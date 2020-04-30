menu

COVID-19 and Related State Data

In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in China and spread quickly around the world. The US has been particularly hard-hit by this pandemic, with cases and deaths due to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, reported in all states and the District of Columbia. This collection provides data on key topics related to the coronavirus outbreak.

See State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus for more information.

Create a Custom State Report

Use this page to start a custom report compiling data related to COVID-19 for a single state or multiple states.

Step 1: Choose from the selection of State Health Facts indicators below by clicking the “+” button next to indicators in the “Add to Custom State Report” column.

Step 2: Once you’ve selected the indicators to include, click “Select States” at the bottom of the page to choose the states to be included in the report.

Or, view individual indicators included in this collection by clicking the icon next to indicators in the “View Indicator” column.

Indicators in this Collection

COVID-19 Cases/Deaths and Adults at Higher Risk

State Health Policy Actions Related to COVID-19

Provider Capacity

Health Insurance Coverage

Private Insurance Deductibles and Self-Insured Plans

At-Risk Populations and Prevalence of At-Risk Conditions

Access to Care

Influenza and Pneumonia Deaths and Vaccinations

Economic Effects

