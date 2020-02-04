menu

Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Enrollment and Spending

Molly O'Malley Watts, MaryBeth Musumeci , and Priya Chidambaram
Published: Feb 04, 2020

Appendix Table 1:  Medicaid HCBS Enrollment, by State and Authority, FY 2018

Appendix Table 2:  Medicaid HCBS Spending, by State and Authority, FY 2018

Appendix Table 3:  Medicaid HCBS Spending Per Enrollee, by State and Authority, FY 2018

Appendix Table 4:  Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Enrollment, by Target Population and State, FY 2018

Appendix Table 5:  Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending, by Target Population and State, FY 2018

Appendix Table 6:  Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending Per Enrollee, by Target Population and State, FY 2018

Appendix Table 1:  Medicaid HCBS Enrollment, By State and Authority, FY 2018
State State Plan Services Waivers
Home health Personal care Community First Choice Section 1915 (i) Section 1915 (c) Section 1115
Alabama 5,900 15,100
Alaska 300 3,700 4,300
Arizona included in 1115 52,400
Arkansas 5,000* 13,700 15,500*
California 37,500* 273,800 228,200 55,800 149,500 474,300*
Colorado 23,500 100 46,300*
Connecticut 30,700 3,200 600 28,300
Delaware 14,000 400 1,200 6,900
DC 8,600* 6,000* 200* 6,900*
Florida 20,800 3,200 102,500
Georgia 6,200 42,600
Hawaii included in 1115 2,900 8,500
Idaho 1,900 8,500 4,000 20,200
Illinois 14,400 161,600*
Indiana 16,300 4,700 49,100
Iowa 12,400 7,100 30,400*
Kansas 3,300 included in 1115 28,700
Kentucky 15,400 24,300*
Louisiana 6,600 14,200 20,600
Maine 1,900 3,300 7,500
Maryland 4,000 1,000 13,500 25,800
Massachusetts 52,200 45,000 30,600*
Michigan 3,300 60,700 24,700
Minnesota 28,900 43,700 81,500
Mississippi 1,400 700 25,800
Missouri 4,100 65,600 33,900
Montana 600 500 3,400 5,700
Nebraska 200^ 3,800 11,800
Nevada 1,300 10,300 200 5,700
New Hampshire 1,400* 100* 9,200
New Jersey 50,300 49,500 10,700* 25,000
New Mexico 4,000 included in 1115 5,100 28,000
New York 101,400* 116,200* NR 98,000* NR
North Carolina 9,900 44,700 25,300*
North Dakota 1,100 1,300 5,800*
Ohio 26,900 7,000 111,400
Oklahoma 3,600 3,800 26,200*
Oregon 300 3,100 36,500 64,200*
Pennsylvania 26,300 119,700
Rhode Island 8,800 400 5,500
South Carolina 500 35,200*
South Dakota 11,200 1,600 5,900*
Tennessee 11,200 7,800 17,500
Texas 11,600^ 369,700 30,000 200 48,100 68,800
Utah 3,100 200 9,300
Vermont 3,700 1,400 10,600
Virginia 1,600 51,300*
Washington 4,600 1,200 77,900 64,500 1,000
West Virginia 8,100 5,700 10,900
Wisconsin 5,900 17,900 89,900
Wyoming 400 5,300*
U.S. TOTAL
(51 states): 		616,800
(51 states)		 1,173,900
(34 states)		 392,700
(8 states)		 81,000
(11 states)		 1,806,600
(48 states)		 698,500
(12 states)
NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state does not elect option. Total HCBS enrollment across all authorities is not presented as individuals may receive services under more than one authority. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. ^NE and TX home health data are fee-for-service only and exclude capitated managed care.
SOURCE:  KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
Appendix Table 2:  Medicaid HCBS Spending, By State and Authority, FY 2018 ($, in thousands)
State State Plan Services Waivers Total HCBS
Spending
Home health Personal care Community First Choice Section 1915 (i) Section 1915 (c) Section 1115
Alabama 30,700 437,500 468,200
Alaska 1,400 61,900 265,100 328,400
Arizona included in 1115 1,544,700 1,544,700
Arkansas 11,800* 94,300 389,600* 495,700
California 153,900* 2,960,800 5,562,600 494,600 3,810,300 4,679,100* 17,661,300
Colorado 345,800 1,200 903,700* 1,250,700
Connecticut 203,700 85,300 6,100 1,358,600 1,653,700
Delaware 63,900 500 137,200 87,200 288,800
DC 229,500* 254,000* NR 295,000* 778,500
Florida 413,100 63,200 2,103,500 2,579,800
Georgia 4,700 1,212,900 1,217,600
Hawaii included in 1115 135,600 104,200 239,800
Idaho 5,500 58,600 17,500* 364,000 445,600
Illinois 73,400 1,285,500* 1,358,900
Indiana 115,800 10,600 1,083,500 1,209,900
Iowa 44,600 94,400 647,900 786,900
Kansas 7,300 Included in 1115 1,198,300 1,205,600
Kentucky 30,500 805,100* 835,600
Louisiana 30,200 170,500 571,300 772,000
Maine 3,200 31,400 441,300 475,900
Maryland 2,900 7,300 300,400 1,145,200 1,455,800
Massachusetts 513,600 794,600 1,563,900* 2,872,100
Michigan 3,900 328,200 789,200* 1,121,300
Minnesota 67,800 1,017,200 2,911,800 3,996,800
Mississippi 1,600 7,600 400,800 410,000
Missouri 4,800 741,700 1,024,900 1,771,400
Montana 600 900 45,500 161,000 208,000
Nebraska 100^ 15,400 365,700 381,200
Nevada 23,800 111,200 2,000 133,200 270,200
New Hampshire 6,500* 4,300* 315,700* 326,500
New Jersey 61,400 557,900 605,000* 183,000 1,407,300
New Mexico 12,000 included in 1115 379,900 329,400 721,310
New York 2,306,700* 3,274,500* NR 6,426,100* NR 12,007,300
North Carolina 12,800 450,500 897,500* 1,360,800
North Dakota 9,800 37,000 206,800* 253,600
Ohio 216,700 3,200 2,871,200 3,091,100
Oklahoma 15,700 10,900 476,400* 503,000
Oregon 300 7,100 673,700 100,700* 781,800
Pennsylvania 30,200 6,023,100 6,053,300
Rhode Island 115,400 6,300 71,800 193,500
South Carolina 4,200 657,700* 661,900
South Dakota 15,500 7,400 145,300* 168,200
Tennessee 226,500 684,400 297,400 1,208,300
Texas 13,900^ 3,637,700 550,300 4,400 1,946,400 1,245,100 7,397,800
Utah 21,000 800 357,600 379,400
Vermont 7,600 13,900 401,700 423,200
Virginia 1,900 1,684,800* 1,686,700
Washington 6,000 6,400 1,432,500 728,600 1,300 2,174,800
West Virginia 9,400 69,400 406,300 485,100
Wisconsin 46,000 273,700 2,451,600 2,771,300
Wyoming 2,300 163,500* 165,800
U.S. TOTAL: 5,530,000
(51 states)		 15,070,500
(34 states)		 8,650,300
(8 states)		 640,900
(11 states)		 53,470,000
(48 states)		 8,945,000
(12 states)		 92,306,600
NOTES:  Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state did not elect option. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. ^NE and TX home health data are fee-for-service only and exclude capitated managed care.
SOURCE:  KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
Appendix Table 3:  Medicaid HCBS Spending Per Enrollee, By State and Authority, FY 2018 ($)
State State Plan Services Waivers
Home health Personal care Community First Choice Section 1915 (i) Section 1915 (c) Section 1115
Alabama 5,200 29,000
Alaska 4,500 16,900 61,100
Arizona included in 1115 29,500
Arkansas 2,300* 6,900 25,200*
California 4,100* 5,400 24,400 8,900 25,500 9,900*
Colorado 14,700 11,100 19,500*
Connecticut 6,600 26,600 9,800 48,100
Delaware 4,600 1,200 119,200 12,700
DC 26,800* 42,000* NR 42,500*
Florida 19,800 20,000 20,500
Georgia 800 28,500
Hawaii included in 1115 47,400 12,200
Idaho 2,900 5,400 7,600* 18,000
Illinois 5,100 8,000*
Indiana 7,100 2,200 22,000
Iowa 3,600 13,200 21,300*
Kansas 2,200 included in 1115 41,700
Kentucky 2,000 33,100*
Louisiana 4,500 12,000 27,700
Maine 1,700 9,500 59,200
Maryland 700 7,500 22,300 44,400
Massachusetts 9,800 17,600 51,100*
Michigan 1,200 5,400 32,000*
Minnesota 2,300 23,300 35,700
Mississippi 1,100 10,500 15,500
Missouri 1,200 11,300 30,300
Montana 1,000 1,800 13,200 28,200
Nebraska 300 4,000 31,100
Nevada 18,100 10,800 10,600 23,200
New Hampshire 4,700* 35,200* 34,300*
New Jersey 1,200 11,300 56,500* 7,300
New Mexico 3,000 included in 1115 75,200 11,800
New York 22,700* 28,200* NR 65,600* NR
North Carolina 1,300 10,100 35,500*
North Dakota 8,900 29,200 35,800*
Ohio 8,100 500 25,800
Oklahoma 4,400 2,900 18,200*
Oregon 1,000 2,300 18,500 1,600*
Pennsylvania 1,200 50,300*
Rhode Island 13,100 15,200 13,000
South Carolina 7,900 18,700*
South Dakota 1,400 4,700 24,500*
Tennessee 20,200 87,400 17,000
Texas 1,200 9,800 18,300 27,500 40,500 18,100
Utah 6,900 5,200 38,600
Vermont 2,100 9,700 37,900
Virginia 1,200 32,800*
Washington 1,300 5,300 18,400 11,300 1,300
West Virginia 1,200 12,100 37,300
Wisconsin 7,800 15,300 27,300
Wyoming 5,900 30,900*
U.S. TOTAL: 9,000
(51 states)		 12,800
(34 states)		 22,000
(8 states)		 7,900
(11 states)		 29,600
(48 states)		 12,800
(12 states)
NOTES:  Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state did not elect option. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.
SOURCE:  KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
Appendix Table 4:  Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Enrollment, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018
State

Total No. of
§ 1915 (c) Waivers

 Enrollment by Target Population Total
I/DD Seniors Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities Adults with Physical Disabilities Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children HIV/
AIDS 		 Mental Health TBI/
SCI
Alabama 6 5,500 8,900 600 15,100
Alaska 4 2,200 2,000 200 4,300
Arkansas 4 4,500* 11,000 15,500
California 7 129,100 10,500 4,600 3,800 300 1,200 149,500
Colorado 11 12,500* 27,400* 1,800* 4,000* 600* 46,300
Connecticut 11 10,200 15,300 1,100 300 800 600 28,300
Delaware 1 1,200 1,200
DC 2 3,300* 3,700* 6,900
Florida 4 31,800 70,800 < 50 102,500
Georgia 4 13,000 28,100 1,500 42,600
Hawaii 1 2,900 2,900
Idaho 4 8,800 11,500 20,200
Illinois 9 22,800* 84,700* 10,800* 36,100* 900* 1,500* 4,900* 161,600
Indiana 4 26,600 22,300 200 49,100
Iowa 7 12,600 12,600 2,800 < 50 1,000 1,400 30,400
Kansas 7 9,600 6,000 6,700 600 5,300 500 28,700
Kentucky 6 14,800 9,000* < 50 500 24,300
Louisiana 7 12,100 5,900 2,600 20,600
Maine 5 5,300 1,900 200 7,500
Maryland 6 16,200 9,200 200 100 25,800
Massachusetts 10 15,600* 14,600* 500* 30,600
Michigan 4 8,700 15,300 700 24,700
Minnesota 5 19,900 30,300 29,400 600 1,300 81,500
Mississippi 5 2,600 20,000 2,400 800 25,800
Missouri 9 15,000 16,500 2,300 100 33,900
Montana 4 2,700 2,600 400 5,700
Nebraska 5 4,900 6,900 <50 11,800
Nevada 3 2,200 2,700 800 5,700
New Hampshire 4 5,100 3,900 300 9,200
New Jersey 1 10,700* 10,700
New Mexico 3 5,100 5,100
New York 9 85,400* 2,500* 600* 6,400 3,100* 98,000
North Carolina 3 12,500* 10,000 2,900 25,300
North Dakota 6 5,500* 300 < 50 < 50 5,800
Ohio 7 40,200 64,600 6,600 111,400
Oklahoma 6 5,400* 20,800 100* 26,200
Oregon 6 22,500* 41,400 300* 64,200
Pennsylvania 10 40,300 44,700 33,800 1,000 119,700
South Carolina 7 11,500 20,400* 100* 1,400 800* 1,100 35,200
South Dakota 4 3,700* 2,100 100* 5,900
Tennessee 3 7,800 7,800
Texas 6 39,600 6,200 2,300 48,100
Utah 8 5,500 600 2,300 100 700 100 9,300
Virginia 7 13,100 38,200* 51,300
Washington 8 19,400 43,600 1,600 64,500
West Virginia 3 4,600 6,200 100 10,900
Wisconsin 6 28,800 61,100 89,900
Wyoming 5 2,600 2,500* 100 200* 5,300
TOTAL
(48 states):		 267 785,800 (48 states) 162,500 (8 states) 667,000
(37 states)		 128,200
(16 states)		 17,100
(18 states)		 3,600
(5 states)		 25,100
(11 states)		 17,500 (21 states) 1,806,800
No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
Arizona
Rhode Island
Vermont
NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
Appendix Table 5:  Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 ($, in thousands)
State Total No. of § 1915 (c) Waivers Spending by Target Population Total
I/DD Seniors Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities Adults with Physical Disabilities Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children HIV/AIDS Mental Health TBI/SCI
Alabama 6 351,300 78,400 7,800 437,500
Alaska 4 186,900 69,000 9,100 265,100
Arkansas 4 240,100* 149,500 389,600
California 7 3,474,900 39,800 108,900 175,400 2,600 8,700 3,810,300
Colorado 11 462,200* 361,500* 18,100* 38,300* 23,500* 903,700
Connecticut 11 883,000 395,400 2,100 100 14,700 63,300 1,358,600
Delaware 1 137,200 137,200
DC 2 226,100* 68,900* 295,000
Florida 4 1,067,000 1,036,500 < 50 2,103,500
Georgia 4 639,200 493,300 80,400 1,212,900
Hawaii 1 135,600 135,600
Idaho 4 266,900 97,000 364,000
Illinois 9 71,600* 429,400* 127,800* 558,200* 1,900* 24,000* 72,600* 1,285,500
Indiana 4 812,100 266,700 4,700 1,083,500
Iowa 7 520,600* 60,500* 23,600* 300* 10,300 32,500 647,900
Kansas 7 523,400 210,900 304,300 55,900 79,000 24,900 1,198,300
Kentucky 6 670,900 86,100* 2,600 45,600 805,100
Louisiana 7 454,900 112,500 3,900 571,300
Maine 5 385,100 40,000 16,100 441,300
Maryland 6 994,900 135,400 2,700 12,200 1,145,200
Massachusetts 10 1,301,200* 211,900* 50,900* 1,563,900
Michigan 4 444,600* 339,900 4,700* 789,200
Minnesota 5 1,403,400 435,600 932,600 42,400 97,900 2,911,800
Mississippi 5 104,300 233,900 44,100 18,400 400,800
Missouri 9 924,200 63,300 35,000 2,400 1,024,900
Montana 4 113,600 42,000 5,400 161,000
Nebraska 5 252,700 112,400 700 365,700
Nevada 3 114,400 13,900 4,900 133,200
New Hampshire 4 243,700* 48,900 23,100 315,700
New Jersey 1 605,000* 605,000
New Mexico 3 379,900 379,900
New York 9 5,970,300* 158,500* 5,400* 97,300 194,600* 6,426,100
North Carolina 3 652,100* 196,000 49,500 897,500
North Dakota 6 199,500* 6,900 200 100 206,800
Ohio 7 1,968,100* 777,500 125,600 2,871,200
Oklahoma 6 305,900* 165,900 4,600* 476,400
Oregon 6 58,500* 41,600 600* 100,700
Pennsylvania 10 3,177,600 1,481,600 1,331,200 32,700 6,023,100
South Carolina 7 423,300 192,200* 1,800* 3,300 4,700* 32,600 657,700
South Dakota 4 121,000* 20,600 3,700* 145,300
Tennessee 3 684,400 684,400
Texas 6 1,545,300 390,400 10,712 1,946,400
Utah 8 275,400 7,200 50,900 2,600 14,900 6,600 357,600
Virginia 7 908,100 776,700* 1,684,800
Washington 8 650,100 24,700 53,800 728,600
West Virginia 3 305,400 99,400 1,500 406,300
Wisconsin 6 632,800 1,818,800 2,451,600
Wyoming 5 118,100 37,400* < 50 7,900* 163,500
TOTAL
(48 states):		 267 36,386,500 (48 states) 1,592,700 (8 states) 10,132,900 (37 states) 3,629,900 (16 states) 604,000
(18 states)		 40,000
(5 states)		 318,100 (11 states) 765,900 (21 states) 53,470,200
No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
Arizona
Rhode Island
Vermont
NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
Appendix Table 6:  Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending Per Enrollee, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 ($)
State Total No. of Waivers Per Enrollee Spending by Target Population Total
I/DD Seniors Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities Adults with Physical Disabilities Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children HIV/AIDS  Mental Health TBI/SCI
Alabama 6 63,600 13,800 12,700 29,000
Alaska 4 86,400 35,100 42,900 61,100
Arkansas 4 53,500* 13,600 25,200
California 7 26,900 3,800 23,600 45,800 8,900 7,200 25,500
Colorado 11 37,000* 13,200* 9,900* 9,600* 41,300* 19,500
Connecticut 11 86,600 25,900 2,000 200 17,900 106,128 48,100
Delaware 1 119,200 119,200
DC 2 69,000* 18,800* 42,500
Florida 4 33,600 14,600 2,600 20,500
Georgia 4 49,000 17,600 53,700 28,500
Hawaii 1 47,400 47,400
Idaho 4 30,500 8,500 18,000
Illinois 9 3,100* 5,100* 11,900* 15,500* 2,300* 15,800* 14,800* 8,000
Indiana 4 30,500 12,000 24,700 22,000
Iowa 7 41,400* 4,800* 8,300* 9,600* 10,600 22,700 21,300
Kansas 7 54,500 35,200 45,400 93,200 14,900 46,400 41,700
Kentucky 6 45,300 9,600* 66,300 92,700 33,100
Louisiana 7 37,500 19,100 1.500 27,700
Maine 5 72,300 20,700 80,700 59,200
Maryland 6 61,200 14,700 12,600 126,800 44,900
Massachusetts 10 83,500* 14,600* 108,000* 51,100
Michigan 4 51,400* 22,200 6,400* 32,000
Minnesota 5 70,600 14,400 31,700 69,700 76,100 35,700
Mississippi 5 40,200 11,700 18,200 22,500 15,500
Missouri 9 61,800 3,800 15,100 31,300 30,300
Montana 4 41,400 16,100 15,000 28,200
Nebraska 5 51,800 16,400 33,400 31,100
Nevada 3 51,100 5,200 5,900 23,200
New Hampshire 4 47,900* 12,700 88,600 34,300
New Jersey 1 56,500* 56,500
New Mexico 3 75,200 75,200
New York 9 69,900* 63,000* 9,000* 15,300 62,100* 65,600
North Carolina 3 52,300* 19,700 17,100 35,500
North Dakota 6 36,500* 23,900 214,500 6,000 35,800
Ohio 7 48,900 12,000 19,100 25,800
Oklahoma 6 56,700* 8,000 52,100* 18,200
Oregon 6 3,800* 1,000 1,900* 1,600
Pennsylvania 10 78,900 33,200 39,400 33,900 50,300
South Carolina 7 36,900 9,400* 30,300* 2,300 5,900* 30,400 18,700
South Dakota 4 32,300* 9,900 34,500* 24,500
Tennessee 3 87,400 87,400
Texas 6 39,000 63,500 4,600 40,500
Utah 8 50,200 12,400 22,600 23,800 21,300 47,100 38,600
Virginia 7 69,300 20,300* 32,800
Washington 8 33,500 600 33,700 11,300
West Virginia 3 65,900 16,100 18,300 37,300
Wisconsin 6 22,000 29,800 27,300
Wyoming 5 46,000 15,200* 300 48,500* 30,900
TOTAL
(48 states):		 267 46,300 (48 states) 9,800 (8 states) 15,200
(37 states)		 28,300
(16 states)		 35,200
(18 states)		 11,100
(5 states)		 12,700 (11 states) 43,700 (21 states) 29,600
No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
Arizona
Rhode Island
Vermont
NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Table Notes

Arkansas: Home health data are from 2017. Wavier data are from 2015 (#936 I/DD).

California:  Home health data are from 2016. Section 1115 waiver data are from 2015.

Colorado: Waiver data are from 2017 (#6 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #7 I/DD, #268 mental health, #288 TBI/SCI, #293 I/DD, #305 I/DD, #450 children, #961 TBI/SCI, #4157 children, #4180 I/DD.)

District of Columbia: Home health, personal care, CFC, 1915 (i), and waiver data are from 2017.

Idaho: Section 1915 (i) spending and per enrollee spending data include only the adult DD program and exclude data for the children’s DD program. The state reported 1,700 children with DD enrolled in 2017, but did not report corresponding spending data.

Illinois: Waiver data are from 2015 (#143 seniors), 2016 (#278 children), and 2017 (#142 adults with physical disabilities, #202 HIV/AIDS, #326 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #329 TBI/SCI, #350 I/DD, #464 I/DD, #473 I/DD).

Iowa: Waiver enrollment data are from 2016 (#345 adults with physical disabilities, #4111 adults with physical disabilities, #4155 seniors) and 2017 (#213 HIV/AIDS, #242 I/DD).

Kentucky: Waiver data are from 2017 (#144 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).

Massachusetts: Waiver data are from 2016 (#59 seniors/adults with physical disabilities) and 2017 (#359 TBI/SCI, #826 I/DD, #827 I/DD, #828 I/DD, #1027 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #1028 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #40207 I/DD, #40701 TBI/SCI, #40702 TBI/SCI).

Michigan: Waiver spending data are from 2016 (#167 I/DD, #438 mental health, #4119 I/DD).

New Hampshire: Home health and personal care data are from 2015. Waiver spending data are from 2016 (#397 I/DD).

New Jersey: Waiver data are from 2011 (#31 I/DD).

New York: Home health and personal care data are from 2017. Waiver data are from 2016 (#40176 children) and 2017 (#269 spending-only TBI/SCI, #444 spending-only seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #470 I/DD, and #471 children).

North Carolina: Waiver data are from 2016 (#432 I/DD).

North Dakota: Waiver data are from 2017 (#842 spending-only I/DD, #37 I/DD).

Oklahoma: Waiver data are from 2017 (#179 I/DD, #343 I/DD, #351 I/DD, #399 I/DD, #811 children).

Oregon: Waiver data are from 2017 (#117 I/DD, #375 I/DD, #565 children, #40193 children, #40194 I/DD).

South Carolina: Waiver data are from 2016 (#40181 adults with physical disabilities) and 2017 (#186 HIV/AIDS, #405 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).

South Dakota: Waiver data are from 2016 (#44 I/DD, #264 TBI/SCI, #338 I/DD).

Virginia: Waiver data are from 2017 (#321 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).

Wyoming: Waiver data are from 2017 (#236 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #370 TBI/SCI).

