Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Screening and Counseling Services in Clinical Settings

Appendix Table 2: Screening Tests

Measure Components Scoring Sensitivity; Specificity

Hurt, Insult, Threaten, Scream (HITS) H: Hurt: Has your partner ever physically hurt you in the past 12 months? 5-point Likert scale, self-report or clinician administered survey; score ranges from 4-20 points, ≥11 indicates abuse. 86%; 99%

I: Insult: Has your partner ever insulted you in the past 12 months?

T: Threaten: Has your partner ever threatened to harm you in the past 12 months?

S: Has your partner ever screamed or cursed at you in the past 12 months?

E: Extended: Has your partner ever forced you to have sexual activities in the past 12 months?

Parent Screening Questionnaire (PSQ) 1. Have you ever been in a relationship in which you were physically hurt or threatened by a partner? Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-3. 19%; 93%

2. In the past year, have you been afraid of a partner?

3. In the past year, have you thought of getting a court order for protection?

Ongoing Violence Assessment Tool (OVAT) 1. At the present time, does your partner threaten you with a weapon? Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-4. 86-93%; 83-86%

2. At the present time, does your partner beat you so badly that you must seek medical help?

3. At the present time, does your partner act like he/she would like to kill you?

4. My partner has no respect for my feelings.

Secure, Acceptance, Family, Even, Talk Measure (SAFE-T) 1. I feel comfortable/Secure in my home/apartment. Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-5. 54%; 81%

2. My husband/partner Accepts who me just the way I am.

3. My Family likes my husband/partner.

4. My husband/partner has an Even/calm disposition.

5. If my husband/partner and I disagree, we resolve our differences by Talking it out.

Partner Violence Screen (PVS) 1. Have you ever been hit, kicked, punched, or otherwise hurt by someone in the past year? If so, by whom? Dichotomous scale, clinician administered; score ranges from 0-3, with ≥1 indicates IPV. 49%; 94%

2. Do you feel safe in your current relationship?

3. Is there a partner from a previous relationship who is making you feel unsafe now?

Woman Abuse Screening Tool (WAST) 1. In general, how would you describe your relationship—a lot of tension, some tension, no tension? 3-point response (0=never, 1=sometimes, 2=often) scale; scores range from 0-16; ≥4 indicates exposure to IPV. 47-88%; 89-96%

2. Do you and your partner work out arguments with great difficulty, some difficulty, or no difficulty?

(#3–#7 response options: often, sometimes, never)

3. Do arguments ever result in you feeling down or bad about yourself?

4. Do arguments ever result in hitting, kicking, or pushing?

5. Do you ever feel frightened by what your partner says or does?

6. Has your partner ever abused you physically?

7. Has your partner ever abused you emotionally?

8. Has your partner ever abused you sexually?

Slapped, Threatened, Throw (STaT) S: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner has pushed or Slapped you? Dichotomous, self-report scale; score ranges from 0-3. 96%; 75%

T: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner Threatened you with violence?

aT: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner has Thrown, broken or punched things?

Abuse Assessment Screen (AAS) 1. Have you ever been emotionally or physically abused by your partner or someone important to you? Dichotomous scale, clinician administered survey; scores range from 0-5, with any positive response considered a positive screen. 32-93%; 55-99%

2. Within the last year, have you been hit, slapped, kicked or otherwise physically hurt by someone?

3. (If applicable): Since you’ve been pregnant, have you been slapped, kicked or otherwise physically hurt by someone?

4. Within the last year, has anyone forced you to have sexual activities? (circle all that apply): husband, ex-husband, boyfriend, stranger, other, multiple.

5. Are you afraid of your partner or anyone you listed above?

Humiliation, Afraid, Rape, Kick (HARK) H: Humiliation: Within the last year, have you been humiliated or emotionally abused in other ways by your partner or ex-partner? Dichotomous scale, self-report survey, adapted from AAS; scoring ranges from 0-4. 81%; 95%

A: Afraid: Within the last year, have you been afraid of your partner or ex-partner?

R: Rape: Within the last year, have you been raped or forced to have any kind of sexual activity by your partner ex-partner?

K: Kick: Within the last year, have you been kicked, hit, slapped, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or ex-partner?

Modified Conflict Tactics Scale-Revised Short Form (CTQ-SF) 1. I didn’t have enough to eat 8-point Likert scale, self-report survey; positive response (anything other than never) indicates exposure to IPV. 85%; 88%

2. I knew that there was someone to take care of me and protect me

3. People in my family called me things (“stupid”, “lazy”, or “ugly”)

4. My parents were too drunk or high to take care of the family

5. Someone in my family helped me feel important or special

6. I had to wear dirty clothes

7. I felt loved

8. I thought that my parents wished I had never been born

9. I got hit so hard by someone in my family that I had to see a doctor

10. There was nothing I wanted to change about my family

11. People in my family hit me so had it left marks or bruises

12. People in my family looked out for each other

14. People in my family said hurtful or insulting things to me

15. I believe that I was physically abused

16. I had the perfect childhood

17. I got hit or beaten so badly that it was noticed by someone

18. Someone in my family hated me

19. People in my family felt close to each other

20. Someone tried to touch me or make me touch them in a sexual way

21. Someone threatened to hurt/lie about me unless I did sexual things with them

22. I had the best family in the world

23. Someone tried to make me do sexual things or watch sexual things

24. Someone molested me (took advantage of me sexually)

25. I believe that I was emotionally abused

26. There was someone to take me to the doctor if I needed one

27. I believe that I was sexually abused

28. My family was a source of strength and support

Ongoing Abuse Screen (OAS) 1. At the present time, does your partner threaten you with a weapon? Dichotomous scale; scores range from 0-5. 60%; 90%

2. Are you presently being hit, slapped, kicked, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or someone important to you?

3. Are you presently forced to have sexual activities?

4. Are you afraid of your partner or anyone of the following (circle if appropriate): husband/ wife, ex-husband/ex-wife, boyfriend/girlfriend, stranger

5. (If pregnant) Have you ever been hit, slapped, kicked, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or someone important to you during pregnancy?