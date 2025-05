Health Provisions in the 2025 Federal Budget Reconciliation Bill

Updated: May 20, 2025

On May 18, the House Budget Committee advanced a budget reconciliation bill that includes significant changes to the Medicaid program and the Affordable Care Act, as well as additional provisions related to Medicare and Health Savings Accounts. The following includes a summary of the health provisions included in the House Rules Committee Print released on May 19 compared to current law.