Susan E. Siegel

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Sue Siegel has been a CEO, VC, and a Board member for big and small, private, public, and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader known for driving total shareholder returns. By identifying and seizing transformative opportunities, Sue helps organizations build new markets and impact lives. She directs her passion towards unlocking untapped potential in individuals, across teams, and organizations pan-industries.
Sue has served for 20+ years for ~20 public and private companies. Her current Board portfolio includes Illumina, Align Technologies, Nevro, the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub at UC Berkeley, and the Kaiser Family Foundation. She is Chairman of the Board of The Engine, built by MIT, where she is on faculty at the Sloan School of Management. Her public service includes serving on President Obama’s Working Group that launched the Precision Medicine Initiative, which led to the creation of All of US, as a founding board member of the National Center for Advancing Translational Science, and as a selection judge for White House Fellows across administrations.
Previously, Sue served as GE’s Chief Innovation Officer, CEO of GE Ventures & Licensing, and CEO of Healthymagination. Before GE, she was a VC General Partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures, leading investments in Life Sciences & Health. During the early days of the human genome project, Sue led Affymetrix, one of the fastest-growing Silicon Valley-based genomics companies of its time, from a pre-revenue start-up to a multi-billion publicly-listed company that helped shape the emerging genomics industry.
Sue has been recognized as Fortune’s “34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care,” as one of “The 100 Most Influential Women in Silicon Valley” and was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by Global Corporate Venture in 2020. She was selected as an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow and is a featured “Multiplier” in the bestselling book: “Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter.”