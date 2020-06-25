How Many Uninsured Adults Could Be Reached If All States Expanded Medicaid?
|Table 1: Nonelderly Adults in Non-Expansion States Who Were Uninsured Before the Pandemic and Would be Medicaid Eligible
if Their State Expanded, January 2021
|Newly Eligible for Medicaid if State Expands
|State
|Total
|Eligible for Medicaid under non-ACA Pathway
|In the Coverage Gap
(<100% FPL)
|Eligible for Marketplace Coverage
(100%-138% FPL**)
|All Non-Expansion States
|5,679,000
|757,000
|2,802,000
|2,119,000
|Alabama
|275,000
|32,000
|155,000
|88,000
|Florida
|1,022,000
|96,000
|491,000
|435,000
|Georgia
|656,000
|105,000
|342,000
|208,000
|Kansas
|97,000
|12,000
|47,000
|38,000
|Mississippi
|203,000
|25,000
|114,000
|65,000
|Missouri
|255,000
|27,000
|134,000
|94,000
|North Carolina
|457,000
|56,000
|234,000
|167,000
|Oklahoma
|232,000
|34,000
|117,000
|82,000
|South Carolina
|250,000
|30,000
|127,000
|93,000
|South Dakota
|37,000
|6,000
|16,000
|16,000
|Tennessee
|292,000
|50,000
|138,000
|104,000
|Texas
|1,772,000
|195,000
|878,000
|699,000
|Wisconsin*
|109,000
|87,000
|–
|22,000
|Wyoming
|21,000
|N/A
|10,000
|8,000
|NOTES: * Wisconsin provides Medicaid eligibility to adults up the poverty level under a Medicaid waiver. As a result, there is no one in the coverage gap in Wisconsin. ** The “100%-138% FPL” category presented here uses a Marketplace eligibility determination for the lower bound (100% FPL) and a Medicaid eligibility determination for the upper bound (138% FPL) in order to appropriately isolate individuals within the range of potential Medicaid expansions but also with sufficient resources to avoid the coverage gap. Totals may not sum due to rounding. N/A: Sample size too small for reliable estimate.
SOURCE: KFF. See Methods for more details.
|Table 2: Nonelderly Adults in Non-Expansion States Who Became Uninsured Due to Pandemic Job Losses (March 1st thru May 2nd) and Would Be Medicaid Eligible if Their State Expanded, January 2021
|Newly Eligible for Medicaid if State Expands
|State
|Total
|Eligible for Medicaid under Non-ACA Pathway
|In the Coverage Gap
(<100% FPL)
|Eligible for Marketplace Coverage
(100%-138% FPL**)
|All Non-Expansion States
|4,225,000
|1,127,000
|1,924,000
|1,174,000
|Alabama
|225,000
|53,000
|115,000
|57,000
|Florida
|741,000
|149,000
|351,000
|241,000
|Georgia
|802,000
|209,000
|398,000
|195,000
|Kansas
|112,000
|29,000
|52,000
|31,000
|Mississippi
|113,000
|29,000
|58,000
|27,000
|Missouri
|242,000
|50,000
|119,000
|73,000
|North Carolina
|367,000
|86,000
|178,000
|104,000
|Oklahoma
|163,000
|43,000
|74,000
|46,000
|South Carolina
|211,000
|52,000
|99,000
|61,000
|South Dakota
|15,000
|N/A
|7,000
|5,000
|Tennessee
|206,000
|57,000
|86,000
|63,000
|Texas
|798,000
|173,000
|382,000
|243,000
|Wisconsin*
|213,000
|189,000
|–
|24,000
|Wyoming
|16,000
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NOTES: * Wisconsin provides Medicaid eligibility to adults up the poverty level under a Medicaid waiver. As a result, there is no one in the coverage gap in Wisconsin. ** The “100%-138% FPL” category presented here uses a Marketplace eligibility determination for the lower bound (100% FPL) and a Medicaid eligibility determination for the upper bound (138% FPL) in order to appropriately isolate individuals within the range of potential Medicaid expansions but also with sufficient resources to avoid the coverage gap. Totals may not sum due to rounding. N/A: Sample size too small for reliable estimate.
SOURCE: KFF. See Methods for more details.
|Table 3: Nonelderly Adults in Non-Expansion States Who Were Uninsured Before the Pandemic or Lost ESI due to Pandemic and Would be Medicaid Eligible if Their State Expanded, January 2021
|Newly Eligible for Medicaid if State Expands
|State
|Total
|Eligible for Medicaid
under Non-ACA Pathway
|In the Coverage Gap
(<100% FPL)
|Eligible for Marketplace Coverage
(100%-138% FPL**)
|All Non-Expansion States
|9,904,000
|1,884,000
|4,727,000
|3,293,000
|Alabama
|500,000
|85,000
|270,000
|145,000
|Florida
|1,764,000
|245,000
|842,000
|676,000
|Georgia
|1,458,000
|315,000
|740,000
|403,000
|Kansas
|209,000
|41,000
|99,000
|69,000
|Mississippi
|317,000
|53,000
|171,000
|92,000
|Missouri
|497,000
|77,000
|253,000
|167,000
|North Carolina
|825,000
|142,000
|411,000
|271,000
|Oklahoma
|395,000
|77,000
|190,000
|128,000
|South Carolina
|461,000
|82,000
|226,000
|153,000
|South Dakota
|52,000
|9,000
|23,000
|20,000
|Tennessee
|499,000
|107,000
|224,000
|167,000
|Texas
|2,570,000
|368,000
|1,260,000
|942,000
|Wisconsin*
|322,000
|276,000
|–
|46,000
|Wyoming
|37,000
|7,000
|17,000
|13,000
|
NOTES: * Wisconsin provides Medicaid eligibility to adults up the poverty level under a Medicaid waiver. As a result, there is no one in the coverage gap in Wisconsin. ** The “100%-138% FPL” category presented here uses a Marketplace eligibility determination for the lower bound (100% FPL) and a Medicaid eligibility determination for the upper bound (138% FPL) in order to appropriately isolate individuals within the range of potential Medicaid expansions but also with sufficient resources to avoid the coverage gap. Totals may not sum due to rounding. N/A: Sample size too small for reliable estimate.
SOURCE: KFF. See Methods for more details.