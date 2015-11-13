Michelle Long is a Senior Policy Analyst for the Women’s Health Policy program at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Her work focuses on coverage, access and financial challenges facing women. In particular, her work aims to understand the intersection of women’s health policy, Medicaid, and private insurance coverage, with a focus on reproductive and sexual healthcare.

Prior to joining the Women’s Health Policy program, Michelle worked on the Health Care Marketplace Project at the Kaiser Family Foundation where she researched trends in the private health insurance market and contributed to the annual Employer Health Benefits Survey.

Michelle holds a Master of Public Health degree and a Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Missouri, and a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University.