Enrolled in Self-Insured Plans
At-Risk Populations and Prevalence of At-Risk Conditions
Population Distribution by Age
Population Distribution by Race/Ethnicity
Total Number of Residents in Certified Nursing Facilities
Total Number of Certified Nursing Facilities
Adults Who Report Ever Being Told They Have COPD, Emphysema, or Chronic Brochitis
Adults Who Report Smoking by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Who Report Currently Having Asthma by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Who Report Ever Being Told by a Doctor that They Have Diabetes by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Who Report Being Told by a Doctor that They Have Cardiovascular Disease by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Who Report Ever Being Told They Have Kidney Disease
Age-Adjusted Cancer Incidence Rate per 100,000 Population by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Who Report Severe Obesity
Access to Care
Percent of Adults Without a Usual Place of Medical Care
Adults Who Report Not Seeing a Doctor in the Past 12 Months Because of Cost by Gender
Adults Who Report Not Seeing a Doctor in the Past 12 Months Because of Cost by Race/Ethnicity
Influenza and Pneumonia Deaths and Vaccinations
Deaths Caused by Influenza and Pneumonia
Adults Who Had a Flu Shot Within the Past Year
Adults Who Had a Flu Shot within the Past Year by Gender
Adults Who Had a Flu Shot Within the Past Year by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Aged 65 and Over Who Report Having A Flu Shot within the Past Year by Gender
Adults Aged 65 and Over Who Report Having A Flu Shot within the Past Year by Race/Ethnicity
Adults Aged 65 and Over Who Report Ever Having A Pneumonia Vaccine by Gender
Adults Aged 65 and Over Who Report Ever Having A Pneumonia Vaccine by Race/Ethnicity
