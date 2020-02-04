Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Enrollment and Spending

Appendix Table 1: Medicaid HCBS Enrollment, by State and Authority, FY 2018

Appendix Table 2: Medicaid HCBS Spending, by State and Authority, FY 2018

Appendix Table 3: Medicaid HCBS Spending Per Enrollee, by State and Authority, FY 2018

Appendix Table 4: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Enrollment, by Target Population and State, FY 2018

Appendix Table 5: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending, by Target Population and State, FY 2018

Appendix Table 6: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending Per Enrollee, by Target Population and State, FY 2018

Appendix Table 1: Medicaid HCBS Enrollment, By State and Authority, FY 2018 State State Plan Services Waivers Home health Personal care Community First Choice Section 1915 (i) Section 1915 (c) Section 1115 Alabama 5,900 15,100 Alaska 300 3,700 4,300 Arizona included in 1115 52,400 Arkansas 5,000* 13,700 15,500* California 37,500* 273,800 228,200 55,800 149,500 474,300* Colorado 23,500 100 46,300* Connecticut 30,700 3,200 600 28,300 Delaware 14,000 400 1,200 6,900 DC 8,600* 6,000* 200* 6,900* Florida 20,800 3,200 102,500 Georgia 6,200 42,600 Hawaii included in 1115 2,900 8,500 Idaho 1,900 8,500 4,000 20,200 Illinois 14,400 161,600* Indiana 16,300 4,700 49,100 Iowa 12,400 7,100 30,400* Kansas 3,300 included in 1115 28,700 Kentucky 15,400 24,300* Louisiana 6,600 14,200 20,600 Maine 1,900 3,300 7,500 Maryland 4,000 1,000 13,500 25,800 Massachusetts 52,200 45,000 30,600* Michigan 3,300 60,700 24,700 Minnesota 28,900 43,700 81,500 Mississippi 1,400 700 25,800 Missouri 4,100 65,600 33,900 Montana 600 500 3,400 5,700 Nebraska 200^ 3,800 11,800 Nevada 1,300 10,300 200 5,700 New Hampshire 1,400* 100* 9,200 New Jersey 50,300 49,500 10,700* 25,000 New Mexico 4,000 included in 1115 5,100 28,000 New York 101,400* 116,200* NR 98,000* NR North Carolina 9,900 44,700 25,300* North Dakota 1,100 1,300 5,800* Ohio 26,900 7,000 111,400 Oklahoma 3,600 3,800 26,200* Oregon 300 3,100 36,500 64,200* Pennsylvania 26,300 119,700 Rhode Island 8,800 400 5,500 South Carolina 500 35,200* South Dakota 11,200 1,600 5,900* Tennessee 11,200 7,800 17,500 Texas 11,600^ 369,700 30,000 200 48,100 68,800 Utah 3,100 200 9,300 Vermont 3,700 1,400 10,600 Virginia 1,600 51,300* Washington 4,600 1,200 77,900 64,500 1,000 West Virginia 8,100 5,700 10,900 Wisconsin 5,900 17,900 89,900 Wyoming 400 5,300* U.S. TOTAL

(51 states): 616,800

(51 states) 1,173,900

(34 states) 392,700

(8 states) 81,000

(11 states) 1,806,600

(48 states) 698,500

(12 states) NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state does not elect option. Total HCBS enrollment across all authorities is not presented as individuals may receive services under more than one authority. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. ^NE and TX home health data are fee-for-service only and exclude capitated managed care.

SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Appendix Table 2: Medicaid HCBS Spending, By State and Authority, FY 2018 ($, in thousands) State State Plan Services Waivers Total HCBS

Spending Home health Personal care Community First Choice Section 1915 (i) Section 1915 (c) Section 1115 Alabama 30,700 437,500 468,200 Alaska 1,400 61,900 265,100 328,400 Arizona included in 1115 1,544,700 1,544,700 Arkansas 11,800* 94,300 389,600* 495,700 California 153,900* 2,960,800 5,562,600 494,600 3,810,300 4,679,100* 17,661,300 Colorado 345,800 1,200 903,700* 1,250,700 Connecticut 203,700 85,300 6,100 1,358,600 1,653,700 Delaware 63,900 500 137,200 87,200 288,800 DC 229,500* 254,000* NR 295,000* 778,500 Florida 413,100 63,200 2,103,500 2,579,800 Georgia 4,700 1,212,900 1,217,600 Hawaii included in 1115 135,600 104,200 239,800 Idaho 5,500 58,600 17,500* 364,000 445,600 Illinois 73,400 1,285,500* 1,358,900 Indiana 115,800 10,600 1,083,500 1,209,900 Iowa 44,600 94,400 647,900 786,900 Kansas 7,300 Included in 1115 1,198,300 1,205,600 Kentucky 30,500 805,100* 835,600 Louisiana 30,200 170,500 571,300 772,000 Maine 3,200 31,400 441,300 475,900 Maryland 2,900 7,300 300,400 1,145,200 1,455,800 Massachusetts 513,600 794,600 1,563,900* 2,872,100 Michigan 3,900 328,200 789,200* 1,121,300 Minnesota 67,800 1,017,200 2,911,800 3,996,800 Mississippi 1,600 7,600 400,800 410,000 Missouri 4,800 741,700 1,024,900 1,771,400 Montana 600 900 45,500 161,000 208,000 Nebraska 100^ 15,400 365,700 381,200 Nevada 23,800 111,200 2,000 133,200 270,200 New Hampshire 6,500* 4,300* 315,700* 326,500 New Jersey 61,400 557,900 605,000* 183,000 1,407,300 New Mexico 12,000 included in 1115 379,900 329,400 721,310 New York 2,306,700* 3,274,500* NR 6,426,100* NR 12,007,300 North Carolina 12,800 450,500 897,500* 1,360,800 North Dakota 9,800 37,000 206,800* 253,600 Ohio 216,700 3,200 2,871,200 3,091,100 Oklahoma 15,700 10,900 476,400* 503,000 Oregon 300 7,100 673,700 100,700* 781,800 Pennsylvania 30,200 6,023,100 6,053,300 Rhode Island 115,400 6,300 71,800 193,500 South Carolina 4,200 657,700* 661,900 South Dakota 15,500 7,400 145,300* 168,200 Tennessee 226,500 684,400 297,400 1,208,300 Texas 13,900^ 3,637,700 550,300 4,400 1,946,400 1,245,100 7,397,800 Utah 21,000 800 357,600 379,400 Vermont 7,600 13,900 401,700 423,200 Virginia 1,900 1,684,800* 1,686,700 Washington 6,000 6,400 1,432,500 728,600 1,300 2,174,800 West Virginia 9,400 69,400 406,300 485,100 Wisconsin 46,000 273,700 2,451,600 2,771,300 Wyoming 2,300 163,500* 165,800 U.S. TOTAL: 5,530,000

(51 states) 15,070,500

(34 states) 8,650,300

(8 states) 640,900

(11 states) 53,470,000

(48 states) 8,945,000

(12 states) 92,306,600 NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state did not elect option. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. ^NE and TX home health data are fee-for-service only and exclude capitated managed care.

SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Appendix Table 3: Medicaid HCBS Spending Per Enrollee, By State and Authority, FY 2018 ($) State State Plan Services Waivers Home health Personal care Community First Choice Section 1915 (i) Section 1915 (c) Section 1115 Alabama 5,200 29,000 Alaska 4,500 16,900 61,100 Arizona included in 1115 29,500 Arkansas 2,300* 6,900 25,200* California 4,100* 5,400 24,400 8,900 25,500 9,900* Colorado 14,700 11,100 19,500* Connecticut 6,600 26,600 9,800 48,100 Delaware 4,600 1,200 119,200 12,700 DC 26,800* 42,000* NR 42,500* Florida 19,800 20,000 20,500 Georgia 800 28,500 Hawaii included in 1115 47,400 12,200 Idaho 2,900 5,400 7,600* 18,000 Illinois 5,100 8,000* Indiana 7,100 2,200 22,000 Iowa 3,600 13,200 21,300* Kansas 2,200 included in 1115 41,700 Kentucky 2,000 33,100* Louisiana 4,500 12,000 27,700 Maine 1,700 9,500 59,200 Maryland 700 7,500 22,300 44,400 Massachusetts 9,800 17,600 51,100* Michigan 1,200 5,400 32,000* Minnesota 2,300 23,300 35,700 Mississippi 1,100 10,500 15,500 Missouri 1,200 11,300 30,300 Montana 1,000 1,800 13,200 28,200 Nebraska 300 4,000 31,100 Nevada 18,100 10,800 10,600 23,200 New Hampshire 4,700* 35,200* 34,300* New Jersey 1,200 11,300 56,500* 7,300 New Mexico 3,000 included in 1115 75,200 11,800 New York 22,700* 28,200* NR 65,600* NR North Carolina 1,300 10,100 35,500* North Dakota 8,900 29,200 35,800* Ohio 8,100 500 25,800 Oklahoma 4,400 2,900 18,200* Oregon 1,000 2,300 18,500 1,600* Pennsylvania 1,200 50,300* Rhode Island 13,100 15,200 13,000 South Carolina 7,900 18,700* South Dakota 1,400 4,700 24,500* Tennessee 20,200 87,400 17,000 Texas 1,200 9,800 18,300 27,500 40,500 18,100 Utah 6,900 5,200 38,600 Vermont 2,100 9,700 37,900 Virginia 1,200 32,800* Washington 1,300 5,300 18,400 11,300 1,300 West Virginia 1,200 12,100 37,300 Wisconsin 7,800 15,300 27,300 Wyoming 5,900 30,900* U.S. TOTAL: 9,000

(51 states) 12,800

(34 states) 22,000

(8 states) 7,900

(11 states) 29,600

(48 states) 12,800

(12 states) NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state did not elect option. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.

SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Appendix Table 4: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Enrollment, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 State Total No. of

§ 1915 (c) Waivers Enrollment by Target Population Total I/DD Seniors Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities Adults with Physical Disabilities Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children HIV/

AIDS Mental Health TBI/

SCI Alabama 6 5,500 8,900 600 15,100 Alaska 4 2,200 2,000 200 4,300 Arkansas 4 4,500* 11,000 15,500 California 7 129,100 10,500 4,600 3,800 300 1,200 149,500 Colorado 11 12,500* 27,400* 1,800* 4,000* 600* 46,300 Connecticut 11 10,200 15,300 1,100 300 800 600 28,300 Delaware 1 1,200 1,200 DC 2 3,300* 3,700* 6,900 Florida 4 31,800 70,800 < 50 102,500 Georgia 4 13,000 28,100 1,500 42,600 Hawaii 1 2,900 2,900 Idaho 4 8,800 11,500 20,200 Illinois 9 22,800* 84,700* 10,800* 36,100* 900* 1,500* 4,900* 161,600 Indiana 4 26,600 22,300 200 49,100 Iowa 7 12,600 12,600 2,800 < 50 1,000 1,400 30,400 Kansas 7 9,600 6,000 6,700 600 5,300 500 28,700 Kentucky 6 14,800 9,000* < 50 500 24,300 Louisiana 7 12,100 5,900 2,600 20,600 Maine 5 5,300 1,900 200 7,500 Maryland 6 16,200 9,200 200 100 25,800 Massachusetts 10 15,600* 14,600* 500* 30,600 Michigan 4 8,700 15,300 700 24,700 Minnesota 5 19,900 30,300 29,400 600 1,300 81,500 Mississippi 5 2,600 20,000 2,400 800 25,800 Missouri 9 15,000 16,500 2,300 100 33,900 Montana 4 2,700 2,600 400 5,700 Nebraska 5 4,900 6,900 <50 11,800 Nevada 3 2,200 2,700 800 5,700 New Hampshire 4 5,100 3,900 300 9,200 New Jersey 1 10,700* 10,700 New Mexico 3 5,100 5,100 New York 9 85,400* 2,500* 600* 6,400 3,100* 98,000 North Carolina 3 12,500* 10,000 2,900 25,300 North Dakota 6 5,500* 300 < 50 < 50 5,800 Ohio 7 40,200 64,600 6,600 111,400 Oklahoma 6 5,400* 20,800 100* 26,200 Oregon 6 22,500* 41,400 300* 64,200 Pennsylvania 10 40,300 44,700 33,800 1,000 119,700 South Carolina 7 11,500 20,400* 100* 1,400 800* 1,100 35,200 South Dakota 4 3,700* 2,100 100* 5,900 Tennessee 3 7,800 7,800 Texas 6 39,600 6,200 2,300 48,100 Utah 8 5,500 600 2,300 100 700 100 9,300 Virginia 7 13,100 38,200* 51,300 Washington 8 19,400 43,600 1,600 64,500 West Virginia 3 4,600 6,200 100 10,900 Wisconsin 6 28,800 61,100 89,900 Wyoming 5 2,600 2,500* 100 200* 5,300 TOTAL

(48 states): 267 785,800 (48 states) 162,500 (8 states) 667,000

(37 states) 128,200

(16 states) 17,100

(18 states) 3,600

(5 states) 25,100

(11 states) 17,500 (21 states) 1,806,800 No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states) Arizona Rhode Island Vermont NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Appendix Table 5: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 ($, in thousands) State Total No. of § 1915 (c) Waivers Spending by Target Population Total I/DD Seniors Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities Adults with Physical Disabilities Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children HIV/AIDS Mental Health TBI/SCI Alabama 6 351,300 78,400 7,800 437,500 Alaska 4 186,900 69,000 9,100 265,100 Arkansas 4 240,100* 149,500 389,600 California 7 3,474,900 39,800 108,900 175,400 2,600 8,700 3,810,300 Colorado 11 462,200* 361,500* 18,100* 38,300* 23,500* 903,700 Connecticut 11 883,000 395,400 2,100 100 14,700 63,300 1,358,600 Delaware 1 137,200 137,200 DC 2 226,100* 68,900* 295,000 Florida 4 1,067,000 1,036,500 < 50 2,103,500 Georgia 4 639,200 493,300 80,400 1,212,900 Hawaii 1 135,600 135,600 Idaho 4 266,900 97,000 364,000 Illinois 9 71,600* 429,400* 127,800* 558,200* 1,900* 24,000* 72,600* 1,285,500 Indiana 4 812,100 266,700 4,700 1,083,500 Iowa 7 520,600* 60,500* 23,600* 300* 10,300 32,500 647,900 Kansas 7 523,400 210,900 304,300 55,900 79,000 24,900 1,198,300 Kentucky 6 670,900 86,100* 2,600 45,600 805,100 Louisiana 7 454,900 112,500 3,900 571,300 Maine 5 385,100 40,000 16,100 441,300 Maryland 6 994,900 135,400 2,700 12,200 1,145,200 Massachusetts 10 1,301,200* 211,900* 50,900* 1,563,900 Michigan 4 444,600* 339,900 4,700* 789,200 Minnesota 5 1,403,400 435,600 932,600 42,400 97,900 2,911,800 Mississippi 5 104,300 233,900 44,100 18,400 400,800 Missouri 9 924,200 63,300 35,000 2,400 1,024,900 Montana 4 113,600 42,000 5,400 161,000 Nebraska 5 252,700 112,400 700 365,700 Nevada 3 114,400 13,900 4,900 133,200 New Hampshire 4 243,700* 48,900 23,100 315,700 New Jersey 1 605,000* 605,000 New Mexico 3 379,900 379,900 New York 9 5,970,300* 158,500* 5,400* 97,300 194,600* 6,426,100 North Carolina 3 652,100* 196,000 49,500 897,500 North Dakota 6 199,500* 6,900 200 100 206,800 Ohio 7 1,968,100* 777,500 125,600 2,871,200 Oklahoma 6 305,900* 165,900 4,600* 476,400 Oregon 6 58,500* 41,600 600* 100,700 Pennsylvania 10 3,177,600 1,481,600 1,331,200 32,700 6,023,100 South Carolina 7 423,300 192,200* 1,800* 3,300 4,700* 32,600 657,700 South Dakota 4 121,000* 20,600 3,700* 145,300 Tennessee 3 684,400 684,400 Texas 6 1,545,300 390,400 10,712 1,946,400 Utah 8 275,400 7,200 50,900 2,600 14,900 6,600 357,600 Virginia 7 908,100 776,700* 1,684,800 Washington 8 650,100 24,700 53,800 728,600 West Virginia 3 305,400 99,400 1,500 406,300 Wisconsin 6 632,800 1,818,800 2,451,600 Wyoming 5 118,100 37,400* < 50 7,900* 163,500 TOTAL

(48 states): 267 36,386,500 (48 states) 1,592,700 (8 states) 10,132,900 (37 states) 3,629,900 (16 states) 604,000

(18 states) 40,000

(5 states) 318,100 (11 states) 765,900 (21 states) 53,470,200 No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states) Arizona Rhode Island Vermont NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.

SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Appendix Table 6: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending Per Enrollee, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 ($) State Total No. of Waivers Per Enrollee Spending by Target Population Total I/DD Seniors Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities Adults with Physical Disabilities Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children HIV/AIDS Mental Health TBI/SCI Alabama 6 63,600 13,800 12,700 29,000 Alaska 4 86,400 35,100 42,900 61,100 Arkansas 4 53,500* 13,600 25,200 California 7 26,900 3,800 23,600 45,800 8,900 7,200 25,500 Colorado 11 37,000* 13,200* 9,900* 9,600* 41,300* 19,500 Connecticut 11 86,600 25,900 2,000 200 17,900 106,128 48,100 Delaware 1 119,200 119,200 DC 2 69,000* 18,800* 42,500 Florida 4 33,600 14,600 2,600 20,500 Georgia 4 49,000 17,600 53,700 28,500 Hawaii 1 47,400 47,400 Idaho 4 30,500 8,500 18,000 Illinois 9 3,100* 5,100* 11,900* 15,500* 2,300* 15,800* 14,800* 8,000 Indiana 4 30,500 12,000 24,700 22,000 Iowa 7 41,400* 4,800* 8,300* 9,600* 10,600 22,700 21,300 Kansas 7 54,500 35,200 45,400 93,200 14,900 46,400 41,700 Kentucky 6 45,300 9,600* 66,300 92,700 33,100 Louisiana 7 37,500 19,100 1.500 27,700 Maine 5 72,300 20,700 80,700 59,200 Maryland 6 61,200 14,700 12,600 126,800 44,900 Massachusetts 10 83,500* 14,600* 108,000* 51,100 Michigan 4 51,400* 22,200 6,400* 32,000 Minnesota 5 70,600 14,400 31,700 69,700 76,100 35,700 Mississippi 5 40,200 11,700 18,200 22,500 15,500 Missouri 9 61,800 3,800 15,100 31,300 30,300 Montana 4 41,400 16,100 15,000 28,200 Nebraska 5 51,800 16,400 33,400 31,100 Nevada 3 51,100 5,200 5,900 23,200 New Hampshire 4 47,900* 12,700 88,600 34,300 New Jersey 1 56,500* 56,500 New Mexico 3 75,200 75,200 New York 9 69,900* 63,000* 9,000* 15,300 62,100* 65,600 North Carolina 3 52,300* 19,700 17,100 35,500 North Dakota 6 36,500* 23,900 214,500 6,000 35,800 Ohio 7 48,900 12,000 19,100 25,800 Oklahoma 6 56,700* 8,000 52,100* 18,200 Oregon 6 3,800* 1,000 1,900* 1,600 Pennsylvania 10 78,900 33,200 39,400 33,900 50,300 South Carolina 7 36,900 9,400* 30,300* 2,300 5,900* 30,400 18,700 South Dakota 4 32,300* 9,900 34,500* 24,500 Tennessee 3 87,400 87,400 Texas 6 39,000 63,500 4,600 40,500 Utah 8 50,200 12,400 22,600 23,800 21,300 47,100 38,600 Virginia 7 69,300 20,300* 32,800 Washington 8 33,500 600 33,700 11,300 West Virginia 3 65,900 16,100 18,300 37,300 Wisconsin 6 22,000 29,800 27,300 Wyoming 5 46,000 15,200* 300 48,500* 30,900 TOTAL

(48 states): 267 46,300 (48 states) 9,800 (8 states) 15,200

(37 states) 28,300

(16 states) 35,200

(18 states) 11,100

(5 states) 12,700 (11 states) 43,700 (21 states) 29,600 No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states) Arizona Rhode Island Vermont NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.

Table Notes

Arkansas: Home health data are from 2017. Wavier data are from 2015 (#936 I/DD).

California: Home health data are from 2016. Section 1115 waiver data are from 2015.

Colorado: Waiver data are from 2017 (#6 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #7 I/DD, #268 mental health, #288 TBI/SCI, #293 I/DD, #305 I/DD, #450 children, #961 TBI/SCI, #4157 children, #4180 I/DD.)

District of Columbia: Home health, personal care, CFC, 1915 (i), and waiver data are from 2017.

Idaho: Section 1915 (i) spending and per enrollee spending data include only the adult DD program and exclude data for the children’s DD program. The state reported 1,700 children with DD enrolled in 2017, but did not report corresponding spending data.

Illinois: Waiver data are from 2015 (#143 seniors), 2016 (#278 children), and 2017 (#142 adults with physical disabilities, #202 HIV/AIDS, #326 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #329 TBI/SCI, #350 I/DD, #464 I/DD, #473 I/DD).

Iowa: Waiver enrollment data are from 2016 (#345 adults with physical disabilities, #4111 adults with physical disabilities, #4155 seniors) and 2017 (#213 HIV/AIDS, #242 I/DD).

Kentucky: Waiver data are from 2017 (#144 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).

Massachusetts: Waiver data are from 2016 (#59 seniors/adults with physical disabilities) and 2017 (#359 TBI/SCI, #826 I/DD, #827 I/DD, #828 I/DD, #1027 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #1028 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #40207 I/DD, #40701 TBI/SCI, #40702 TBI/SCI).

Michigan: Waiver spending data are from 2016 (#167 I/DD, #438 mental health, #4119 I/DD).

New Hampshire: Home health and personal care data are from 2015. Waiver spending data are from 2016 (#397 I/DD).

New Jersey: Waiver data are from 2011 (#31 I/DD).

New York: Home health and personal care data are from 2017. Waiver data are from 2016 (#40176 children) and 2017 (#269 spending-only TBI/SCI, #444 spending-only seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #470 I/DD, and #471 children).

North Carolina: Waiver data are from 2016 (#432 I/DD).

North Dakota: Waiver data are from 2017 (#842 spending-only I/DD, #37 I/DD).

Oklahoma: Waiver data are from 2017 (#179 I/DD, #343 I/DD, #351 I/DD, #399 I/DD, #811 children).

Oregon: Waiver data are from 2017 (#117 I/DD, #375 I/DD, #565 children, #40193 children, #40194 I/DD).

South Carolina: Waiver data are from 2016 (#40181 adults with physical disabilities) and 2017 (#186 HIV/AIDS, #405 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).

South Dakota: Waiver data are from 2016 (#44 I/DD, #264 TBI/SCI, #338 I/DD).

Virginia: Waiver data are from 2017 (#321 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).

Wyoming: Waiver data are from 2017 (#236 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #370 TBI/SCI).