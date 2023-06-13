menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

A Focus on Contraception in the Wake of Dobbs

Alina Salganicoff and Usha Ranji
Published: Jun 13, 2023

The reproductive health landscape in the United States changed dramatically following the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. In the wake of this ground-shaking decision, Alina Salganicoff and Usha Ranji discuss the intersection of the new limits on abortion with ongoing gaps in contraceptive care. In this commentary for Women’s Health Issues, a publication of the Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health, KFF experts discuss contraceptive coverage and financing policies, access points within the delivery system, and the role of mis- and disinformation.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.