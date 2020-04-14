State Action to Limit Abortion Access During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several states to place restrictions that have effectively banned or blocked the availability of abortion services. While every state has taken action to declare a public health emergency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, several states have made public health emergency declarations to specifically define abortion as non-essential or elective health procedures and banned abortions until the end of the emergency. States have justified these orders to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and other leading medical professional organizations issued a statement defining abortion as a time sensitive and “essential component of comprehensive health care” and that delay, even days, “may increase the risks or potentially make it completely inaccessible.” The World Health Organization also classifies abortion “essential” to women’s rights and health.

Recent news reports have begun to document the challenges that women living in these states have faced in attempting to obtain abortions during the COVID-19 outbreak. While it is too soon to know the impact of these abortion bans on women, providers have expressed concern that women will delay their abortions, or need to travel long distances, with overnight stays, and sometimes without any support and at high cost. Some worry that women will try to self-manage abortions in ways that are not safe, putting their own health at risk. Abortion providers that are forced to close their services to patients may not be able to reopen after the emergency bans are lifted as was the case after many clinics in Texas closed after a restrictive set of laws were enacted. Although the laws were successfully challenged at the Supreme Court in Whole Women’s Health v Hellerstedt, many of the clinics were unable to reopen after the law was overturned.

Bans that are currently blocked

Some of these state actions have been successfully challenged by abortion provider groups and reproductive rights advocates. In Alabama, Ohio, and Oklahoma, the temporary restraining orders (TROs) granted by federal district courts have allowed clinics to provide abortion services. On April 12th, the federal district court in Alabama issued a preliminary injunction allowing providers to determine on a case by case basis if an abortion is necessary to avoid additional risk, expense or legal barriers. The 6th District Court of Appeals denied Ohio’s request to overturn the district court’s TRO allowing abortion services to continue. On April 13th, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Oklahoma’s appeal of the district court’s TRO, also permitting abortion services to continue in the state. In Iowa, state officials and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) (who challenged the policy) settled out of court that abortion services could continue.

Bans in effect

In Texas, the state and the providers have been in a complicated legal battle over whether abortions remain available to women in the state during this current crisis. The Governor issued an Executive Order directing all licensed health care professionals and facilities to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary. Texas’s Attorney General issued a press release specifying that the prohibition applies to any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother. Providers in the state have challenged but not successfully blocked the full restriction. After multiple rounds at the district court and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals the current ban applies to all abortion except for patients whose pregnancy would be past 22 weeks since their last menstrual period (LMP) (the legal limit in Texas) on April 22nd, 2020. On April 11th, the providers asked the Supreme Court to block the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal decision allowing the state’s ban on medication abortion to become effective. They contend this ban does nothing to conserve PPE, but could require patients to travel during a pandemic, or to wait until later in their pregnancies to obtain higher risk abortion services, increasing the amount of PPE needed. On April 13th, the 5th Circuit Court of appeals issued a new decision allowing medication abortions to resume, circumventing the need for the Supreme Court to rule.

Banning abortions in a geographically large state like Texas poses significant barriers for women that would have to travel to another state to receive abortion services. The average distance to the next closest clinic for the 23 clinics in Texas is 260 miles, or at least a four-hour drive. Consider a scenario that could be faced by a woman whose nearest abortion provider was Whole Woman’s Health of McAllen, Texas. The next closest clinic she could potentially go to is in Shreveport, Louisiana, 585 miles away. Louisiana has a mandatory waiting period of 24 hours, so it would take her at least 9 hours to drive there, she would have to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, and then drive 9 hours home — a 2 to 3 day trip. If she wanted to go to a clinic in a state without a waiting period, she would have to drive 803 miles to the nearest clinic in New Mexico. This would be a 12-hour drive and if she could get an abortion the next day, but this would likely also be a 2 to 3 day trip, driving full days.

In Alaska, the health mandate issued by the governor, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and the chief medical officer for the state of Alaska was updated on April 7th, 2020 to specify that “healthcare providers are to postpone surgical abortion,” without a listed restriction of medication abortion. There are no nearby states that women in Alaska could drive to in order to obtain an abortion after 10 weeks LMP, the limit for medication abortions. Similarly, the Arkansas Department of Health ordered Little Rock Family Planning, the only clinic providing “surgical” abortions in Arkansas, to immediately cease and desist the performance of “surgical” abortions, except where immediately necessary to protect the life or health of the patient. On April 13th, the ACLU filed a request in a federal district court in Arkansas for a preliminary injunction to prevent enforcement of the abortion suspension during COVID-19.

On April 8th, the Governor of Tennessee issued an executive order suspending all “elective” and “non-urgent” procedures. This order has been applied to all “procedural” abortions. On April 13th, the clinics filed a challenge to this interpretation in federal court asking for a stay.

Bans in process

On March 21st, the Louisiana Department of Health issued a directive postponing medical and surgical procedures for 30 days, except those (1) “to treat an emergency medical condition” or (2) “to avoid further harms from underlying condition or disease,” but leaves that determination to the provider’s “best medical judgment.” The clinics in Louisiana contend that they have fully complied with this notice. However, the Attorney General sent his representatives to the clinics to observe compliance with the order and requested confidential patient files. He has threatened to shut down the clinics claiming they have violated the state directive. On April 13th, the clinics filed a legal challenge in federal court to prevent the suspension of abortions in Louisiana.

On April 10th, the Governor of Mississippi issued an executive order requiring the delay of all non-essential adult elective surgeries and medical procedures. Although it is not listed in their executive order, West Virginia‘s Attorney General stated that abortion services were included in their ban of elective medical procedures. However, in both of these states, clinics continue to provide abortion services.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has not declared abortion a non-essential procedure, despite the request of Kentucky’s Attorney General. The Kentucky State Senate has responded by considering a bill, H.R. 451, which would provide the Attorney General power to seek injunctive relief against and impose criminal and civil penalties against abortion providers during the public health emergency. However, the only abortion clinic remaining in Kentucky is continuing to provide abortion services while the bill is under consideration.

Other state actions and factors affecting abortion availability

Some states, such as New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington have specifically protected access to abortion in their executive orders addressing COVID-19 response. Even in states that have not taken action to suspend abortion, access may be limited. This is the case in in South Dakota, where abortion providers are not able to travel to the clinic from out of state, and as a result, patients cannot obtain abortions. The next closest clinic that provides surgical abortions is in Omaha, NE, which is 182 miles away and about a 3-hour drive, and has a 24-hour waiting period. The closest clinic providing medication abortion is in Council Bluffs, IA, which is 175 miles and also about a 3-hour drive (Iowa does not have a mandatory waiting period).

All of the states that have tried to deem abortion a non-essential service have existing gestational age limits on abortion that are more restrictive than the SCOTUS limit of viability, and most have mandatory waiting periods ranging from 24 to 72 hours and other restrictions which create additional challenges for accessing abortion services in a timely manner. For women seeking abortions in those states, access is further challenged by difficulties traveling when a stay at home order is in effect, additional costs related to waiting periods and other delays, the loss of jobs, the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, and the uncertain future of the COVID-19 outbreak.