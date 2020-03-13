Coronavirus Puts a Spotlight on Paid Leave Policies

Introduction

As the COVID-19 pandemic grows, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials recommend that people who are sick should stay home and that employers should consider implementing a telecommuting program when possible. Benefits such as sick leave and family leave can help employees follow these guidelines. However, the U.S. does not have national standards on paid family or sick leave. Our current system is a patchwork of policies that are determined by employers, state and local laws, or negotiated through labor contracts. Offer rates vary between employers, the reasons for needing leave, and the employment status of their workers. The lack of a national policy means some employees are forced to take unpaid leave, or come to work when they are ill. The lack of paid leave disproportionately impacts certain populations, including low-income persons, who are less likely to have access to these benefits, and could have public health consequences if people cannot afford to take time off. Lack of paid leave also has a large impact on women, who take on the bulk of health care responsibilities for their family members and may have to miss work as a result.

While there have been previous congressional efforts to create a uniform national floor for paid leave, this issue has gained new urgency with efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19. Negotiations are reportedly underway between the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders over federal legislation to respond to the pandemic, which would include an expansion of paid leave benefits, but details are unknown at this point.

Access to paid sick leave benefits vary greatly between employees, employers, and regions.

Sick leave benefits typically allow employees to miss work without losing pay when they or a family member has a short-term illness. There is no federal requirement that employers offer employees paid sick leave, but some employees, including federal government employees, have generally had access to paid sick leave through employee benefits packages.

Ten states plus D.C. and several cities and counties have passed laws requiring that eligible employees get paid time off to care for themselves or sick family members. Another three states (Maine, Michigan, and Nevada) require employers to provide general paid time off for workers to use as needed, including for sick leave (Figure 1). The state laws, however, do not apply to all workers in these locations; small employers are sometimes exempt, and part-time workers and those who have worked for their employers for a short duration may not be eligible for these benefits. Additionally, the duration, accrual rates, and circumstances under which paid sick leave may be taken varies by policy and state. Some of the state level requirements explicitly apply to public health emergencies, such as closure of a business or child’s school to protect public health. This is the case in Arizona, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Research suggests that paid sick leave can help stem the spread of illness by reducing presenteeism (going to work ill) in the workplace and the chance of sending sick children to school or day care. Sick workers are more likely to stay home when they do not lose pay. Parents with paid sick leave benefits may be less likely to send sick children to school than parents without these benefits.

How many people have paid sick leave?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, almost three in four (73%) of workers in private industry have some level of paid sick leave, as do approximately nine in ten (91%) state and local government workers.

There are wide disparities in access to paid leave, however (Table 1). Among private industry workers, rates of paid sick leave rise with wages, with just 47% of workers in the lowest wage quartile ($13.25/hour on average) having this benefit, compared to 90% in the highest quartile. Less than half of part-time workers (43%) in private industry have paid sick leave, compared to 83% of full-time employees. The lower likelihood of paid sick leave for part-time workers has a disproportionate impact on women, who are more likely than men to hold part-time jobs.

Among workers in private industry who have paid leave benefits, the average duration is seven days; however, a quarter of employees have fewer than five days. For state and local government workers, the average is 11 days, and 9% have fewer than five days.

Table 1: Paid Sick Leave Benefits Among Private Industry and Government Workers, 2019 Share of workers who have paid sick leave Private Industry State and Local Government All Workers 73% 91% Full-Time Employment 83% 99% Part-Time Employment 43% 44% Average Wage Level: Lowest 25% 47% 79% Second 25% 77% 95% Third 25% 86% 97% Highest 25% 90% 95% Employer Size: 1 to 99 workers 65% 89% 100 workers or more 84% 92% SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Compensation Survey, March 2019.

Most workers do not have paid family and medical leave benefits.

Should the coronavirus require employees to stay home from work for longer periods, some may turn to family and medical leave benefits, which typically can be used for longer term illnesses. This is particularly important for COVID-19, given that some infected persons could be quarantined for as long as 14 days.

There is no federal requirement for employers to provide paid family and medical leave. The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) requires eligible employers to provide 12 weeks of unpaid family leave to care for seriously ill family members, and job protection when employees return to work. Employees can use family leave to care for children or other relatives, including aging parents, who are at heightened risk for coronavirus. Women are the primary caregivers for the nation’s older population, comprising roughly two-thirds of informal caregivers, and many work outside the home.

The FMLA protections apply to 60% of the workforce, as the law only applies to employers with at least 50 employees and not all employees within covered worksites are eligible. This means that in addition to losing pay when they take medical leave, many workers’ jobs may not be protected by the FMLA.

Currently, eight states (CA, CT, MA, NJ, NY, OR, RI, WA) and D.C. have enacted laws offering paid family leave, with partial wage replacement up to a designated cap (Figure 2). Duration of leave varies by state, but most provide for 6 – 12 weeks, and all allow leave for care of children, spouses or partners, parents, and in some cases to all blood relatives. Some of these state policies use disability benefits systems to provide the wage replacement. Separately, California has announced expansion of the unemployment benefits system to offer partial compensation to employees who have lost work as a result of coronavirus.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act contains the Emergency Paid Leave Act of 2020, which would provide individuals unable to work for 14 or more days due to qualifying reasons related to COVID-19 a benefit of two-thirds of their average monthly earnings, up to $4,000, for up to three months.

How many people have paid family and medical leave?

Despite strong public support and the growing interest in paid family leave at the state level, a minority of workers have paid family and medical leave benefits, regardless of wage strata, employer size, and part-time vs. full-time status (Table 2).

Table 2: Paid Family Leave Benefits Among Private Industry and Government Workers, 2019 Share of workers who have paid family leave Private Industry State and Local Government All Workers 18% 25% Full-Time Employment 21% 27% Part-Time Employment 8% 12% Average Wage Level: Lowest 25% 8% 21% Second 25% 17% 26% Third 25% 20% 25% Highest 25% 30% 29% Employer Size: 1 to 99 workers 14% 23% 100 workers or more 23% 26% SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Compensation Survey, March 2019.

Few low-wage workers have worked at home.

The CDC has also encouraged employers to consider greater use of telecommuting as part of the push for social distancing during the current outbreak. However, not all employers or job positions are amenable to telecommuting. Just a quarter (25%) of workers worked at home in 2017-2018. The rate of telecommuting varies greatly between industries, with almost half of workers in financial activities and professional services (47%) having worked at home, compared to less than a tenth of workers in leisure and hospitality industries (7%). Within industries, there can be variation by position. Half (51%) of those in management positions have worked at home, compared to 7% in maintenance and repair positions. The share is also lower among workers with lower wages as well as Hispanic workers (Figure 3).

Among workers with children, mothers are usually the ones to stay home when children are sick. Most do not get paid during this time.

The limits on paid leave benefits are also of importance to parents who work outside the home, as some schools across the country have closed and many others are considering it in response to COVID-19. Women comprise nearly half of the nation’s workforce and are usually the ones to care for children when they are sick and cannot attend school or day care. Four in ten (40%) mothers working outside the home say they must take time off work and stay home when their children are sick, compared to 10% of fathers working outside the home (Figure 4). However, more than half (56%) of the working mothers who must miss work when their children are sick forgo their wages when they take time off (Figure 5).

Having to miss work to care for a sick child has a disproportionate impact on workers who are low-income or in part-time jobs, as they are less likely than their counterparts to have paid sick leave or family leave benefits (Table 3). Furthermore, mothers in part-time jobs are more likely to report they have to miss work when their child is sick (51%) compared to about a third (36%) of their full-time counterparts. Low-income mothers who must miss work when their child is sick are also far more likely to lose pay (73%) compared to higher income mothers (47%).

Table 3: Paid Leave Among Working Mothers, 2017 Does your employer offer you: When your child is sick do you: Paid sick leave Paid family leave Have to miss work Lose pay when you miss work Mothers <200% FPL 56%* 40%* 43% 73%* Mothers ≥200% FPL 70% 54% 38% 47% Mothers Full-Time Employment 76% 58% 36% 49% Mothers Part-Time Employment 34%* 22%* 51%* n/a NOTES: Among women ages 18-64 who have children under 18. The Federal Poverty Level (FPL) was $20,420 for a family of three in 2017. Some estimates are “n/a” because point estimates do not meet the minimum standards for statistical reliability.

*Statistically significant difference from >200% FPL or Full Time (p<.05).

SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation, 2017 Kaiser Women’s Health Survey.

Should children become sick with COVID-19, lack of paid leave will also have a disproportionate impact on the nation’s mothers, who, more often than fathers, report being the primary person to take children for doctor’s appointments (77% mothers, 24% fathers) or obtain any recommended follow up care (77% mothers, 19% fathers) (Figure 6). Women also comprise the majority of caregivers for aging and sick parents.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic is shining a spotlight on gaps in employer leave benefits and the risk of employees losing pay if they stay home because they are sick or to care for others. Some employers have changed policies in light of this situation and are now offering more workers paid leave, which may encourage employees to stay home if they are sick and reduce risks to public health. Some employers say that they do not have the means to offer paid leave to their employees. While this pandemic adds new urgency to this issue, it is important to recognize that nearly all workers will need to take time off at some point during the course of their careers either for their own health or to care for a family member. However, those who earn the lowest wages are the least likely to have this important benefit. These individuals had a gap in benefits before the COVID-19 pandemic, and unless long term action is taken, will likely continue to lack paid leave after the urgency of the pandemic is behind us.