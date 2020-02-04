Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Enrollment and Spending
Appendix Table 1: Medicaid HCBS Enrollment, by State and Authority, FY 2018
Appendix Table 2: Medicaid HCBS Spending, by State and Authority, FY 2018
Appendix Table 3: Medicaid HCBS Spending Per Enrollee, by State and Authority, FY 2018
Appendix Table 4: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Enrollment, by Target Population and State, FY 2018
Appendix Table 5: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending, by Target Population and State, FY 2018
Appendix Table 6: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending Per Enrollee, by Target Population and State, FY 2018
|State
|State Plan Services
|Waivers
|Home health
|Personal care
|Community First Choice
|Section 1915 (i)
|Section 1915 (c)
|Section 1115
|Alabama
|5,900
|15,100
|Alaska
|300
|3,700
|4,300
|Arizona
|included in 1115
|52,400
|Arkansas
|5,000*
|13,700
|15,500*
|California
|37,500*
|273,800
|228,200
|55,800
|149,500
|474,300*
|Colorado
|23,500
|100
|46,300*
|Connecticut
|30,700
|3,200
|600
|28,300
|Delaware
|14,000
|400
|1,200
|6,900
|DC
|8,600*
|6,000*
|200*
|6,900*
|Florida
|20,800
|3,200
|102,500
|Georgia
|6,200
|42,600
|Hawaii
|included in 1115
|2,900
|8,500
|Idaho
|1,900
|8,500
|4,000
|20,200
|Illinois
|14,400
|161,600*
|Indiana
|16,300
|4,700
|49,100
|Iowa
|12,400
|7,100
|30,400*
|Kansas
|3,300
|included in 1115
|28,700
|Kentucky
|15,400
|24,300*
|Louisiana
|6,600
|14,200
|20,600
|Maine
|1,900
|3,300
|7,500
|Maryland
|4,000
|1,000
|13,500
|25,800
|Massachusetts
|52,200
|45,000
|30,600*
|Michigan
|3,300
|60,700
|24,700
|Minnesota
|28,900
|43,700
|81,500
|Mississippi
|1,400
|700
|25,800
|Missouri
|4,100
|65,600
|33,900
|Montana
|600
|500
|3,400
|5,700
|Nebraska
|200^
|3,800
|11,800
|Nevada
|1,300
|10,300
|200
|5,700
|New Hampshire
|1,400*
|100*
|9,200
|New Jersey
|50,300
|49,500
|10,700*
|25,000
|New Mexico
|4,000
|included in 1115
|5,100
|28,000
|New York
|101,400*
|116,200*
|NR
|98,000*
|NR
|North Carolina
|9,900
|44,700
|25,300*
|North Dakota
|1,100
|1,300
|5,800*
|Ohio
|26,900
|7,000
|111,400
|Oklahoma
|3,600
|3,800
|26,200*
|Oregon
|300
|3,100
|36,500
|64,200*
|Pennsylvania
|26,300
|119,700
|Rhode Island
|8,800
|400
|5,500
|South Carolina
|500
|35,200*
|South Dakota
|11,200
|1,600
|5,900*
|Tennessee
|11,200
|7,800
|17,500
|Texas
|11,600^
|369,700
|30,000
|200
|48,100
|68,800
|Utah
|3,100
|200
|9,300
|Vermont
|3,700
|1,400
|10,600
|Virginia
|1,600
|51,300*
|Washington
|4,600
|1,200
|77,900
|64,500
|1,000
|West Virginia
|8,100
|5,700
|10,900
|Wisconsin
|5,900
|17,900
|89,900
|Wyoming
|400
|5,300*
|U.S. TOTAL
(51 states):
|616,800
(51 states)
|1,173,900
(34 states)
|392,700
(8 states)
|81,000
(11 states)
|1,806,600
(48 states)
|698,500
(12 states)
|NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state does not elect option. Total HCBS enrollment across all authorities is not presented as individuals may receive services under more than one authority. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. ^NE and TX home health data are fee-for-service only and exclude capitated managed care.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|Appendix Table 2: Medicaid HCBS Spending, By State and Authority, FY 2018 ($, in thousands)
|State
|State Plan Services
|Waivers
|Total HCBS
Spending
|Home health
|Personal care
|Community First Choice
|Section 1915 (i)
|Section 1915 (c)
|Section 1115
|Alabama
|30,700
|437,500
|468,200
|Alaska
|1,400
|61,900
|265,100
|328,400
|Arizona
|included in 1115
|1,544,700
|1,544,700
|Arkansas
|11,800*
|94,300
|389,600*
|495,700
|California
|153,900*
|2,960,800
|5,562,600
|494,600
|3,810,300
|4,679,100*
|17,661,300
|Colorado
|345,800
|1,200
|903,700*
|1,250,700
|Connecticut
|203,700
|85,300
|6,100
|1,358,600
|1,653,700
|Delaware
|63,900
|500
|137,200
|87,200
|288,800
|DC
|229,500*
|254,000*
|NR
|295,000*
|778,500
|Florida
|413,100
|63,200
|2,103,500
|2,579,800
|Georgia
|4,700
|1,212,900
|1,217,600
|Hawaii
|included in 1115
|135,600
|104,200
|239,800
|Idaho
|5,500
|58,600
|17,500*
|364,000
|445,600
|Illinois
|73,400
|1,285,500*
|1,358,900
|Indiana
|115,800
|10,600
|1,083,500
|1,209,900
|Iowa
|44,600
|94,400
|647,900
|786,900
|Kansas
|7,300
|Included in 1115
|1,198,300
|1,205,600
|Kentucky
|30,500
|805,100*
|835,600
|Louisiana
|30,200
|170,500
|571,300
|772,000
|Maine
|3,200
|31,400
|441,300
|475,900
|Maryland
|2,900
|7,300
|300,400
|1,145,200
|1,455,800
|Massachusetts
|513,600
|794,600
|1,563,900*
|2,872,100
|Michigan
|3,900
|328,200
|789,200*
|1,121,300
|Minnesota
|67,800
|1,017,200
|2,911,800
|3,996,800
|Mississippi
|1,600
|7,600
|400,800
|410,000
|Missouri
|4,800
|741,700
|1,024,900
|1,771,400
|Montana
|600
|900
|45,500
|161,000
|208,000
|Nebraska
|100^
|15,400
|365,700
|381,200
|Nevada
|23,800
|111,200
|2,000
|133,200
|270,200
|New Hampshire
|6,500*
|4,300*
|315,700*
|326,500
|New Jersey
|61,400
|557,900
|605,000*
|183,000
|1,407,300
|New Mexico
|12,000
|included in 1115
|379,900
|329,400
|721,310
|New York
|2,306,700*
|3,274,500*
|NR
|6,426,100*
|NR
|12,007,300
|North Carolina
|12,800
|450,500
|897,500*
|1,360,800
|North Dakota
|9,800
|37,000
|206,800*
|253,600
|Ohio
|216,700
|3,200
|2,871,200
|3,091,100
|Oklahoma
|15,700
|10,900
|476,400*
|503,000
|Oregon
|300
|7,100
|673,700
|100,700*
|781,800
|Pennsylvania
|30,200
|6,023,100
|6,053,300
|Rhode Island
|115,400
|6,300
|71,800
|193,500
|South Carolina
|4,200
|657,700*
|661,900
|South Dakota
|15,500
|7,400
|145,300*
|168,200
|Tennessee
|226,500
|684,400
|297,400
|1,208,300
|Texas
|13,900^
|3,637,700
|550,300
|4,400
|1,946,400
|1,245,100
|7,397,800
|Utah
|21,000
|800
|357,600
|379,400
|Vermont
|7,600
|13,900
|401,700
|423,200
|Virginia
|1,900
|1,684,800*
|1,686,700
|Washington
|6,000
|6,400
|1,432,500
|728,600
|1,300
|2,174,800
|West Virginia
|9,400
|69,400
|406,300
|485,100
|Wisconsin
|46,000
|273,700
|2,451,600
|2,771,300
|Wyoming
|2,300
|163,500*
|165,800
|U.S. TOTAL:
|5,530,000
(51 states)
|15,070,500
(34 states)
|8,650,300
(8 states)
|640,900
(11 states)
|53,470,000
(48 states)
|8,945,000
(12 states)
|92,306,600
|NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state did not elect option. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. ^NE and TX home health data are fee-for-service only and exclude capitated managed care.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|Appendix Table 3: Medicaid HCBS Spending Per Enrollee, By State and Authority, FY 2018 ($)
|State
|State Plan Services
|Waivers
|Home health
|Personal care
|Community First Choice
|Section 1915 (i)
|Section 1915 (c)
|Section 1115
|Alabama
|5,200
|29,000
|Alaska
|4,500
|16,900
|61,100
|Arizona
|included in 1115
|29,500
|Arkansas
|2,300*
|6,900
|25,200*
|California
|4,100*
|5,400
|24,400
|8,900
|25,500
|9,900*
|Colorado
|14,700
|11,100
|19,500*
|Connecticut
|6,600
|26,600
|9,800
|48,100
|Delaware
|4,600
|1,200
|119,200
|12,700
|DC
|26,800*
|42,000*
|NR
|42,500*
|Florida
|19,800
|20,000
|20,500
|Georgia
|800
|28,500
|Hawaii
|included in 1115
|47,400
|12,200
|Idaho
|2,900
|5,400
|7,600*
|18,000
|Illinois
|5,100
|8,000*
|Indiana
|7,100
|2,200
|22,000
|Iowa
|3,600
|13,200
|21,300*
|Kansas
|2,200
|included in 1115
|41,700
|Kentucky
|2,000
|33,100*
|Louisiana
|4,500
|12,000
|27,700
|Maine
|1,700
|9,500
|59,200
|Maryland
|700
|7,500
|22,300
|44,400
|Massachusetts
|9,800
|17,600
|51,100*
|Michigan
|1,200
|5,400
|32,000*
|Minnesota
|2,300
|23,300
|35,700
|Mississippi
|1,100
|10,500
|15,500
|Missouri
|1,200
|11,300
|30,300
|Montana
|1,000
|1,800
|13,200
|28,200
|Nebraska
|300
|4,000
|31,100
|Nevada
|18,100
|10,800
|10,600
|23,200
|New Hampshire
|4,700*
|35,200*
|34,300*
|New Jersey
|1,200
|11,300
|56,500*
|7,300
|New Mexico
|3,000
|included in 1115
|75,200
|11,800
|New York
|22,700*
|28,200*
|NR
|65,600*
|NR
|North Carolina
|1,300
|10,100
|35,500*
|North Dakota
|8,900
|29,200
|35,800*
|Ohio
|8,100
|500
|25,800
|Oklahoma
|4,400
|2,900
|18,200*
|Oregon
|1,000
|2,300
|18,500
|1,600*
|Pennsylvania
|1,200
|50,300*
|Rhode Island
|13,100
|15,200
|13,000
|South Carolina
|7,900
|18,700*
|South Dakota
|1,400
|4,700
|24,500*
|Tennessee
|20,200
|87,400
|17,000
|Texas
|1,200
|9,800
|18,300
|27,500
|40,500
|18,100
|Utah
|6,900
|5,200
|38,600
|Vermont
|2,100
|9,700
|37,900
|Virginia
|1,200
|32,800*
|Washington
|1,300
|5,300
|18,400
|11,300
|1,300
|West Virginia
|1,200
|12,100
|37,300
|Wisconsin
|7,800
|15,300
|27,300
|Wyoming
|5,900
|30,900*
|U.S. TOTAL:
|9,000
(51 states)
|12,800
(34 states)
|22,000
(8 states)
|7,900
(11 states)
|29,600
(48 states)
|12,800
(12 states)
|NOTES: Totals may not sum due to rounding. NR indicates state did not report data. Included in 1115 indicates that state was unable to report state plan services separately from Section 1115 waiver services. Blank cell indicates state did not elect option. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|Appendix Table 4: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Enrollment, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018
|State
|
Total No. of
|Enrollment by Target Population
|Total
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children
|HIV/
AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/
SCI
|Alabama
|6
|5,500
|8,900
|600
|15,100
|Alaska
|4
|2,200
|2,000
|200
|4,300
|Arkansas
|4
|4,500*
|11,000
|15,500
|California
|7
|129,100
|10,500
|4,600
|3,800
|300
|1,200
|149,500
|Colorado
|11
|12,500*
|27,400*
|1,800*
|4,000*
|600*
|46,300
|Connecticut
|11
|10,200
|15,300
|1,100
|300
|800
|600
|28,300
|Delaware
|1
|1,200
|1,200
|DC
|2
|3,300*
|3,700*
|6,900
|Florida
|4
|31,800
|70,800
|< 50
|102,500
|Georgia
|4
|13,000
|28,100
|1,500
|42,600
|Hawaii
|1
|2,900
|2,900
|Idaho
|4
|8,800
|11,500
|20,200
|Illinois
|9
|22,800*
|84,700*
|10,800*
|36,100*
|900*
|1,500*
|4,900*
|161,600
|Indiana
|4
|26,600
|22,300
|200
|49,100
|Iowa
|7
|12,600
|12,600
|2,800
|< 50
|1,000
|1,400
|30,400
|Kansas
|7
|9,600
|6,000
|6,700
|600
|5,300
|500
|28,700
|Kentucky
|6
|14,800
|9,000*
|< 50
|500
|24,300
|Louisiana
|7
|12,100
|5,900
|2,600
|20,600
|Maine
|5
|5,300
|1,900
|200
|7,500
|Maryland
|6
|16,200
|9,200
|200
|100
|25,800
|Massachusetts
|10
|15,600*
|14,600*
|500*
|30,600
|Michigan
|4
|8,700
|15,300
|700
|24,700
|Minnesota
|5
|19,900
|30,300
|29,400
|600
|1,300
|81,500
|Mississippi
|5
|2,600
|20,000
|2,400
|800
|25,800
|Missouri
|9
|15,000
|16,500
|2,300
|100
|33,900
|Montana
|4
|2,700
|2,600
|400
|5,700
|Nebraska
|5
|4,900
|6,900
|<50
|11,800
|Nevada
|3
|2,200
|2,700
|800
|5,700
|New Hampshire
|4
|5,100
|3,900
|300
|9,200
|New Jersey
|1
|10,700*
|10,700
|New Mexico
|3
|5,100
|5,100
|New York
|9
|85,400*
|2,500*
|600*
|6,400
|3,100*
|98,000
|North Carolina
|3
|12,500*
|10,000
|2,900
|25,300
|North Dakota
|6
|5,500*
|300
|< 50
|< 50
|5,800
|Ohio
|7
|40,200
|64,600
|6,600
|111,400
|Oklahoma
|6
|5,400*
|20,800
|100*
|26,200
|Oregon
|6
|22,500*
|41,400
|300*
|64,200
|Pennsylvania
|10
|40,300
|44,700
|33,800
|1,000
|119,700
|South Carolina
|7
|11,500
|20,400*
|100*
|1,400
|800*
|1,100
|35,200
|South Dakota
|4
|3,700*
|2,100
|100*
|5,900
|Tennessee
|3
|7,800
|7,800
|Texas
|6
|39,600
|6,200
|2,300
|48,100
|Utah
|8
|5,500
|600
|2,300
|100
|700
|100
|9,300
|Virginia
|7
|13,100
|38,200*
|51,300
|Washington
|8
|19,400
|43,600
|1,600
|64,500
|West Virginia
|3
|4,600
|6,200
|100
|10,900
|Wisconsin
|6
|28,800
|61,100
|89,900
|Wyoming
|5
|2,600
|2,500*
|100
|200*
|5,300
|TOTAL
(48 states):
|267
|785,800 (48 states)
|162,500 (8 states)
|667,000
(37 states)
|128,200
(16 states)
|17,100
(18 states)
|3,600
(5 states)
|25,100
(11 states)
|17,500 (21 states)
|1,806,800
|No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
|Arizona
|Rhode Island
|Vermont
|NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|Appendix Table 5: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 ($, in thousands)
|State
|Total No. of § 1915 (c) Waivers
|Spending by Target Population
|Total
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children
|HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/SCI
|Alabama
|6
|351,300
|78,400
|7,800
|437,500
|Alaska
|4
|186,900
|69,000
|9,100
|265,100
|Arkansas
|4
|240,100*
|149,500
|389,600
|California
|7
|3,474,900
|39,800
|108,900
|175,400
|2,600
|8,700
|3,810,300
|Colorado
|11
|462,200*
|361,500*
|18,100*
|38,300*
|23,500*
|903,700
|Connecticut
|11
|883,000
|395,400
|2,100
|100
|14,700
|63,300
|1,358,600
|Delaware
|1
|137,200
|137,200
|DC
|2
|226,100*
|68,900*
|295,000
|Florida
|4
|1,067,000
|1,036,500
|< 50
|2,103,500
|Georgia
|4
|639,200
|493,300
|80,400
|1,212,900
|Hawaii
|1
|135,600
|135,600
|Idaho
|4
|266,900
|97,000
|364,000
|Illinois
|9
|71,600*
|429,400*
|127,800*
|558,200*
|1,900*
|24,000*
|72,600*
|1,285,500
|Indiana
|4
|812,100
|266,700
|4,700
|1,083,500
|Iowa
|7
|520,600*
|60,500*
|23,600*
|300*
|10,300
|32,500
|647,900
|Kansas
|7
|523,400
|210,900
|304,300
|55,900
|79,000
|24,900
|1,198,300
|Kentucky
|6
|670,900
|86,100*
|2,600
|45,600
|805,100
|Louisiana
|7
|454,900
|112,500
|3,900
|571,300
|Maine
|5
|385,100
|40,000
|16,100
|441,300
|Maryland
|6
|994,900
|135,400
|2,700
|12,200
|1,145,200
|Massachusetts
|10
|1,301,200*
|211,900*
|50,900*
|1,563,900
|Michigan
|4
|444,600*
|339,900
|4,700*
|789,200
|Minnesota
|5
|1,403,400
|435,600
|932,600
|42,400
|97,900
|2,911,800
|Mississippi
|5
|104,300
|233,900
|44,100
|18,400
|400,800
|Missouri
|9
|924,200
|63,300
|35,000
|2,400
|1,024,900
|Montana
|4
|113,600
|42,000
|5,400
|161,000
|Nebraska
|5
|252,700
|112,400
|700
|365,700
|Nevada
|3
|114,400
|13,900
|4,900
|133,200
|New Hampshire
|4
|243,700*
|48,900
|23,100
|315,700
|New Jersey
|1
|605,000*
|605,000
|New Mexico
|3
|379,900
|379,900
|New York
|9
|5,970,300*
|158,500*
|5,400*
|97,300
|194,600*
|6,426,100
|North Carolina
|3
|652,100*
|196,000
|49,500
|897,500
|North Dakota
|6
|199,500*
|6,900
|200
|100
|206,800
|Ohio
|7
|1,968,100*
|777,500
|125,600
|2,871,200
|Oklahoma
|6
|305,900*
|165,900
|4,600*
|476,400
|Oregon
|6
|58,500*
|41,600
|600*
|100,700
|Pennsylvania
|10
|3,177,600
|1,481,600
|1,331,200
|32,700
|6,023,100
|South Carolina
|7
|423,300
|192,200*
|1,800*
|3,300
|4,700*
|32,600
|657,700
|South Dakota
|4
|121,000*
|20,600
|3,700*
|145,300
|Tennessee
|3
|684,400
|684,400
|Texas
|6
|1,545,300
|390,400
|10,712
|1,946,400
|Utah
|8
|275,400
|7,200
|50,900
|2,600
|14,900
|6,600
|357,600
|Virginia
|7
|908,100
|776,700*
|1,684,800
|Washington
|8
|650,100
|24,700
|53,800
|728,600
|West Virginia
|3
|305,400
|99,400
|1,500
|406,300
|Wisconsin
|6
|632,800
|1,818,800
|2,451,600
|Wyoming
|5
|118,100
|37,400*
|< 50
|7,900*
|163,500
|TOTAL
(48 states):
|267
|36,386,500 (48 states)
|1,592,700 (8 states)
|10,132,900 (37 states)
|3,629,900 (16 states)
|604,000
(18 states)
|40,000
(5 states)
|318,100 (11 states)
|765,900 (21 states)
|53,470,200
|No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
|Arizona
|Rhode Island
|Vermont
|NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|Appendix Table 6: Medicaid Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waiver Spending Per Enrollee, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018 ($)
|State
|Total No. of Waivers
|Per Enrollee Spending by Target Population
|Total
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children
|HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/SCI
|Alabama
|6
|63,600
|13,800
|12,700
|29,000
|Alaska
|4
|86,400
|35,100
|42,900
|61,100
|Arkansas
|4
|53,500*
|13,600
|25,200
|California
|7
|26,900
|3,800
|23,600
|45,800
|8,900
|7,200
|25,500
|Colorado
|11
|37,000*
|13,200*
|9,900*
|9,600*
|41,300*
|19,500
|Connecticut
|11
|86,600
|25,900
|2,000
|200
|17,900
|106,128
|48,100
|Delaware
|1
|119,200
|119,200
|DC
|2
|69,000*
|18,800*
|42,500
|Florida
|4
|33,600
|14,600
|2,600
|20,500
|Georgia
|4
|49,000
|17,600
|53,700
|28,500
|Hawaii
|1
|47,400
|47,400
|Idaho
|4
|30,500
|8,500
|18,000
|Illinois
|9
|3,100*
|5,100*
|11,900*
|15,500*
|2,300*
|15,800*
|14,800*
|8,000
|Indiana
|4
|30,500
|12,000
|24,700
|22,000
|Iowa
|7
|41,400*
|4,800*
|8,300*
|9,600*
|10,600
|22,700
|21,300
|Kansas
|7
|54,500
|35,200
|45,400
|93,200
|14,900
|46,400
|41,700
|Kentucky
|6
|45,300
|9,600*
|66,300
|92,700
|33,100
|Louisiana
|7
|37,500
|19,100
|1.500
|27,700
|Maine
|5
|72,300
|20,700
|80,700
|59,200
|Maryland
|6
|61,200
|14,700
|12,600
|126,800
|44,900
|Massachusetts
|10
|83,500*
|14,600*
|108,000*
|51,100
|Michigan
|4
|51,400*
|22,200
|6,400*
|32,000
|Minnesota
|5
|70,600
|14,400
|31,700
|69,700
|76,100
|35,700
|Mississippi
|5
|40,200
|11,700
|18,200
|22,500
|15,500
|Missouri
|9
|61,800
|3,800
|15,100
|31,300
|30,300
|Montana
|4
|41,400
|16,100
|15,000
|28,200
|Nebraska
|5
|51,800
|16,400
|33,400
|31,100
|Nevada
|3
|51,100
|5,200
|5,900
|23,200
|New Hampshire
|4
|47,900*
|12,700
|88,600
|34,300
|New Jersey
|1
|56,500*
|56,500
|New Mexico
|3
|75,200
|75,200
|New York
|9
|69,900*
|63,000*
|9,000*
|15,300
|62,100*
|65,600
|North Carolina
|3
|52,300*
|19,700
|17,100
|35,500
|North Dakota
|6
|36,500*
|23,900
|214,500
|6,000
|35,800
|Ohio
|7
|48,900
|12,000
|19,100
|25,800
|Oklahoma
|6
|56,700*
|8,000
|52,100*
|18,200
|Oregon
|6
|3,800*
|1,000
|1,900*
|1,600
|Pennsylvania
|10
|78,900
|33,200
|39,400
|33,900
|50,300
|South Carolina
|7
|36,900
|9,400*
|30,300*
|2,300
|5,900*
|30,400
|18,700
|South Dakota
|4
|32,300*
|9,900
|34,500*
|24,500
|Tennessee
|3
|87,400
|87,400
|Texas
|6
|39,000
|63,500
|4,600
|40,500
|Utah
|8
|50,200
|12,400
|22,600
|23,800
|21,300
|47,100
|38,600
|Virginia
|7
|69,300
|20,300*
|32,800
|Washington
|8
|33,500
|600
|33,700
|11,300
|West Virginia
|3
|65,900
|16,100
|18,300
|37,300
|Wisconsin
|6
|22,000
|29,800
|27,300
|Wyoming
|5
|46,000
|15,200*
|300
|48,500*
|30,900
|TOTAL
(48 states):
|267
|46,300 (48 states)
|9,800 (8 states)
|15,200
(37 states)
|28,300
(16 states)
|35,200
(18 states)
|11,100
(5 states)
|12,700 (11 states)
|43,700 (21 states)
|29,600
|No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
|Arizona
|Rhode Island
|Vermont
|NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Totals may not sum due to rounding. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category Programs with enrollment under 50 individuals are noted as < 50. Blank cell indicates state does not offer Section 1915 (c) waiver for that population. *Data from year other than FY 2018, as noted in table endnotes. SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
Table Notes
Arkansas: Home health data are from 2017. Wavier data are from 2015 (#936 I/DD).
California: Home health data are from 2016. Section 1115 waiver data are from 2015.
Colorado: Waiver data are from 2017 (#6 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #7 I/DD, #268 mental health, #288 TBI/SCI, #293 I/DD, #305 I/DD, #450 children, #961 TBI/SCI, #4157 children, #4180 I/DD.)
District of Columbia: Home health, personal care, CFC, 1915 (i), and waiver data are from 2017.
Idaho: Section 1915 (i) spending and per enrollee spending data include only the adult DD program and exclude data for the children’s DD program. The state reported 1,700 children with DD enrolled in 2017, but did not report corresponding spending data.
Illinois: Waiver data are from 2015 (#143 seniors), 2016 (#278 children), and 2017 (#142 adults with physical disabilities, #202 HIV/AIDS, #326 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #329 TBI/SCI, #350 I/DD, #464 I/DD, #473 I/DD).
Iowa: Waiver enrollment data are from 2016 (#345 adults with physical disabilities, #4111 adults with physical disabilities, #4155 seniors) and 2017 (#213 HIV/AIDS, #242 I/DD).
Kentucky: Waiver data are from 2017 (#144 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).
Massachusetts: Waiver data are from 2016 (#59 seniors/adults with physical disabilities) and 2017 (#359 TBI/SCI, #826 I/DD, #827 I/DD, #828 I/DD, #1027 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #1028 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #40207 I/DD, #40701 TBI/SCI, #40702 TBI/SCI).
Michigan: Waiver spending data are from 2016 (#167 I/DD, #438 mental health, #4119 I/DD).
New Hampshire: Home health and personal care data are from 2015. Waiver spending data are from 2016 (#397 I/DD).
New Jersey: Waiver data are from 2011 (#31 I/DD).
New York: Home health and personal care data are from 2017. Waiver data are from 2016 (#40176 children) and 2017 (#269 spending-only TBI/SCI, #444 spending-only seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #470 I/DD, and #471 children).
North Carolina: Waiver data are from 2016 (#432 I/DD).
North Dakota: Waiver data are from 2017 (#842 spending-only I/DD, #37 I/DD).
Oklahoma: Waiver data are from 2017 (#179 I/DD, #343 I/DD, #351 I/DD, #399 I/DD, #811 children).
Oregon: Waiver data are from 2017 (#117 I/DD, #375 I/DD, #565 children, #40193 children, #40194 I/DD).
South Carolina: Waiver data are from 2016 (#40181 adults with physical disabilities) and 2017 (#186 HIV/AIDS, #405 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).
South Dakota: Waiver data are from 2016 (#44 I/DD, #264 TBI/SCI, #338 I/DD).
Virginia: Waiver data are from 2017 (#321 seniors/adults with physical disabilities).
Wyoming: Waiver data are from 2017 (#236 seniors/adults with physical disabilities, #370 TBI/SCI).Issue Brief