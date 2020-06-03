The COVID-19 Outbreak and Food Production Workers: Who is at Risk?
|Table 1: Selected Sociodemographic Characteristics of Food Production Workers, 2018
|All Workers
|All Food Production
|Animal Processing and Production
|Crop Production
|Other Food Manufacturing
|Seafood and Other Miscellaneous Foods
|Total
|155,924,000
|3,385,000
|1,290,000
|1,010,000
|831,000
|253,0000
|Age
|18-50
|67%
|67%
|67%
|66%
|69%
|67%
|50-64
|27%
|27%
|28%
|25%
|28%
|29%
|65+
|6%
|6%
|5%
|9%
|4%
|3%
|Gender
|Male
|52%
|69%
|70%
|73%
|64%
|62%
|Female
|48%
|31%
|30%
|27%
|36%
|38%
|Race/Ethnicity
|White
|62%
|51%
|53%
|45%
|54%
|50%
|Black
|12%
|10%
|13%
|3%
|12%
|14%
|Hispanic
|17%
|34%
|28%
|49%
|26%
|26%
|Other
|9%
|6%
|6%
|3%
|7%
|10%
|Citizenship Status
|Citizen
|92%
|78%
|81%
|67%
|86%
|84%
|Noncitizen
|8%
|22%
|19%
|33%
|14%
|16%
|Language
|Speaks another Language at Home
|22%
|37%
|33%
|49%
|31%
|32%
|Fluent in English
|92%
|75%
|78%
|64%
|83%
|81%
|Employment
|Full-time
|76%
|82%
|86%
|74%
|85%
|87%
|Household Income
|<100% FPL
|6%
|9%
|7%
|13%
|6%
|6%
|100% < 200% FPL
|13%
|20%
|20%
|26%
|16%
|14%
|200% < 400% FPL
|30%
|36%
|38%
|34%
|36%
|38%
|400% FPL +
|50%
|35%
|35%
|27%
|43%
|42%
|Health Insurance Coverage
|Employer
|68%
|59%
|66%
|38%
|70%
|74%
|Medicaid
|9%
|12%
|9%
|18%
|10%
|9%
|Other
|5%
|4%
|4%
|7%
|3%
|3%
|Non-Group
|7%
|7%
|6%
|11%
|6%
|4%
|Uninsured
|10%
|17%
|15%
|26%
|12%
|10%
|NOTES: Animal processing and production includes animal food, grain, and oilseed milling; animal production and aquaculture; animal slaughtering and processing; and dairy product manufacturing. Other Food Manufacturing includes bakeries and tortilla manufacturing, except retail bakers; beverage manufacturing, fruit and vegetable preserving and specialty food manufacturing; sugar and confectionary products; and not specified food industries. FPL is the federal poverty level. In 2020, the FPL is $12,760 for an individual and $26,200 for a family of four.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of American Community Survey, 2018.
|Table2: All Workers and Food Production Workers by State, 2018
|All Workers
|Food Production Workers
|Animal Production and Processing
|Crop Production
|Other Food Manufacturing
|Seafood and Other Miscellaneous
|Alabama
|2,092,000
|45,000
|30,000
|5,000
|6,000
|4,000
|Alaska
|358,000
|11,000
|1,000
|–
|3,000
|6,000
|Arizona
|3,227,000
|44,000
|13,000
|17,000
|11,000
|3,000
|Arkansas
|1,289,000
|82,000
|59,000
|12,000
|8,000
|3,000
|California
|18,436,000
|587,000
|88,000
|317,000
|146,000
|36,000
|Colorado
|2,972,000
|53,000
|25,000
|14,000
|13,000
|1,000
|Connecticut
|1,795,000
|15,000
|4,000
|4,000
|6,000
|1,000
|Delaware
|469,000
|12,000
|7,000
|3,000
|–
|2,000
|District of Columbia
|378,000
|1,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Florida
|9,687,000
|115,000
|21,000
|55,000
|34,000
|5,000
|Georgia
|4,914,000
|107,000
|46,000
|23,000
|27,000
|11,000
|Hawaii
|667,000
|11,000
|2,000
|5,000
|3,000
|–
|Idaho
|813,000
|51,000
|22,000
|17,000
|10,000
|2,000
|Illinois
|6,321,000
|146,000
|48,000
|31,000
|49,000
|17,000
|Indiana
|3,257,000
|72,000
|31,000
|16,000
|17,000
|9,000
|Iowa
|1,597,000
|98,000
|66,000
|20,000
|7,000
|4,000
|Kansas
|1,424,000
|62,000
|35,000
|16,000
|7,000
|5,000
|Kentucky
|2,000,000
|55,000
|23,000
|11,000
|16,000
|4,000
|Louisiana
|2,011,000
|27,000
|10,000
|8,000
|6,000
|3,000
|Maine
|665,000
|12,000
|3,000
|5,000
|4,000
|–
|Maryland
|3,096,000
|26,000
|9,000
|4,000
|8,000
|5,000
|Massachusetts
|3,584,000
|30,000
|8,000
|6,000
|12,000
|4,000
|Michigan
|4,744,000
|78,000
|29,000
|21,000
|23,000
|5,000
|Minnesota
|2,968,000
|96,000
|51,000
|23,000
|16,000
|6,000
|Mississippi
|1,234,000
|33,000
|23,000
|6,000
|2,000
|2,000
|Missouri
|2,939,000
|93,000
|51,000
|19,000
|18,000
|5,000
|Montana
|519,000
|23,000
|13,000
|6,000
|3,000
|–
|Nebraska
|973,000
|55,000
|33,000
|16,000
|4,000
|2,000
|Nevada
|1,445,000
|13,000
|4,000
|3,000
|4,000
|1,000
|New Hampshire
|720,000
|6,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|–
|New Jersey
|4,517,000
|49,000
|9,000
|8,000
|25,000
|7,000
|New Mexico
|877,000
|22,000
|13,000
|5,000
|3,000
|1,000
|New York
|9,438,000
|95,000
|33,000
|20,000
|36,000
|6,000
|North Carolina
|4,867,000
|115,000
|53,000
|31,000
|24,000
|7,000
|North Dakota
|391,000
|16,000
|4,000
|10,000
|2,000
|–
|Ohio
|5,699,000
|97,000
|33,000
|19,000
|34,000
|11,000
|Oklahoma
|1,789,000
|41,000
|25,000
|9,000
|7,000
|1,000
|Oregon
|2,014,000
|77,000
|13,000
|36,000
|24,000
|4,000
|Pennsylvania
|6,283,000
|121,000
|41,000
|22,000
|43,000
|15,000
|Rhode Island
|525,000
|5,000
|1,000
|1,000
|2,000
|1,000
|South Carolina
|2,314,000
|28,000
|12,000
|6,000
|7,000
|3,000
|South Dakota
|440,000
|29,000
|18,000
|9,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Tennessee
|3,102,000
|60,000
|26,000
|8,000
|24,000
|2,000
|Texas
|13,283,000
|202,000
|98,000
|38,000
|54,000
|12,000
|Utah
|1,533,000
|30,000
|14,000
|6,000
|8,000
|2,000
|Vermont
|325,000
|12,000
|7,000
|2,000
|1,000
|2,000
|Virginia
|4,177,000
|55,000
|27,000
|8,000
|15,000
|6,000
|Washington
|3,708,000
|134,000
|25,000
|71,000
|28,000
|11,000
|West Virginia
|759,000
|6,000
|3,000
|1,000
|2,000
|–
|Wisconsin
|2,999,000
|124,000
|73,000
|17,000
|25,000
|10,000
|Wyoming
|290,000
|8,000
|6,000
|1,000
|–
|–
|NOTES: Animal processing and production includes animal food, grain, and oilseed milling; animal production and aquaculture; animal slaughtering and processing; and dairy product manufacturing. Other Food Manufacturing includes bakeries and tortilla manufacturing, except retail bakers; beverage manufacturing, fruit and vegetable preserving and specialty food manufacturing; sugar and confectionary products; and not specified food industries.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of American Community Survey, 2018.