Opportunities and Barriers for Telemedicine in the U.S. During the COVID-19 Emergency and Beyond
|Commercial Insurers Make Changes to Telehealth Policies in Response to COVID-19
(Updated 4/15/2020)
|Temporary changes made by commercial insurers:
|Reducing cost-sharing for covered telehealth services
|Waiving co-pays for telehealth:
Aetna (through June 4); Aspire Health Plan; Fidelis Care; Florida Blue (when using Teladoc); Priority Health (through April 30); Prominence Health Plan (when using Teladoc); Upper Peninsula Health Plan (for 90 days); Viva Health (for 30 days)
Waiving all cost-sharing for telehealth if related to COVID-19 screening/testing:
Bright Health; Cigna (through May 31); Moda Health Oregon; PacificSource; Passport Health Plan; Sharp Health Plan
Waiving all cost-sharing for telehealth for any diagnosis:
AllWays Health Partners; AmeriHealth New Jersey (for 90 days); Anthem (for 90 days); Avera Health Plans (through June 14); Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (for 90 days); Capital BlueCross (through April 15); CareFirst (through the public health emergency);
ConnectiCare (through May 31); CommunityCare; EmblemHealth; First Choice Health (for 60 days, if delivered via 98point6 platform); Geisinger Health Plan (through June 15, if delivered via Teladoc); Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Highmark (for 90 days); Humana; MVP Health Care; Oscar (if delivered via Doctor on Call service); Optima Health (for 90 days); Piedmont Community Health Plan; QualChoice Health Insurance (through June 30); Quartz Health Solutions (for e-visits and video services); The Health Plan (for 90 days); Tufts Health Plan; UnitedHealthcare; UPMC and UPMC Health Plan (through June 15, if delivered by UPMC providers)
|Expanding telehealth benefits
|Aetna: Extending virtual evaluation and monitoring visit benefits to all fully insured members
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association: Expanding access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines for fully insured and individual plans
EmblemHealth: Expanding services available via telehealth
Geisinger Health Plan: Expanding telemedicine services to 70+ specialties
Highmark Health: Expanding access to telehealth to all members (including self-funded customers) who had previously opted out of telehealth coverage
Inland Empire Health Plan: Expanding telehealth services for new and established patients
Piedmont Community Health Plan: Permitting mental health counseling through telehealth for all members
|Expanding eligible telehealth modalities
|Medical Mutual of Ohio: Allowing coverage of telephonic visits (without live video) during the current state of emergency
|Increasing provider availability via telemedicine
|Anthem: Increasing physician availability through its service, LiveHealth Online (LHO). Encouraging in-network doctors to join the platform
Florida Blue: Expanding network of primary care doctors and specialists who are able to treat patients virtually
Magellan Health: Permitting all credentialed and contracted behavioral health providers to conduct telehealth video sessions
Premera Blue Cross: Signed agreements with telemedicine platforms (98point6 and Doctor on Demand) to increase services for at least 90 days
|Expanding eligible patient location
|Viva Health: Members can access telehealth from any location, with any in-network physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant
|Reimbursement for telehealth
|Aetna: Reimbursing for telemedicine at same rate as in-person visits (payment parity)
|
NOTES: This does not constitute a full list of private insurers who have changed their telehealth policies in response to COVID-19. Many new policies are time-limited, only apply to full insured members, and may change as the pandemic evolves.
SOURCE: AHIP. Health Insurance Providers Respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Updated April 15, 2020.