Opportunities and Barriers for Telemedicine in the U.S. During the COVID-19 Emergency and Beyond

Aetna (through June 4); Aspire Health Plan; Fidelis Care; Florida Blue (when using Teladoc); Priority Health (through April 30); Prominence Health Plan (when using Teladoc); Upper Peninsula Health Plan (for 90 days); Viva Health (for 30 days)

Waiving all cost-sharing for telehealth if related to COVID-19 screening/testing:

Bright Health; Cigna (through May 31); Moda Health Oregon; PacificSource; Passport Health Plan; Sharp Health Plan

Waiving all cost-sharing for telehealth for any diagnosis:

AllWays Health Partners; AmeriHealth New Jersey (for 90 days); Anthem (for 90 days); Avera Health Plans (through June 14); Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (for 90 days); Capital BlueCross (through April 15); CareFirst (through the public health emergency);

ConnectiCare (through May 31); CommunityCare; EmblemHealth; First Choice Health (for 60 days, if delivered via 98point6 platform); Geisinger Health Plan (through June 15, if delivered via Teladoc); Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Highmark (for 90 days); Humana; MVP Health Care; Oscar (if delivered via Doctor on Call service); Optima Health (for 90 days); Piedmont Community Health Plan; QualChoice Health Insurance (through June 30); Quartz Health Solutions (for e-visits and video services); The Health Plan (for 90 days); Tufts Health Plan; UnitedHealthcare; UPMC and UPMC Health Plan (through June 15, if delivered by UPMC providers)