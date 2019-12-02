Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Screening and Counseling Services in Clinical Settings
|Appendix Table 1: 12 Month and Lifetime Prevalence of Contact Sexual Violence, Physical Violence, and/or Stalking Victimization by Intimate Partner, U.S. Women 2010-2012 Estimates
|State
|Lifetime %
Experienced IPV
|Lifetime Number
Experienced IPV
|12 Month %
Experienced IPV
|12 Month Number
Experienced IPV
|United States
|37%
|44,981,000
|7%
|7,919,000
|Alabama
|38%
|713,000
|9%
|166,000
|Alaska
|43%
|109,000
|7%
|18,000
|Arizona
|43%
|1,040,000
|8%
|187,000
|Arkansas
|41%
|464,000
|9%
|97,000
|California
|35%
|4,939,000
|5%
|725,000
|Colorado
|37%
|706,000
|7%
|139,000
|Connecticut
|38%
|539,000
|NR
|NR
|Delaware
|38%
|136,000
|8%
|27,000
|District of Columbia
|39%
|104,000
|NR
|NR
|Florida
|38%
|2,891,000
|6%
|474,000
|Georgia
|37%
|1,405,000
|NR
|NR
|Hawaii
|35%
|181,000
|NR
|NR
|Idaho
|33%
|189,000
|5%
|27,000
|Illinois
|42%
|208,000
|9%
|443,000
|Indiana
|43%
|1,066,000
|5%
|123,000
|Iowa
|35%
|417,000
|NR
|NR
|Kansas
|34%
|367,000
|NR
|NR
|Kentucky
|45%
|775,000
|10%
|168,000
|Louisiana
|36%
|636,000
|9%
|158,000
|Maine
|39%
|214,000
|NR
|NR
|Maryland
|34%
|796,000
|5%
|109,000
|Massachusetts
|34%
|913,000
|7%
|188,000
|Michigan
|36%
|1,412,000
|8%
|301,000
|Minnesota
|34%
|694,000
|8%
|171,000
|Mississippi
|40%
|458,000
|NR
|NR
|Missouri
|42%
|990,000
|7%
|160,000
|Montana
|37%
|143,000
|NR
|NR
|Nebraska
|34%
|234,000
|8%
|58,000
|Nevada
|44%
|438,000
|9%
|88,000
|New Hampshire
|44%
|184,000
|NR
|NR
|New Jersey
|36%
|1,248,000
|8%
|273,000
|New Mexico
|38%
|295,000
|NR
|NR
|New York
|32%
|2,507,000
|7%
|508,000
|North Carolina
|35%
|1,325,000
|5%
|182,000
|North Dakota
|30%
|77,000
|NR
|NR
|Ohio
|38%
|1,739,000
|6%
|262,000
|Oklahoma
|40%
|577,000
|7%
|99,000
|Oregon
|40%
|603,000
|6%
|97,000
|Pennsylvania
|37%
|1,907,000
|6%
|325,000
|Rhode Island
|33%
|141,000
|4%
|18,000
|South Carolina
|42%
|780,000
|11%
|195,000
|South Dakota
|28%
|86,000
|NR
|NR
|Tennessee
|40%
|999,000
|7%
|171,000
|Texas
|40%
|3,726,000
|8%
|709,000
|Utah
|34%
|323,000
|NR
|NR
|Vermont
|39%
|100,000
|NR
|NR
|Virginia
|34%
|1,063,000
|6%
|176,000
|Washington
|41%
|1,079,000
|9%
|235,000
|West Virginia
|39%
|295,000
|8%
|60,000
|Wisconsin
|36%
|805,000
|NR
|NR
|Wyoming
|34%
|71,000
|NR
|NR
|NOTES: NR = No response recorded; only states with statistically reliable estimates are shown. Number of victims rounded to the nearest thousand.
SOURCE: CDC. National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey: 2010-2012 State Report, April 2017.
|Appendix Table 2: Screening Tests
|Measure
|Components
|Scoring
|Sensitivity; Specificity
|Hurt, Insult, Threaten, Scream (HITS)
|H: Hurt: Has your partner ever physically hurt you in the past 12 months?
|5-point Likert scale, self-report or clinician administered survey; score ranges from 4-20 points, ≥11 indicates abuse.
|86%; 99%
|I: Insult: Has your partner ever insulted you in the past 12 months?
|T: Threaten: Has your partner ever threatened to harm you in the past 12 months?
|S: Has your partner ever screamed or cursed at you in the past 12 months?
|E: Extended: Has your partner ever forced you to have sexual activities in the past 12 months?
|Parent Screening Questionnaire (PSQ)
|1. Have you ever been in a relationship in which you were physically hurt or threatened by a partner?
|Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-3.
|19%; 93%
|2. In the past year, have you been afraid of a partner?
|3. In the past year, have you thought of getting a court order for protection?
|Ongoing Violence Assessment Tool (OVAT)
|1. At the present time, does your partner threaten you with a weapon?
|Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-4.
|86-93%; 83-86%
|2. At the present time, does your partner beat you so badly that you must seek medical help?
|3. At the present time, does your partner act like he/she would like to kill you?
|4. My partner has no respect for my feelings.
|Secure, Acceptance, Family, Even, Talk Measure (SAFE-T)
|1. I feel comfortable/Secure in my home/apartment.
|Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-5.
|54%; 81%
|2. My husband/partner Accepts who me just the way I am.
|3. My Family likes my husband/partner.
|4. My husband/partner has an Even/calm disposition.
|5. If my husband/partner and I disagree, we resolve our differences by Talking it out.
|Partner Violence Screen (PVS)
|1. Have you ever been hit, kicked, punched, or otherwise hurt by someone in the past year? If so, by whom?
|Dichotomous scale, clinician administered; score ranges from 0-3, with ≥1 indicates IPV.
|49%; 94%
|2. Do you feel safe in your current relationship?
|3. Is there a partner from a previous relationship who is making you feel unsafe now?
|Woman Abuse Screening Tool (WAST)
|1. In general, how would you describe your relationship—a lot of tension, some tension, no tension?
|3-point response (0=never, 1=sometimes, 2=often) scale; scores range from 0-16; ≥4 indicates exposure to IPV.
|47-88%; 89-96%
|2. Do you and your partner work out arguments with great difficulty, some difficulty, or no difficulty?
|(#3–#7 response options: often, sometimes, never)
|3. Do arguments ever result in you feeling down or bad about yourself?
|4. Do arguments ever result in hitting, kicking, or pushing?
|5. Do you ever feel frightened by what your partner says or does?
|6. Has your partner ever abused you physically?
|7. Has your partner ever abused you emotionally?
|8. Has your partner ever abused you sexually?
|Slapped, Threatened, Throw (STaT)
|S: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner has pushed or Slapped you?
|Dichotomous, self-report scale; score ranges from 0-3.
|96%; 75%
|T: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner Threatened you with violence?
|aT: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner has Thrown, broken or punched things?
|Abuse Assessment Screen (AAS)
|1. Have you ever been emotionally or physically abused by your partner or someone important to you?
|Dichotomous scale, clinician administered survey; scores range from 0-5, with any positive response considered a positive screen.
|32-93%; 55-99%
|2. Within the last year, have you been hit, slapped, kicked or otherwise physically hurt by someone?
|3. (If applicable): Since you’ve been pregnant, have you been slapped, kicked or otherwise physically hurt by someone?
|4. Within the last year, has anyone forced you to have sexual activities? (circle all that apply): husband, ex-husband, boyfriend, stranger, other, multiple.
|5. Are you afraid of your partner or anyone you listed above?
|Humiliation, Afraid, Rape, Kick (HARK)
|H: Humiliation: Within the last year, have you been humiliated or emotionally abused in other ways by your partner or ex-partner?
|Dichotomous scale, self-report survey, adapted from AAS; scoring ranges from 0-4.
|81%; 95%
|A: Afraid: Within the last year, have you been afraid of your partner or ex-partner?
|R: Rape: Within the last year, have you been raped or forced to have any kind of sexual activity by your partner ex-partner?
|K: Kick: Within the last year, have you been kicked, hit, slapped, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or ex-partner?
|Modified Conflict Tactics Scale-Revised Short Form (CTQ-SF)
|1. I didn’t have enough to eat
|8-point Likert scale, self-report survey; positive response (anything other than never) indicates exposure to IPV.
|85%; 88%
|2. I knew that there was someone to take care of me and protect me
|3. People in my family called me things (“stupid”, “lazy”, or “ugly”)
|4. My parents were too drunk or high to take care of the family
|5. Someone in my family helped me feel important or special
|6. I had to wear dirty clothes
|7. I felt loved
|8. I thought that my parents wished I had never been born
|9. I got hit so hard by someone in my family that I had to see a doctor
|10. There was nothing I wanted to change about my family
|11. People in my family hit me so had it left marks or bruises
|12. People in my family looked out for each other
|14. People in my family said hurtful or insulting things to me
|15. I believe that I was physically abused
|16. I had the perfect childhood
|17. I got hit or beaten so badly that it was noticed by someone
|18. Someone in my family hated me
|19. People in my family felt close to each other
|20. Someone tried to touch me or make me touch them in a sexual way
|21. Someone threatened to hurt/lie about me unless I did sexual things with them
|22. I had the best family in the world
|23. Someone tried to make me do sexual things or watch sexual things
|24. Someone molested me (took advantage of me sexually)
|25. I believe that I was emotionally abused
|26. There was someone to take me to the doctor if I needed one
|27. I believe that I was sexually abused
|28. My family was a source of strength and support
|Ongoing Abuse Screen (OAS)
|1. At the present time, does your partner threaten you with a weapon?
|Dichotomous scale; scores range from 0-5.
|60%; 90%
|2. Are you presently being hit, slapped, kicked, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or someone important to you?
|3. Are you presently forced to have sexual activities?
|4. Are you afraid of your partner or anyone of the following (circle if appropriate): husband/
wife, ex-husband/ex-wife, boyfriend/girlfriend, stranger
|5. (If pregnant) Have you ever been hit, slapped, kicked, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or someone important to you during pregnancy?
|Source: WPSI, Clinical Screening Instruments for IPV Evaluated in Studies, December 2016.
|Appendix Table 3: Danger Assessment-5 tool
|1. Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past year?
|2. Has your partner (or ex) ever used a weapon against you or threatened you with a weapon?
|3. Do you believe your partner (or ex) is capable of killing you?
|4. Has your partner (or ex) ever tried to choke (strangle) you?
|· If yes, did he ever choke you?
|· About how long ago?
|· Did it happen more than once?
|· Did you ever lose consciousness or think you may have?
|5. Is your partner (or ex) violently and constantly jealous of you?
|SOURCE: Campbell, JC, Danger Assessment, 2004.
|Appendix Table 4: Resources for Addressing Intimate Partner Violence
|Name
|Contact
|National Domestic Violence Hotline
|800-799-7233 or 800-799-SAFE
TTY: 800-787-3224
www.thehotline.org
|National Dating Abuse Helpline
|866-331-9474
Text “loveis” to 22522
www.loveisrespect.org
|National Sexual Assault Hotline
|800-656-4673 or 800-656-HOPE
https://rainn.org
|The Northwest Network (LGBT Resources)
|206-568-7777
www.nwnetwork.org
|National Child Abuse Hotline
|800-422-4453 or 800-4-A-CHILD
www.childhelp.org
|National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
|800-273-8255
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
|SOURCE: Miller E, McCaw B, Intimate Partner Violence, February 2019.