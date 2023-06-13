A Focus on Contraception in the Wake of Dobbs

The reproductive health landscape in the United States changed dramatically following the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. In the wake of this ground-shaking decision, Alina Salganicoff and Usha Ranji discuss the intersection of the new limits on abortion with ongoing gaps in contraceptive care. In this commentary for Women’s Health Issues, a publication of the Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health, KFF experts discuss contraceptive coverage and financing policies, access points within the delivery system, and the role of mis- and disinformation.