KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll Pilot

The KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll sought to examine the public’s exposure to and belief in a number of health-related misinformation claims. The statements included in the survey were selected based on public media documentation that these are claims that have been shared and spread in recent years and have been shown to be false or inaccurate. Below are some of the documented sources used to establish the existence of these misinformation claims and sources used to document their inaccuracy.