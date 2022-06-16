Health Care Debt In The U.S.: The Broad Consequences Of Medical And Dental Bills

KFF Health Care Debt Survey

Please think about any money you currently owe or debt you have due to medical or dental bills. This may include bills for your own medical or dental care or someone else’s care, such as a child, spouse, or parent. Do you currently have: a. Any medical or dental bills that are past due or that you are unable to pay b. Any medical or dental bills you are paying off over time directly to a provider c. Any debt you owe to a bank, collection agency, or other lender that includes debt or loans used to pay medical or dental bills d. Any medical or dental bills you have put on a credit card, and you are paying off over time e. Any debt you owe to a family member or friend for money you borrowed to pay medical or dental bills

41% of adults have health care debt due to medical or dental bills

February 25 – March 20, 2022