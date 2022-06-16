Kevin Merida is the executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.



Before joining the Times in June 2021, Merida was a senior vice president at ESPN and editor in chief of The Undefeated, a multimedia platform that explores the intersections of race, sports, and culture. During his tenure at ESPN, he also oversaw the investigative/news enterprise unit, the television shows “E:60” and “Outside the Lines,” and chaired ESPN’s editorial board.



Before joining ESPN, Merida spent 22 years at the Washington Post in a variety of reporting and editing roles including managing editor for news and features coverage. During his tenure as managing editor, he helped lead the Post to four Pulitzer Prizes, and the newspaper embarked on a digital transformation that made it one of the fastest growing news organizations in the country.



Merida is co-author of “Supreme Discomfort: The Divided Soul of Clarence Thomas” and “Obama: The Historic Campaign in Photographs.” He was named Journalist of the Year in 2000 by the National Assn. of Black Journalists and received NABJ’s Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Merida is also a member of the Pulitzer Prize Board.