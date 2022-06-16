Frederick P. Cerise, MD, MPH

Dr. Cerise holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Notre Dame and earned his Medical Degree at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. In 2011, he earned a Master of Public Health degree from Harvard University School of Public Health. From 2010 to 2016 he served on the Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured and currently serves on the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.