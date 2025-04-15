Title X Grantees and Clinics Affected by the Trump Administration’s Funding Freeze

Title X provides federal funding to support clinics across the country to provide comprehensive family planning services to low-income and uninsured individuals. Federal support assists nearly 4,000 clinics across the country to provide services to 2.8 million clients in all 50 states, D.C. and U.S. territories.

Over the last decade, there have been major changes to the program’s regulations based on shifting administrations’ priorities. The program underwent significant changes during the first Trump Administration when the regulations were revised to disqualify clinics that had co-located abortion services and provided abortion referrals. Over 1,000 clinics were no longer eligible for Title X funds. The Biden Administration reversed the Trump Administration regulations and funding was restored to many of these clinics. Recent actions by the current Trump Administration indicate that their efforts to disqualify clinics from funding will resume.

On April 2, 2025, almost one in five (16 out of 86) of the current Title X grantees received notification that their year 4 funding of a 5-year project period would be temporarily withheld. This funding freeze affects all 9 of the Planned Parenthood grantees, in addition to 7 other nonprofit grantees. These grantees fund networks of clinics that include health departments, federally qualified health centers, school-based providers, and Planned Parenthood clinics. KFF estimates that a total of 874 clinics (24% of all Title X clinics) in 24 states are affected by the funding freeze (Table 1).

According to one estimate, up to 834,000 people may lose access to Title X-funded care if these funds are not released. These are largely low-income and uninsured individuals that go to Title X clinics to get free or reduced cost contraception and STI testing. It is anticipated that in addition to this administration’s efforts to withhold funds, that new regulations restoring the previous Trump Administration’s policies will be promulgated in the near future.