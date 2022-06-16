Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is Associate Dean for Health Equity Research; C.N.H Long Professor of Medicine, Public Health, and Management; and Director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale. Her research focuses on health and healthcare equity for marginalized populations with an emphasis on the social and structural determinants of health, the influence of healthcare systems on health disparities, and the advancement of community-academic partnered scholarship. Dr. Nunez-Smith served as Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team and Chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, co-chair of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board and chair of the governor’s ReOpen CT Advisory Group Community Committee. An elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, she attended Jefferson Medical College, residency at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and fellowship at the Yale Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars Program.