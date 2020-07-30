menu

The Critical Care Workforce and COVID-19: A State-by-State Analysis

Eric Lopez
Published: Jul 30, 2020

Table 1: Intensivist Physicians, Critical Care Nurses, and Second-line Critical Care Physicians per 10,000 Adults
State Intensivist (Critical Care) Physicians per 10,000 Adults Critical Care Nurses and CRNAs per 10,000 Adults Total 2nd-Line Critical Care Physicians* per 10,000 Adults
Alabama 0.41 5.07 3.48
Alaska 0.51 2.54 4.37
Arizona 0.56 1.46 5.23
Arkansas 0.29 3.19 3.58
California 0.63 0.89 4.43
Colorado 0.75 1.77 5.18
Connecticut 0.98 2.66 6.08
D.C. 1.99 2.18 8.78
Delaware 0.61 4.99 4.93
Florida 0.63 3.17 4.14
Georgia 0.56 2.45 3.99
Hawaii 0.45 1.09 4.19
Idaho 0.27 3.54 2.50
Illinois 0.64 2.12 4.79
Indiana 0.70 1.29 4.96
Iowa 0.64 2.45 3.97
Kansas 0.41 4.85 3.60
Kentucky 0.57 4.23 4.50
Louisiana 0.44 4.53 3.90
Maine 0.45 3.71 5.12
Maryland 1.13 2.01 5.22
Massachusetts 1.01 2.15 6.19
Michigan 0.72 3.99 4.18
Minnesota 0.54 5.53 3.80
Mississippi 0.29 3.52 3.41
Missouri 0.80 3.73 5.39
Montana 0.50 1.42 5.07
Nebraska 0.40 4.03 4.33
Nevada 0.67 0.90 4.41
New Hampshire 0.91 3.15 5.38
New Jersey 0.70 1.33 4.64
New Mexico 0.39 2.21 3.15
New York 0.85 1.34 5.60
North Carolina 0.57 4.22 3.97
North Dakota 0.79 6.36 4.21
Ohio 0.81 3.59 4.56
Oklahoma 0.36 2.44 4.18
Oregon 0.70 1.52 4.89
Pennsylvania 0.87 4.40 5.05
Puerto Rico 0.27 0.27 2.06
Rhode Island 0.91 2.26 3.95
South Carolina 0.59 3.78 3.71
South Dakota 0.42 6.62 3.57
Tennessee 0.63 5.29 4.33
Texas 0.48 2.64 4.00
Utah 0.50 1.37 4.40
Vermont 0.49 0.98 4.75
Virginia 0.55 2.77 4.03
Washington 0.59 1.81 4.45
West Virginia 0.52 4.87 4.00
Wisconsin 0.58 2.27 5.16
Wyoming 0.34 2.22 4.22
US Total 0.62 2.54 4.32
*Hospitalists, Pulmonologists, and Anesthesiologists
SOURCE: KFF analysis of the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System (NPPES) National Provider Identifier (NPI) monthly data dissemination file May 2020 (https://download.cms.gov/nppes/NPI_Files.html) and 2019 U.S. Census Bureau projections (https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html).
