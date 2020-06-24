Potential Impacts of Delaying “Non-Essential” Reproductive Health Care
|What services have been deemed essential by leading medical societies?
|Health Care Need
|Statements by leading medical societies
|Pregnancy
|Prenatal care: considered essential, but may consolidate number of visits (ACOG). Prenatal ultrasound and fetal surveillance should continue as medically indicated, but consider postponing/canceling some testing or examinations if risk outweighs benefits. (ACOG) Amniocentesis may be delayed a few weeks (ACS)
|Cesarean sections: emergent, do not delay (ACS)
|Postpartum care: consider expediting discharge after delivery (ACOG)
|Ectopic pregnancy: emergent, do not delay (ACS)
|Contraception
|Contraception considered essential health care (ACOG, SFP)
|Prescription methods: use telehealth to conduct visits and prescribe (AOCG)
|IUDs and Implants: continue to offer in-person insertion when possible, postpone removals (ACOG)
|Sterilization: Procedures can be delayed several months (ACS). Considered elective, unless done during a cesarean section (ACOG)
|Emergency contraception: continue to provide prescriptions and counseling on over-the-counter methods (ACOG)
|Abortion
|ACOG opposes COVID-19 responses that cancel or delay abortion procedures. Delaying abortions may cause significant harm (ACS).
|Infertility
|Infertility procedures can be delayed several months (ACS) Initial recommendation to suspend new fertility treatment/diagnostic procedures, unless treatment cycle already started. Some care now resuming (ASRM Update 1, Update 4)
|Pregnancy Loss
|Emergent, do not delay (ACS)
|Gynecologic Cancer
|Most gynecologic cancer procedures considered non-elective (SGO) Surgery for gynecologic cancer delay may cause significant harm (ACS).
|Diagnostic evaluations for uterine/cervical cancer may be delayed a few weeks to months (ACS, ASCCP)
|Benign Gynecologic Conditions
|Surgeries for fibroids, endometriosis, pelvic pain, and benign ovarian masses can be delayed several months (ACS)
|Recommended Preventative Care
|(e.g. STI and cervical cancer screenings, HPV vaccination)
Potentially defer until after COVID-19 outbreak (ACOG). Reduce or postpone visits for preventative services (AAFP)
|Notes: Info current as of 5/13/2020. Recommendations may change as COVID-19 emergency evolves.
ACOG = American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; ASRM = American Society for Reproductive Medicine; ACS = American College of Surgeons; AAFP = American Academy for Family Medicine (AAFP); SGO = Society of Gynecologic Oncology; SFP = Society of Family Planning.