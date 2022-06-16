Susan E. Siegel

Sue Siegel has been a CEO, VC, and a Board member for big and small, private, public, and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader known for driving total shareholder returns. By identifying and seizing transformative opportunities, Sue helps organizations build new markets and impact lives. She directs her passion towards unlocking untapped potential in individuals, across teams, and organizations pan-industries.

Sue has served for 20+ years for ~20 public and private companies. Her current Board portfolio includes Illumina, Align Technologies, Nevro, the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub at UC Berkeley, and the Kaiser Family Foundation. She is Chairman of the Board of The Engine, built by MIT, where she is on faculty at the Sloan School of Management. Her public service includes serving on President Obama’s Working Group that launched the Precision Medicine Initiative, which led to the creation of All of US, as a founding board member of the National Center for Advancing Translational Science, and as a selection judge for White House Fellows across administrations.