Sustainability Readiness in PEPFAR Countries

Countries Included

We limited our analysis to the 25 PEPFAR countries that are required to prepare Country Operational Plans (COPs) in 2023. We grouped these countries by epidemic control status, as defined by PEFPAR. For four countries where epidemic control status was not defined by PEPFAR (the Dominican Republic, Mozambique, Ukraine, and Vietnam), we determined their group using PEPFAR’s definition (see Box 1) and by relying on data from UNAIDS’ AIDSinfo, PEPFAR’s Sustainability Index and Dashboard (SID), and the Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (PHIA) from Columbia University; we used the latest year of data available. Lastly, we identified PEPFAR countries that are considered fragile or conflict-affected using the World Bank’s FY 2023 Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations (FCS) List.

Indicators and Targets

We selected 14 indicators across four broad indicator areas to analyze each PEPFAR country’s level of “sustainability readiness”. The four areas include:

Commitment to HIV – indicators on the status of policies and laws that either enable or hamper the HIV response; Basic Health System – indicators, like immunization rates and share of births attended by skilled health personnel, that shed light on the general strength or weakness of a country’s health system; Economic – indicators that point to country economic growth or vulnerability broadly, as well as financial independence of HIV programs from donor support; and Commitment to Health – indicators of financial commitment to health by country governments, such as how much of a government’s budget is spent on health.

In order to measure sustainability readiness, we assessed whether a country had met or exceeded the globally set target for each indicator, where such targets were available. In two cases – Central Government Debt and GNI Per Capita – we used an alternate approach. For Central Government Debt, we used the COP country average as the target. For GNI Per Capita, we used the World Bank income classification cutoff for upper-middle-income economies for FY 2023 as the target.

Sustainability Scoring

Each country was scored according to how many global targets it had met or exceeded for the 14 indicators (one point for each target met), with the sum resulting in a total country score (14 was the highest possible total score for any given country). Instances of missing data were counted as not having met the target for that indicator. To group and array countries by sustainability readiness, we used a “Majority Target Score” approach where we grouped countries by epidemic control status and whether or not they had a score of at least 7 (a majority of indicators).