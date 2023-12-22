Deductibles in ACA Marketplace Plans, 2014-2024

Information on plan cost-sharing provisions for the plans offered in federally-facilitated and partnership exchanges was downloaded from HealthCare.gov. Simple averages and distributions of the available plans are shown, and neither are weighted by enrollment. Information for “expanded bronze” and “bronze” plans are reported together. Distinct plans from the landscape file were analyzed to calculate the average deductibles. A distinct plan is defined by having a unique state, issuer, metal level, and cost sharing design combination. In 2014 and 2015, a distinct plan took into consideration the plan marketing name. The weighted average was calculated using plan selection data at the metal and CSR (or FPL) level from Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Public Use Files. 2023 plan selections were used to weigh 2024 average deductibles. 2015 plan selections were used to weigh 2014 average deductibles. 2017 plan selection data was used to estimate the number of plan selections for silver, no CSR and silver CSR variants in 2015 and 2016.