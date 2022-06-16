Frederick O. Terrell is a Senior Advisor with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. a multi-strategy investment management firm based in New York City. He is the former Executive Vice Chairman of Investment Banking and Capital Markets at Credit Suisse and Founder and CEO of Provender Capital Group, LLC which made investments in emerging companies of behalf of major institutional investors. Mr. Terrell has an extensive background in finance, investment management and corporate governance and currently serves on the boards of BNY Mellon, where he is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Paramount Global, Vroom Inc. and Mobility Capital Finance (MoCaFi). He is a member of the Investment Committee of the Rockefeller Foundation, the boards of the Partnership Fund for New York City, Planet Word Museum and is a member of the Economic Club of New York and the Council on Foreign Relations.