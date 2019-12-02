menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Screening and Counseling Services in Clinical Settings

Amrutha Ramaswamy, Usha Ranji, and Alina Salganicoff
Published: Dec 02, 2019

Appendix Table 1: 12 Month and Lifetime Prevalence of Contact Sexual Violence, Physical Violence, and/or Stalking Victimization by Intimate Partner, U.S. Women 2010-2012 Estimates
State Lifetime %
Experienced IPV		 Lifetime Number
Experienced IPV		 12 Month %
Experienced IPV		 12 Month Number
Experienced IPV
United States 37% 44,981,000 7% 7,919,000
Alabama 38% 713,000 9% 166,000
Alaska 43% 109,000 7% 18,000
Arizona 43% 1,040,000 8% 187,000
Arkansas 41% 464,000 9% 97,000
California 35% 4,939,000 5% 725,000
Colorado 37% 706,000 7% 139,000
Connecticut 38% 539,000 NR NR
Delaware 38% 136,000 8% 27,000
District of Columbia 39% 104,000 NR NR
Florida 38% 2,891,000 6% 474,000
Georgia 37% 1,405,000 NR NR
Hawaii 35% 181,000 NR NR
Idaho 33% 189,000 5% 27,000
Illinois 42% 208,000 9% 443,000
Indiana 43% 1,066,000 5% 123,000
Iowa 35% 417,000 NR NR
Kansas 34% 367,000 NR NR
Kentucky 45% 775,000 10% 168,000
Louisiana 36% 636,000 9% 158,000
Maine 39% 214,000 NR NR
Maryland 34% 796,000 5% 109,000
Massachusetts 34% 913,000 7% 188,000
Michigan 36% 1,412,000 8% 301,000
Minnesota 34% 694,000 8% 171,000
Mississippi 40% 458,000 NR NR
Missouri 42% 990,000 7% 160,000
Montana 37% 143,000 NR NR
Nebraska 34% 234,000 8% 58,000
Nevada 44% 438,000 9% 88,000
New Hampshire 44% 184,000 NR NR
New Jersey 36% 1,248,000 8% 273,000
New Mexico 38% 295,000 NR NR
New York 32% 2,507,000 7% 508,000
North Carolina 35% 1,325,000 5% 182,000
North Dakota 30% 77,000 NR NR
Ohio 38% 1,739,000 6% 262,000
Oklahoma 40% 577,000 7% 99,000
Oregon 40% 603,000 6% 97,000
Pennsylvania 37% 1,907,000 6% 325,000
Rhode Island 33% 141,000 4% 18,000
South Carolina 42% 780,000 11% 195,000
South Dakota 28% 86,000 NR NR
Tennessee 40% 999,000 7% 171,000
Texas 40% 3,726,000 8% 709,000
Utah 34% 323,000 NR NR
Vermont 39% 100,000 NR NR
Virginia 34% 1,063,000 6% 176,000
Washington 41% 1,079,000 9% 235,000
West Virginia 39% 295,000 8% 60,000
Wisconsin 36% 805,000 NR NR
Wyoming 34% 71,000 NR NR
NOTES: NR = No response recorded; only states with statistically reliable estimates are shown. Number of victims rounded to the nearest thousand.
SOURCE: CDC. National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey: 2010-2012 State Report, April 2017.
Appendix Table 2: Screening Tests
Measure Components Scoring Sensitivity; Specificity
Hurt, Insult, Threaten, Scream (HITS) H: Hurt: Has your partner ever physically hurt you in the past 12 months? 5-point Likert scale, self-report or clinician administered survey; score ranges from 4-20 points, ≥11 indicates abuse. 86%; 99%
I: Insult: Has your partner ever insulted you in the past 12 months?
T: Threaten: Has your partner ever threatened to harm you in the past 12 months?
S: Has your partner ever screamed or cursed at you in the past 12 months?
E: Extended: Has your partner ever forced you to have sexual activities in the past 12 months?
Parent Screening Questionnaire (PSQ) 1. Have you ever been in a relationship in which you were physically hurt or threatened by a partner? Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-3. 19%; 93%
2. In the past year, have you been afraid of a partner?
3. In the past year, have you thought of getting a court order for protection?
Ongoing Violence Assessment Tool (OVAT) 1. At the present time, does your partner threaten you with a weapon? Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-4. 86-93%; 83-86%
2. At the present time, does your partner beat you so badly that you must seek medical help?
3. At the present time, does your partner act like he/she would like to kill you?
4. My partner has no respect for my feelings.
Secure, Acceptance, Family, Even, Talk Measure (SAFE-T) 1. I feel comfortable/Secure in my home/apartment. Dichotomous scale; score ranges from 0-5. 54%; 81%
2. My husband/partner Accepts who me just the way I am.
3. My Family likes my husband/partner.
4. My husband/partner has an Even/calm disposition.
5. If my husband/partner and I disagree, we resolve our differences by Talking it out.
Partner Violence Screen (PVS) 1. Have you ever been hit, kicked, punched, or otherwise hurt by someone in the past year? If so, by whom? Dichotomous scale, clinician administered; score ranges from 0-3, with ≥1 indicates IPV. 49%; 94%
2. Do you feel safe in your current relationship?
3. Is there a partner from a previous relationship who is making you feel unsafe now?
Woman Abuse Screening Tool (WAST) 1. In general, how would you describe your relationship—a lot of tension, some tension, no tension? 3-point response (0=never, 1=sometimes, 2=often) scale; scores range from 0-16; ≥4 indicates exposure to IPV. 47-88%; 89-96%
2. Do you and your partner work out arguments with great difficulty, some difficulty, or no difficulty?
(#3–#7 response options: often, sometimes, never)
3. Do arguments ever result in you feeling down or bad about yourself?
4. Do arguments ever result in hitting, kicking, or pushing?
5. Do you ever feel frightened by what your partner says or does?
6. Has your partner ever abused you physically?
7. Has your partner ever abused you emotionally?
8. Has your partner ever abused you sexually?
Slapped, Threatened, Throw (STaT) S: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner has pushed or Slapped you? Dichotomous, self-report scale; score ranges from 0-3. 96%; 75%
T: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner Threatened you with violence?
aT: Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner has Thrown, broken or punched things?
Abuse Assessment Screen (AAS) 1. Have you ever been emotionally or physically abused by your partner or someone important to you? Dichotomous scale, clinician administered survey; scores range from 0-5, with any positive response considered a positive screen. 32-93%; 55-99%
2. Within the last year, have you been hit, slapped, kicked or otherwise physically hurt by someone?
3. (If applicable): Since you’ve been pregnant, have you been slapped, kicked or otherwise physically hurt by someone?
4. Within the last year, has anyone forced you to have sexual activities? (circle all that apply): husband, ex-husband, boyfriend, stranger, other, multiple.
5. Are you afraid of your partner or anyone you listed above?
Humiliation, Afraid, Rape, Kick (HARK) H: Humiliation: Within the last year, have you been humiliated or emotionally abused in other ways by your partner or ex-partner? Dichotomous scale, self-report survey, adapted from AAS; scoring ranges from 0-4. 81%; 95%
A: Afraid: Within the last year, have you been afraid of your partner or ex-partner?
R: Rape: Within the last year, have you been raped or forced to have any kind of sexual activity by your partner ex-partner?
K: Kick: Within the last year, have you been kicked, hit, slapped, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or ex-partner?
Modified Conflict Tactics Scale-Revised Short Form (CTQ-SF) 1. I didn’t have enough to eat 8-point Likert scale, self-report survey; positive response (anything other than never) indicates exposure to IPV. 85%; 88%
2. I knew that there was someone to take care of me and protect me
3. People in my family called me things (“stupid”, “lazy”, or “ugly”)
4. My parents were too drunk or high to take care of the family
5. Someone in my family helped me feel important or special
6. I had to wear dirty clothes
7. I felt loved
8. I thought that my parents wished I had never been born
9. I got hit so hard by someone in my family that I had to see a doctor
10. There was nothing I wanted to change about my family
11. People in my family hit me so had it left marks or bruises
12. People in my family looked out for each other
13. People in my family looked out for each other
14. People in my family said hurtful or insulting things to me
15. I believe that I was physically abused
16. I had the perfect childhood
17. I got hit or beaten so badly that it was noticed by someone
18. Someone in my family hated me
19. People in my family felt close to each other
20. Someone tried to touch me or make me touch them in a sexual way
21. Someone threatened to hurt/lie about me unless I did sexual things with them
22. I had the best family in the world
23. Someone tried to make me do sexual things or watch sexual things
24. Someone molested me (took advantage of me sexually)
25. I believe that I was emotionally abused
26. There was someone to take me to the doctor if I needed one
27. I believe that I was sexually abused
28. My family was a source of strength and support
Ongoing Abuse Screen (OAS) 1. At the present time, does your partner threaten you with a weapon? Dichotomous scale; scores range from 0-5. 60%; 90%
2. Are you presently being hit, slapped, kicked, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or someone important to you?
3. Are you presently forced to have sexual activities?
4. Are you afraid of your partner or anyone of the following (circle if appropriate): husband/

wife, ex-husband/ex-wife, boyfriend/girlfriend, stranger
5. (If pregnant) Have you ever been hit, slapped, kicked, or otherwise physically hurt by your partner or someone important to you during pregnancy?
Source: WPSI, Clinical Screening Instruments for IPV Evaluated in Studies, December 2016.
Appendix Table 3: Danger Assessment-5 tool
1.     Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past year?
2.     Has your partner (or ex) ever used a weapon against you or threatened you with a weapon?
3.     Do you believe your partner (or ex) is capable of killing you?
4.     Has your partner (or ex) ever tried to choke (strangle) you?
·       If yes, did he ever choke you?
·       About how long ago?
·       Did it happen more than once?
·       Did you ever lose consciousness or think you may have?
5.     Is your partner (or ex) violently and constantly jealous of you?
SOURCE: Campbell, JC, Danger Assessment, 2004.
Appendix Table 4: Resources for Addressing Intimate Partner Violence
Name Contact
National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233 or 800-799-SAFE
TTY: 800-787-3224
www.thehotline.org
National Dating Abuse Helpline 866-331-9474
Text “loveis” to 22522
www.loveisrespect.org
National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-4673 or 800-656-HOPE
https://rainn.org
The Northwest Network (LGBT Resources) 206-568-7777
www.nwnetwork.org
National Child Abuse Hotline 800-422-4453 or 800-4-A-CHILD
www.childhelp.org
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
SOURCE: Miller E, McCaw B, Intimate Partner Violence, February 2019.
