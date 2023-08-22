menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll Pilot

Lunna Lopes , Audrey Kearney , Irving Washington , Isabelle Valdes , Hagere Yilma , and Liz Hamel
Published: Aug 22, 2023

The KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll sought to examine the public’s exposure to and belief in a number of health-related misinformation claims. The statements included in the survey were selected based on public media documentation that these are claims that have been shared and spread in recent years and have been shown to be false or inaccurate. Below are some of the documented sources used to establish the existence of these misinformation claims and sources used to document their inaccuracy.

Statement Source documenting presence in public health conversation Source documenting falsehoods and inaccuracy of the statement
The COVID-19 vaccines have caused thousands of deaths in otherwise healthy people. The Atlantic John Hopkins Medicine;
New York Times;
CDC
Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19. One America News Network;
New York Times		 FDA;
New England Journal of Medicine
The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to cause infertility. NBC News;
American Medical Association		 CDC;
National Institutes of Health
The measles, mumps, rubella vaccines, also known as MMR, have been proven to cause autism in children. The Guardian;
Health Affairs		 Annals of Internal Medicine;
World Health Organization;
More people have died from the COVID-19 vaccines than have died from the COVID-19 virus. Twitter/COVID Early Treatment Fund;
Reuters;		 Reuters
Using birth control like the pill or IUDs makes it harder for most women to get pregnant after they stop using them. .coda;
In The Know (Yahoo)
Media Matters		 Contraception and Reproductive Medicine Journal
Sex education that includes information about contraception and birth control increases the likelihood that teens will be sexually active. Austin American-Stateman American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists;
American Academy of Pediatrics
People who have firearms at home are less likely to be killed by a gun than people who do not have a firearm. New York Times Annals of Internal Medicine;
Scientific American
Most gun homicides in the United States are gang related. Crime Prevention Research Center CDC;
National Youth Gang Analysis
Armed school police guards have been proven to prevent school shootings. Politifact JAMA
Methodology

Topics

Tags

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.