How Will the 2025 Reconciliation Bill Affect the Uninsured Rate in Each State? Allocating CBO’s Estimates of Coverage Loss

Note: KFF’s analysis was updated on June 6 to reflect new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on the increase in the number of people who would be without health insurance because of changes to Medicaid and the ACA in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

House Republicans have passed a reconciliation package (the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”) that would make significant changes to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the bill would increase the number of people without health insurance by 10.9 million, because of changes to Medicaid and the ACA. Additionally, these legislative changes come at a time when enhanced premium tax credits for ACA Marketplace enrollees are set to expire later this year. When combining the reconciliation bill’s effects with that of the expected expiration of the ACA’s enhanced premium tax credits, CBO expects 16.0 million more people will be uninsured in 2034 than would otherwise be the case.

This analysis apportions the increase in the number of uninsured across the 50 states and the District of Columbia and shows that number as a percentage of each state’s population. The number of newly uninsured as a percent of the population is equivalent to the percentage point increase in the 2034 uninsured rate. Nationally, CBO projected an uninsured rate of under 10% in 2034 under current law, which assumed the enhanced ACA premium tax credits would expire. The analysis here includes two maps: one showing the effects of the House reconciliation package, and another showing those effects combined with expiration of the ACA enhanced premium tax credits and full impact of the program integrity rule.

Anticipating how states will respond to changes in Medicaid policy is a major source of uncertainty in CBO’s cost estimates. Instead of making state-by-state predictions about policy responses, CBO estimates the percentage of the affected population that lives in states with different types of policy responses. For example, in the reconciliation bill, Medicaid work requirements account for nearly half of the federal savings on Medicaid, suggesting they may contribute to the largest loss of insurance coverage in CBO’s estimates. However, different states might choose to implement a work requirement with reporting requirements that are easier or harder for enrollees to comply with. Reflecting the uncertainty, this analysis illustrates the potential variation by showing a range of enrollment effects in each state, varying by plus or minus 25% from a midpoint estimate.

The interactive table at the end is sortable by state and size of coverage loss.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act would result in increases in the uninsured rates of 3 percentage points or more in 16 states (Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, New York, Kentucky, Florida, California, Illinois, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Arizona, New Jersey, West Virginia, Arkansas and Alaska) and District of Columbia. These increases are attributable to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act alone and do not include the effect of the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits nor the full impact of the proposed Marketplace integrity rule.

In terms of increases in the number of uninsured people, California and Florida are the top two states (1.7M and 990k, respectively). New York, Texas, and Illinois would follow at 920K, 770k, and 500k, respectively.

The combined effects of the House reconciliation package with the expiration of the ACA enhanced tax credits, compared to a scenario where the enhanced subsidies are in place and the proposed integrity rule was not in effect, results in the greatest uninsured increases in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Washington, and the District of Columbia, where the uninsured rate is expected to increase by at least 5 percentage points. Thirty-five states and the District of Columbia may see an increase in their uninsured rates of 3 percentage points or more.

About half (48%) of the 16 million more people who would be uninsured in this scenario live in Florida (2.3M), Texas (1.9M), California (1.8M), New York (920k), and Georgia (750k). The largest growth in ACA Marketplace enrollment since 2020, the year before the enhanced premium tax credits became available, occurred in Texas (2.8M), Florida (2.8M), and Georgia (1.0M).