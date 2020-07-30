The Critical Care Workforce and COVID-19: A State-by-State Analysis
|Table 1: Intensivist Physicians, Critical Care Nurses, and Second-line Critical Care
|Physicians per 10,000 Adults
|State
|Intensivist (Critical Care) Physicians per 10,000 Adults
|Critical Care Nurses and CRNAs per 10,000 Adults
|Total 2nd-Line Critical Care Physicians* per 10,000 Adults
|Alabama
|0.41
|5.07
|3.48
|Alaska
|0.51
|2.54
|4.37
|Arizona
|0.56
|1.46
|5.23
|Arkansas
|0.29
|3.19
|3.58
|California
|0.63
|0.89
|4.43
|Colorado
|0.75
|1.77
|5.18
|Connecticut
|0.98
|2.66
|6.08
|D.C.
|1.99
|2.18
|8.78
|Delaware
|0.61
|4.99
|4.93
|Florida
|0.63
|3.17
|4.14
|Georgia
|0.56
|2.45
|3.99
|Hawaii
|0.45
|1.09
|4.19
|Idaho
|0.27
|3.54
|2.50
|Illinois
|0.64
|2.12
|4.79
|Indiana
|0.70
|1.29
|4.96
|Iowa
|0.64
|2.45
|3.97
|Kansas
|0.41
|4.85
|3.60
|Kentucky
|0.57
|4.23
|4.50
|Louisiana
|0.44
|4.53
|3.90
|Maine
|0.45
|3.71
|5.12
|Maryland
|1.13
|2.01
|5.22
|Massachusetts
|1.01
|2.15
|6.19
|Michigan
|0.72
|3.99
|4.18
|Minnesota
|0.54
|5.53
|3.80
|Mississippi
|0.29
|3.52
|3.41
|Missouri
|0.80
|3.73
|5.39
|Montana
|0.50
|1.42
|5.07
|Nebraska
|0.40
|4.03
|4.33
|Nevada
|0.67
|0.90
|4.41
|New Hampshire
|0.91
|3.15
|5.38
|New Jersey
|0.70
|1.33
|4.64
|New Mexico
|0.39
|2.21
|3.15
|New York
|0.85
|1.34
|5.60
|North Carolina
|0.57
|4.22
|3.97
|North Dakota
|0.79
|6.36
|4.21
|Ohio
|0.81
|3.59
|4.56
|Oklahoma
|0.36
|2.44
|4.18
|Oregon
|0.70
|1.52
|4.89
|Pennsylvania
|0.87
|4.40
|5.05
|Puerto Rico
|0.27
|0.27
|2.06
|Rhode Island
|0.91
|2.26
|3.95
|South Carolina
|0.59
|3.78
|3.71
|South Dakota
|0.42
|6.62
|3.57
|Tennessee
|0.63
|5.29
|4.33
|Texas
|0.48
|2.64
|4.00
|Utah
|0.50
|1.37
|4.40
|Vermont
|0.49
|0.98
|4.75
|Virginia
|0.55
|2.77
|4.03
|Washington
|0.59
|1.81
|4.45
|West Virginia
|0.52
|4.87
|4.00
|Wisconsin
|0.58
|2.27
|5.16
|Wyoming
|0.34
|2.22
|4.22
|US Total
|0.62
|2.54
|4.32
|*Hospitalists, Pulmonologists, and Anesthesiologists
SOURCE: KFF analysis of the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System (NPPES) National Provider Identifier (NPI) monthly data dissemination file May 2020 (https://download.cms.gov/nppes/NPI_Files.html) and 2019 U.S. Census Bureau projections (https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html).